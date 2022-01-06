Letter to editor Jan 6, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Destiny of Homo sapiensThis is my take.Nothing is permanent.This applies to Humans.We did evolve and evolution continues.May be the climate change we caused is a part of evolution itself,Meaning that it is irreversible and the consequences to Homo sapiens will be catastrophic. That too may be the part of evolution — our time has come, come to an end.New forms will evolve with different levels of intelligence. If high levels of intelligence ends up self-destructive, how will it fit into the evolutionary process?This is to some degree equivalent to the concept of “Invisible Hand” in Economics — certain built-in aspects of the process.When we reach this level of ignorance, we say, “God Knows.”But which one?Jagy PatturMount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBreaking: Train derailment in LisbonSpringville girls basketball: All they could ask for, and moreBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedAnamosa wrestling legend keeps giving backMidland wrestling: Picking up some impact winsAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsAnamosa girls wrestling: First time on the home matFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondRemembering the reason for the seasonFreedom Rock already a tourist destination: Committee continuing fundraising efforts for improvements Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.