Destiny of Homo sapiensThis is my take.

Nothing is permanent.

This applies to Humans.

We did evolve and evolution continues.

May be the climate change we caused is a part of evolution itself,

Meaning that it is irreversible and the consequences to Homo sapiens will be catastrophic. That too may be the part of evolution — our time has come, come to an end.

New forms will evolve with different levels of intelligence. If high levels of intelligence ends up self-destructive, how will it fit into the evolutionary process?

This is to some degree equivalent to the concept of “Invisible Hand” in Economics — certain built-in aspects of the process.

When we reach this level of ignorance, we say, “God Knows.”

But which one?

Jagy Pattur

Mount Vernon

Recommended for you