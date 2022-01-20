Libraries’ collections reflect all readersYou’ve probably heard by now that there is pornography in our school libraries. Don’t worry--there’s not.
The books that are receiving negative attention are about subjects that some people disapprove of. These books are in categories of both fiction and nonfiction at all grade levels. Some of them are about the Black Lives Matter movement, abortion, and religion. Some of them feature gay, transgender, gender questioning, straight, nice and mean characters. They are not pornographic and have been chosen for the library’s collection by teachers and librarians who want to provide high quality, educational, literary material that is relevant and appropriate for their students. The most important thing about them is that they are all books and reading books doesn’t hurt kids.
Of course, we have the right to disapprove of whatever we want to, and sometimes we can do something about it. If parents disapprove of the books their kids bring home, they can make an appointment to talk to their child’s teacher or librarian to talk about why that book is included in the child’s curriculum or why it is available in the library. If they are not satisfied, they can take their conversation further by challenging the book in front of the school board. Arrangements can be made for their student to receive an alternative assignment. Threatening to throw a teacher or librarian in jail or attempting to ban a book from the library’s collection would lead to an outcome that would be worse for everyone.
Children’s author Beverly Cleary, who wrote the beloved Ramona series, became a writer because as a child, she was frustrated that the books in her school library “weren’t about kids like her.” She wanted to see herself in books, as all children do. Whether we like it or not, our children are who they are. We can guide them and help them and love them, but their self is formed long before they learn how to read. Reading about subjects or characters that interest them may give them a deeper sense of who they are and make them more knowledgeable and empathetic. If we’re really lucky, our children may talk to us about a book they’re reading and give us an idea of who they really are or what they worry about. Wouldn’t that be a good thing?
Our state of Iowa, just like every state in our country, is filled with all kinds of people who have different religions, educations, cultures, sexual orientations, values, family situations and economic status. They live, work, pay taxes, go to school, spend money, and vote. Schools and libraries are charged with serving them all, and our political leaders should think of themselves as representing them all, not just those who voted for them. People who disapprove of the books in the library may believe that their children are being hurt by being exposed to these ideas. Others believe their children will be hurt by the absence of such books. This is the world we live in. The library is a place that gives everyone equal access to a safe haven where they can be themselves and read what they want. It should be allowed to continue to be that place.
Amy White
Mount Vernon