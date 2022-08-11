Support Jessica Wiskus in electionDear Editors,
I support Jessica Wiskus, Democratic candidate in Senate District 42.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 7:13 pm
I want representation in state government, a person elected who serves because she is interested in local cares and needs. A top concern of mine is women’s health care.
The Gazette reported Monday, Aug. 1, “The loss of labor-and-delivery services hits especially hard for women who lack resources and time to travel for care” (7A). “Forty-one Iowa facilities … have closed their birthing units since 2000, according to the state” (7A).
I believe Iowa can do better. Debate over women’s health care services has ramped up and yet birthing units across Iowa have closed or are closing. Pregnant women (and minor children who are pregnant) struggle to receive the respect they deserve in making their own health care decisions. Why are there birthing-center deserts in Iowa? Why do elected officials restrict women’s reproductive health care choices?
Health care is for each family or individual to decide. Iowans can respect women’s reproductive choices, and fund rural hospitals and their obstetrics and birthing facilities so that all Iowa families have access to quality health care in the communities where they live.
Jessica Wiskus works to bring awareness to Lisbon and Mount Vernon residents of for-profit CO2 pipeline companies who do not have Iowans’ best interests at heart. She demonstrates her commitment to Iowans, our cares and needs, in the communities where we live.
Sincerely,
Gretchen Reeh-
Robinson
Mount Vernon
