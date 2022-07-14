Vote for Jessica WiskusIt’s very rare that I meet someone who is so inspirational, so sensible, and so clearly just a good person as Jessica Wiskus. Jessica, running for State Senate District 42 which includes Mount Vernon and Lisbon, and she is just such a person. Her work opposing the abuse of eminent domain being used for private profit/ownership is inspirational. Eminent domain should NEVER be used to give private companies seized taxpayer-owned property. Jessica knows firsthand the importance of keeping our farmlands and homes safe from this abomination. Her concern for her neighbors and our children is obvious.
But Jessica is so much more. Jessica holds to principles taught on an Iowa farm by an Iowa farm family. Respect your neighbor. Provide for your community, as they provide for you when you struggle. Have faith in and honor our future generations—in who they are and who they will become. Remember our history and work for our future.
If you get the chance to talk with Jessica or to listen to her, take it—you won’t be disappointed.
Mary Burke
Lisbon
Republic Waste Services goes above and beyondTo The Editor:
What an impressive introduction to our new Mt. Vernon waste hauler, Republic Services! We received conflicting information about the first pickup. The city told us it would be Tuesday, July 5, for those on the northeast side Tuesday collection area. The information Republic sent with the new waste containers indicated pickup would be a day late (i.e. Wednesday) due to the Monday holiday.
I didn’t put out my trash container on Tuesday, and was surprised when the Republic truck appeared and pickup was done. Cursing my stupidity, I resigned myself to a week of nasty smells as my trash container sits in my hot garage.
Much to my surprise, the Republic truck was back on Wednesday. I dashed out while it was turning around in our cul-de-sac and asked the operator, Nick, if I could bring out my trash can. He agreed, and explained that, due to the miscommunication, they were re-running the Tuesday route on Wednesday, plus doing the scheduled Wednesday pickup.
He also, at my request, explained that recycling and trash containers need to be set on the street, not the curb, and be at least 18 inches apart, in order for the automated arm on the truck to pick them up.
I congratulate the City Council on its selection of Republic as our new waste hauler. Their service so far has been first-rate.
Janet Griffith
Mount Vernon
Support Wiskus campaignIn the 1980’s I lived south of Lisbon next to the farm where Jessica Wiskus grew up. Jessica finished college and graduate school and had a professional career for many years at a university in Pennsylvania. But she missed the community and connection to the land that she felt growing up. So, she moved back to rural Lisbon with her husband and daughter.
Jessica’s life took a turn when she learned a pipeline carrying pressurized carbon dioxide was slated to run through her land. Big corporations will benefit from the pipeline, but it will destroy many miles of cropland and presents a danger to rural and small-town individuals. Jessica began to meet with neighbors and to have public meetings to inform people about the pipeline.
Jessica’s work on the pipeline shows her commitment to rural values and her natural leadership abilities. That is why I am so glad that she is running for the Iowa Senate in District 42, which covers rural Linn and Benton counties. Iowa needs more individuals in the Senate who understand the value of farmland and care about the safety and welfare of rural residents. Please join me in supporting Jessica Wiskus for the Iowa Senate.
Suzette Astley
Mount Vernon