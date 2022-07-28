I am a retired high school administrator, teacher-trainer, and a former member of a county board of supervisors in northern Iowa. My wife and I moved to Mount Vernon within the last five years. I appreciate the opportunity to endorse Jessica Wiskus for Iowa Senate District 42 on November 8.
A Lisbon native, Jessica has returned to this area where she has already begun to make significant contributions to its residents. By actions Jessica took earlier this year she was able to alert area residents of the potential risks Iowans face who live near dangerous high pressure CO2 pipelines. Through the use of her strong research, presentational, and communications skills Jessica has been able to help residents understand the complicated eminent domain issues as well as other implications of locating a pipeline nearby and how residents may be negatively affected.
While Jessica already is effectively engaged in a major concern, the pipeline issue, she is also eager to address other matters of importance to the residents of the district. For example, Jessica will work with school boards, administrators, teachers, parents, and others regarding the challenges public schools face as they seek to achieve their goals and objectives.
We need Democratic legislators in the majority who will be able to pass legislation that will be good for the state. We need legislators who have the authenticity, the character, and the moral strength to address the incredible challenges Iowa faces. We need Jessica in the Iowa Senate.