Poem does not reflect ‘partisan talking points’In last week’s newspaper, a letter to the editor questioned the appropriateness of the poem written and read by our local Poet Laureate, Amelia Kibbie. However, I was very proud of Amelia (my friend and former student) and her piece as I sat in my Legion uniform after carrying the US flag down main street. I was happy to see the full poem printed in the newspaper and hope many others read it.
Reading the poem again, I couldn’t find “partisan talking points.” I did see a mention of 1619, the date the first enslaved Africans were forced onto what became our country. That is simply a fact, not a talking point.
Another critique I didn’t understand was the poem’s use of Athena, whose Roman counterpart appears on the Congressional Medal of Honor. Athena was also the patron goddess of Athens, the birthplace of democracy.
That all seems appropriate.
A famous poem read every Memorial Day, “In Flanders Fields,” exhorts us to carry “the torch” from “the dead” and not to “break faith” with them. By encouraging us to work together to uphold the ideals of our founding fathers in her line “we have a democracy to save,” Amelia’s poem is indeed keeping that faith.
Her poem also alludes to our Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” and have “unalienable Rights…Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The final stanza states:
“The truth cannot destroy the potential of America,
only strengthen the
sweet whispered promise
of what we can be,
when we demand the self-evident truths
and call upon the promises made in 1776
to
at last
be kept.”
Those final stanzas are powerful and hopeful, not a “sharp tongued critical commentary” — we are strengthened by truth as we strive to attain the promises of that Declaration for everyone in our great nation. This message is well suited to a ceremony honoring those who died to uphold those promises.
Amelia’s poem stirred up emotion and continued conversation about our country’s history and future. What more can one ask of a great poem?
Tawnua Tenley
Mount Vernon
Memorial Day poem challenges our
American idealsCriticism is fine in a free society; so is a response. Some clarity about our Memorial Day Remembrance is in order after the criticism written by Kyle Telecky recently.
The Memorial Day event is a community event organized in great part by my brother Mike Woods, Legion Post Commander, along with elements from the Legion Post, high school scholars and band, local clergy, city leadership and arts community.
Ms. Kibbie’s poem, the focus of Telecky’s criticism, IS challenging, that we should task ourselves as individuals and as a nation to live up to the promises made at its inception in 1776”…. that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,…” That aspiration was only true IF you were a white, land owning man in 1776. This isn’t “divisive” it’s simply an inconvenient historical fact. Many of the Founding Fathers owned other human beings. It took several hundred years and an ocean of blood and tears to make progress we have made between 1776 and this day towards “equal,” with much more work to do. It was only a century ago we “allowed” women to vote! Progress, personal or national, rarely comes without discomfort.
To me, Memorial Day is a form of “civil church,” a time of reflection, mourning and gentle call to action. And frankly, a quiet thanks that my own modest military service did not result in getting killed. In my 67 years, I have sat through many a sermon at church, and the most effective always had an undertone of “we have fallen short and need to do better,” hardly a comfortable feeling, but necessary for change. I see Ms. Kibbie’s work as nothing more than that; a call that we can, and should, do better.
That spirit is more than appropriate at Memorial Day. It honors those at rest who served and died in battle. If they didn’t die battling for justice, freedom and equality then what did they die for? Many seem to want patriotism on the cheap; no division, friction or discomfort allowed. This is the stuff of fascists, not a free people.
Oh, and Telecky’s heartburn with Athena? Ironically on one of the original versions of the Congressional Medal of Honor “Minerva”, the Roman version of Athena, is prominently displayed. Darn those “woke” Civil War era artisans!
Kevin Woods
Mount Vernon
Memorial Day poem not personal, political or profane In his letter to the editor in last week’s Sun, Kyle Telecky called local Poet Laureate Amelia Kibbie’s poem “This is an Invocation”--written especially for Mount Vernon’s Memorial Day service--”a smorgasbord of partisan talking points” and “a sharp-tongued critical commentary of America” that was “out of place, unnecessary, and a dark stain on an otherwise wonderful ceremony.” I don’t think that the poem is personal, political or profane. I believe that it is an artistic expression of the state of our nation in this moment--the same nation that we all love and cherish. Our divided nation is at a turning point in history, much like the one Abraham Lincoln addressed at Gettysburg. In 1863, Lincoln had no idea what would become of the country he loved. We are facing that same uncertainty now. In these troubled times we seek comfort and reassurance when we gather together, and I believe that Mount Vernon’s traditional Memorial Day service is a treasure in our community. Adding a new voice to ensure everyone is heard can only help our common cause: freedom for all. “We have a democracy to save,” reads Ms. Kibbie’s poem. “The truth cannot destroy the potential of America.”
Amy White
Mount Vernon
Poem encourages discourse, reflection Mount Vernon Poet Laureate Amelia Kibbie presented another thought-provoking original poem at our city’s Memorial Day ceremony. Her poem, “This is an Invocation”, provided new ways of seeing and perceiving – the purpose of poetry. Through poetry, we view the world from different angles and express ourselves as we understand humankind. And isn’t that what America stands for and what our men & women in uniform defend?
Marie DeVries
Mount Vernon
Congragtulations to Taylor Wilson, Jost family Congratulations to Taylor Wilson, a recent Mount Vernon High School graduate, as well as 1999 alumnus Whitney (Mueller) Jost, of Central DeWitt, and Bob Jost, of Maquoketa.
Whitney and Bob are both working professionals living in Mount Vernon. Four years ago, with two children, Gibson (5) and Cece (2), they offered 14-year-old Taylor, Bob’s niece, the opportunity to come and live with them. They believed that if Taylor lived in Mount Vernon, her chances of success in high school would be greater than if she remained in Waterloo.
These past four years have been bittersweet for Whitney and Bob. The first year especially was a real challenge, while Taylor worked to find her way. In the beginning Bob wondered if graduation day was just a fantasy. Many other times were special watching Taylor’s joy experiencing vacations, local outings, and simple family activities.
Throughout high school Taylor has been involved in various activities, most notably chorus and the school yearbook. To chorus, Taylor brought excitement and enthusiasm. As a member of the yearbook staff, she became a very good amateur photographer shooting photos for many school events. Taylor took beautiful senior pictures for nine of her classmates and friends who otherwise did not have the resources to have them done professionally.
During her junior and senior years Taylor has developed many new friendships while becoming a responsible young lady. During this time, she also has enjoyed assisting children while working at the Lisbon Early Childhood Center (LECC).
In the fall Taylor, will be attending Kirkwood Community College where she has received the John and Thelma Rife Scholarship for $1,500.
Audrey and I, Whitney’s parents, along with Dave and Ruth Ann Jost of Maquoketa, Bob’s parents, and Taylor’s grandparents are all very proud of Whitney, Bob, and Taylor for what they have accomplished these past four years.
We want to thank Mrs. Gage and Mount Vernon High School for loaning Taylor the school camera to help her classmates to truly experience a special senior year.
Thank you, Whitney and Bob. God does work miracles for those who show their love with their deeds.
Bill Mueller
DeWitt
Thanks for “Paying it Forward” To the editor and one compassionate young man
After shopping at Gary’s Food a few weeks ago, I went into my purse for my billfold, and it was not there! I apologized to the clerk and ran to my car to see if it had fallen out by accident. I went back into the store and apologetically explained it was not there either. The young man (waiting in line behind me) had his credit card out and told the clerk and me that he was paying my bill. Of course, I said “no;” he said “yes” while he was inserting his card into the machine. I thanked him from the bottom of my heart and promised to “pass on the favor” to someone else who might be in a similar situation.
As I was walking to my car, I felt thrilled to experience such a kindness. I thought to myself that there ARE wonderful folks in the world who will be leading us well into the future. I know with these folks, we are in good hands!
Thank you, Mr. Stranger
Kathleen Conmey
Mount Vernon