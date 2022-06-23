fitting to ceremonyRegarding the letter to the editor from Kyle Telecky about the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony. I was not surprised, since as Mr. Telecky confronted me immediately following the service, he stated he would be writing a letter.
Although not pleased at the timing or location of Mr. Telecky’s criticism of the poem written and presented by Mount Vernon’s Poet Laureate Amelia Kibbie I listened to him respectfully as he expressed his intense displeasure. I commented that it was good that we lived in a country where we were free to express our opinions. However, after contemplating his remarks that day, as well as his views expressed in his letter, it is apparent that he did not understand many of its critical aspects.
The poem referenced Greek mythology and philosophy, a large part of the education for our founding fathers, the reference to Plato’s cave allegory was brilliant – subtle yet poignant.
“You cannot love what you do not know….” With a touch of frustration/irony, it is a plea to embrace our history and learn from it, not parsed out in neat, easy to consume little packets and regurgitate upon command. Patriotism not freely given is not loyalty, it is obedience.
I wonder if Mr. Telecky considered that others at the service may not have appreciated the prayers or even the patriotic songs due to their religious overtones but overlooked them because it was an inclusive community event.
I appreciate Ms. Kibbie’s poem and look forward to her future work.