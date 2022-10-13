Support Jessica Wiskus campaignVoters in State Senate District 42 have the opportunity to vote for a very qualified and straightforward candidate in Jessica Wiskus. Rarely have I encountered someone so well-versed on the issues and so passionate about her desire to serve the people of this district.

Jessica grew up on a farm south of Lisbon so she is very familiar with the concerns of farmers and other rural residents. However, her primary focus has been eminent domain and the threat it poses to landowners in the path of proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa. The companies proposing the construction of these pipelines, including one just south of Mount Vernon and Lisbon, are private entities. Eminent domain is intended for the promotion and provision of public goods, not the enrichment of private entities such as those currently pushing the pipelines in our state.

