Support Jessica Wiskus campaignVoters in State Senate District 42 have the opportunity to vote for a very qualified and straightforward candidate in Jessica Wiskus. Rarely have I encountered someone so well-versed on the issues and so passionate about her desire to serve the people of this district.
Jessica grew up on a farm south of Lisbon so she is very familiar with the concerns of farmers and other rural residents. However, her primary focus has been eminent domain and the threat it poses to landowners in the path of proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa. The companies proposing the construction of these pipelines, including one just south of Mount Vernon and Lisbon, are private entities. Eminent domain is intended for the promotion and provision of public goods, not the enrichment of private entities such as those currently pushing the pipelines in our state.
Jessica also has been a champion of educating the public about the dangers posed by such pipelines. She has participated in and led several town hall style meetings to alert residents near the proposed routes to the possibilities of pipeline failures and the resultant threats to the health and safety of those in the vicinity of the pipelines. These are concerns that cross political party lines. Jessica has deftly navigated the treacherous political divisions so evident today and managed to create a strong rural coalition that will be a huge support for her when she is in the Iowa legislature.
I hope you will join in supporting Jessica’s candidacy.
Dave Loebsack
Mount Vernon
Wiskus busy candidate“There’s no grass growing under her feet.” That’s what my grandmother would have said if she’d known Jessica Wiskus.
I knew Jessica’s grandmother, and she would be proud that Jessica is spending her time and energy looking out for all her neighbors here in Lisbon and in Iowa. Jessica believes--as her grandmother did--that “we stand for something greater than ourselves as individuals” and I believe that, too.
I believe in the common good and in making contributions toward what will make our community better for all of us--not just toward what we want or will use ourselves. Iowans are a diverse group of individuals and have different goals, preferences and attitudes--but we are all equal and have the same rights in our communities, our state and our country. We all deserve to be treated with respect, and our neighbors deserve to be treated as we would want to be treated.
“It is not the role of legislature to bully us,” says Jessica, and I believe that she can stand up to the bullying and judgement aimed at her fellow Iowans by her fellow Iowans. The role of legislature is to make our communities better for all of us.