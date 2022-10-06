Support
Jessica WiskusI am writing to support the candidacy of Jessica Wiskus for Iowa Senate, District 42.
We might wonder right now who will stand up for rural Iowans as decisions are being made about the taking of agricultural land for dangerous CO2 pipelines. Jessica Wiskus, candidate for Iowa Senate, District 42, will stand up for rural Iowans.
Are the folks listed below—deciders, petitioners intertwined-- thinking of rural Iowans, their neighbors, their communities? No illegality here, but it sure feels like we are sweating in the onion patch as they are gathered at an elegant table. Are they thinking of rural Iowans?
• Former Governor Terry Branstad (who appointed two of the three Iowa Utilities Board Members) works for one of the pipeline proposers—Summit Carbon Solutions;
• Tom Vilsack’s son is General Counsel for Summit;
• Gov. Branstad’s former chief of staff now lobbies for Summit;
• Gov. Reynolds former Chief of Staff is now VP of Governmental and Public Affairs at Summit;
• the CEO of Summit, donated $124,898 to Governor Reynolds;
• Governor Reynolds’s Executive Assistant’s father is a current IUB board member, whom Gov. Reynolds appointed.
• A lawyer who represents Navigator CO2 Ventures, was General Counsel for IUB from October 2018 to November 2019.
Jessica Wiskus grew up in Iowa and moved back several years ago. She supports rural Iowans, the integrity of their land, their public schools, and their communities. Jessica will fight for rural Iowans.
Jackie Martin
Mount Vernon
Anger can cloud thoughts, actionsThe mind is in control. Everything starts off as intentions. Then to thoughts, to words and then to actions. During every step the conscience plays a role. It fine tunes what we think, what we say and what we do. This is the normal process.
However, this normal process could be hijacked by anger and hatred, both of which clouds the mind interfering with clear tinking leading to unmindful thoughts, words and actions.
How we react to events reflects our fears. We then enter into specific state of mnd leading to intentions for future actions.
Under clam mind no one feeling is dominant. All feelings are in balance. Dogma is a state off mind with certainty without clarity which leads to agitation. Agitated state of mind leads to uncontrolled acts of anger and hatred with serious consequencces.
There are many examples such as : (1) Pol Pot in Campuchia (Cambodia), (2) Hitler in Germany, (3) Jihads and Crusades around the world, (4) Racist, sexula and skin color discriminations, (5) Russia/Ukrainian conflict and (6) Neo-Nazi Activities.
Jagy Pattur
Mount Vernon
Wiskus needed for Iowa’s future I applaud Jessica Wiskus for her willingness to run for public office (State Senate District 42) and represent the voices and needs of her fellow Iowans. She recognizes that public education is critical to Iowa’s future, and that a successful future for all Iowa students depends on fully-funded K-12 public schools. Our current state government is vowing to increase tax-payer school vouchers to private schools, which will transfer funding from, and further degrade, our public school system. Jessica’s voice in the Iowa Legislature is needed more than ever to counter this movement designed to defund our public schools. She will work for the well being of all Iowans, supporting strong, responsive schools, and ensuring that students in rural and urban communities alike have access to high quality education. Please join me and vote for Jessica Wiskus on November 8.
Judith Pim
Mount Vernon