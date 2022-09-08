Vote for WiskusWhen Iowans are searching for a non-traditional candidate for political office, they need look no further than Eastern Iowa native Jessica Wiskus. Jessica is not a career politician; she is a teacher. She has not enjoyed watching our state and nation divide into two warring camps; instead she has reached out to friends and neighbors to find common support for important issues facing Eastern Iowans: pipelines given access to our farmland for corporate gain; underfunding for schools that were once the nation’s best; elected officials who are listening to their national party instead of their constituents. These issues trouble Jessica greatly and prompted her to run for the newly created Iowa Senate District 42.
Jessica is a thoughtful and concerned citizen, citing these issues: 57% of County Boards of Supervisors have objected, in writing to the state, to CO2 pipelines crossing their counties; Iowa citizens have spoken through their local elected officials and want these pipelines built only when landowners grant access willingly and public services are available to protect citizens. Jessica is concerned that officials are considering school vouchers which would transfer public money to private school students and siphon already-minimal funds away from rural districts and small towns – again going against public opinion in the state. She is also urging all Iowans to restore respect, courage, and pride in our communities.
Jessica Wiskus is “With Us” in the effort to restore Iowa Values to our communities in Iowa Senate District 42 in Linn and Benton counties.