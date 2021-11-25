Thanks for article,
slight correctionI’d like to express my thanks to Bob Campagna for his article, (November 18, 2021 / pages 4-5A) and his effort to shining a light on three women artists in Mount Vernon. I’m proud to be included in a story with Susan Hargus and Denise Murphy, two artists I admire.
There’s an inaccuracy in the article, however. I do serve as Gallery Coordinator /Lecturer for the college, teaching studio courses, and coordinating shows in the galleries on campus, but the word “curator” isn’t accurate in describing my role at the college.
For Peter Paul Luce Gallery, McWethy Hall I coordinate with my colleagues in the department of art, making contact with artists and guest curators, whose work supports the art curriculum and larger purpose of the college, during a particular academic year. A “coordinator” organizes events, and negotiates with others to insure the success of the event or broader goal. Whereas a “curator” has a greater role in deciding which students, artists, or others may exhibit (on campus).
Our smaller galleries on campus: Cole Library, Hall Perrine Conference Room, and Zamora’s Lounge, generally serve as galleries for student work. When there is no studio course work to be exhibited, I locate, contact, and install work by professional artists who have expressed interest in showing their work on campus.
Through December 15, the Peter Paul Luce Gallery hosts a light and sound installation titled: “Retrack”, introducing the newest member of the art department, our new digital art professor, Alex McKenzie, and fellow artist, Dana Potter.
Through March 2022 in Cole Library: “Memories from Michoacan”, Photographs by Sue Deibner and Professor Emeritus Doug Hanson, documents ceramics courses taught in Mexico during Doug’s tenure at Cornell.
In Thomas Commons, Hall Perrine Conference Room: Baroque Painted Churches of Mexico, photographs by Carolyn Brown ’58. In Zamora’s Lounge: Alcohol Ink Drawings by Mark Benesh, through Spring 2022.
For more info on art exhibits and galleries at Cornell College, contact Sue Coleman, scoleman@cornellcollege.edu
Sue Coleman
Cornell College
Not contributing to
sorrow (Dukkha)Not all events in life can be controlled. They just happen.
People do what suits them as they perceive.
Mindfulness reveal consequences.
Perception gives rise to Feelings.
Compassion guides reaction.
Reactions are Intentional and make all the difference.
A parable of the Buddha, “Not Launching the Second Arrow”.
The first may be an accident.
The Second, an Intentional reaction, should be held back.
Thus ending the Conflict, and not contributing to Sorrow (Dukkha).
This is very different from, “Turn the other cheek” which says, “Go ahead”. Then what? This attitude is non deterministic and is still open.
Jagy Pattur
Mount Vernon