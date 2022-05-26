Support Jessica
Wiskus in primaryI am proud to support Jessica Wiskus, Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 42.
Jessica Wiskus is an articulate supporter of our public schools and will not siphon money from public education to private schools. She is well aware that local schools are at the heart of rural communities and deserve to be fully funded.
Jessica Wiskus believes eminent domain should never be used for private profit and will fight against the abuse of eminent domain in Iowa. She believes farmers should not have to worry about their land, their land, being used in dangerous ways to line the pockets of those who do not live on and work the land.
I am looking forward to voting for Jessica in the June 7 primary and urge others to join me. Let’s show our support for someone who supports all Iowans.
Jackie Martin
Mount Vernon
Kudos to MV
emergency crews On Sunday, May 15 while attending a Dance Arts Recital at the PAC for my granddaughter Anna I fell going up some steps. This resulted in extreme pain and unknown at the time a severe fracture to my R upper arm. The response from bystanders was immediate and caring. My husband, a previous EMT was contacted and came to my side. There were several other EMS personnel who also came to help. Nikki Sporrer was one of them and took the lead for my care. It was determined I would need an ambulance. PD officer Daubs was soon there to help if needed. In a short time the ambulance arrived and began care for me. The crew Jacob and Hartman gave me excellent care and did their best to comfort the pain.
Mt. Vernon is very fortunate to have so many caring people who jump in to help when it is needed. You should be proud of the caring community you have. I don’t know all who helped in some way, including just standing by in case help was needed. My thanks goes to all who helped that day…… including son-in-law and daughter Tom and Katie Stephens.
Jeaneane Luckeroth
Oelwein
Support Colman Silbernagel in primaryDear Editor,
In the words of Michael Scott, ‘the dictionary defines superlative as of the highest kind, quality, or order; surpassing all else or others; supreme’. There is one Republican candidate in SD42 who meets this very apt definition.
Colman Silbernagel is 100% pro-life from conception to natural death. He will fight for legislation that not only calls for an end to abortion but improves the options available to assist women facing unplanned pregnancies.
Colman is a decorated combat veteran of the U.S. Army. His military experience proves immense leadership capability, and a unique understanding of veteran’s issues. Colman will work to advance legislation that improves healthcare options for veterans of the armed forces.
Colman is a staunch defender of the 2nd amendment, and is supportive of the Freedom Amendment. He will oppose legislation that seeks to inhibit the restriction of 2nd amendment rights.
Colman is a believer in school choice, and supports legislation that allows the money to follow the student whether they attend public or private school. Colman believes that parents have the fundamental right to choose how they educate their families and that parents should have the ability to see what their children are being taught.
Colman grew up on a dairy farm where he milked cows, baled hay, and picked rocks. He understands agriculture’s importance to our state.
I urge Republicans to vote for Colman Silbernagel, the candidate who is of the highest kind, quality, and order.
Sincerely,
Ashley Hesson
Vinton