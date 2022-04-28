Supporting Wasson
in Senate District 42Dear Editor,
When our leaders seeking office say “America needs farmers,” all too often it feels like nothing more than lip service, a slogan which conveniently makes an appearance when career politicians pander to keep their jobs but one that’s also quickly forgotten once they enter the halls of the Capitol in Des Moines. To that end, I’m asking my neighbors to support Justin Wasson, candidate for the Republican nomination in Iowa Senate District 42 (Linn/Benton counties) — he’s someone who will truly have farmers’ backs.
We are seeing a disturbing trend across the state, family farms are going out of business and the political will to put Iowans ahead of the special interests which benefit from our decline is almost nowhere to be found. Wasson, however, believes that rural life matters and that family farms are worth preserving and protecting. His experience as a fellow small business owner, who has invested in rural Iowa, has furthermore given him the knowledge and experience to know our struggle up close and why it’s so important we have better advocates in Des Moines.
I’ve never endorsed a political candidate before but with so much on the line in the June primary I’ve decided to speak out. Please join me in voting for Justin Wasson.
Respectfully,
Heidi Liegl
Farmer/small business owner
Central City
Saying no to easement for NavigatorMy husband and I will not be signing an easement for the Navigator CO2 pipeline. Reasons given below.
1. A little research will tell you these pipelines are not safe and in fact could be lethal in case of rupture or slow leak.
2. A little more research will tell you basically ethanol is not good for the environment. And the public is being misled—greenwashed— into thinking the CO2 pipeline will contribute to clean air.
3. Who would want to hand over their land for the enrichment of a large corporation?
Pamela Jaeger
Mount Vernon
SpringMarch knows
she is not beuatiful
Her bitter tears
are cold.
Her sorrow sounds
through darkened streets
Her fury
shakes the trees,
moans at the locks,
and spends itself
in wind-song cry
Sister April,
with Cinderella grace
and sunblown hair,
whispers bits of song
and beckons us,
”Come dance!”
Jane Kelso
Lisbon
Don’t miss “Hello, Dolly!”Congratulations to Mount Vernon High School Music and Drama departments on an excellent performance of “Hello, Dolly!” Dolly, played by Tessa Baty, was fantastic. Don’t miss your chance to see this musical!
Pat Sorgenfrey
Mount Vernon