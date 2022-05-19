Primary Voting
is June 7Primary Voting in Iowa is coming up on Tuesday, June 7. This is an important step in our democratic process and should not be overlooked. Your favorite candidate may not be on the November ballot unless he or she first wins the primary vote. Primary winners will move on tot the Nov. 8 general election.
One thing is unique to your vote casting at the primary. You must tell the precinct election official which ballot you want to vote – Democrat or Republican. This does not commit you to anything in future elections, but a new voter registration will be needed to change your party designation after the primary election. Your polling place may have changed, especially if you are a Mount Vernon resident. Check the Secretary of State website or Linn County elections website for your correct polling place. It was also designated on the yellow postcard mailed to you in mid-May. Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by Linn County Elections by the close of the polls on election day.
Identification requirements are the same as for general elections: an Iowa driver’s license is an acceptable form of ID. You can check for others.
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Don’t sit on the sidelines.
Jane Carlson
Mount Vernon/Lisbon Unit of the League of Women Voters of Linn County
Where are we heading as a species? I am trying to synthesize thoughts expressed by Robert Wright (Why Buddhism is True?) Sadghuru (The need for Inner Engineering), Shoshana Zuboff (The Age of Surveillance Capitalism) and Yuvval Harari (AI Taking Charge).
The Evolutionary process resulted in the evolution of Homo sapiens
Then things changed. We Homo sapiens as a single species have conquered everything including Homo Erectus and Neanderthal to suit our needs. We have been in control without any due regard to all other forms of life.
We are even perfecting Artificial Intelligence to be equal and ironically better than Homo Sapiens! Where will that lead to?
When we were busy changing the world around us, we never took the time to read our own owner’s manual. We do not know the workings of the mind of the most sophisticated machine, Homo sapiens. The rapid growth of AI is raising concerns. Sooner than we think, AI will be controlling our minds. If so, we have no way of telling where it will lead humanity. Is that what we want?
More than 2,800 years ago the Buddha emphasized the need for mindfulness.
Maybe it is time for Inner Engineering before we lose to AI.
Jagy Pattur
Mount Vernon
Support Franken in primaryIowa Democrats, we have the opportunity to add a proven leader to the U.S. Senate – an act critically needed in today’s world. Our best candidate is Admiral Michael Franken for the following reasons:
1) Franken’s values are both Democratic and democratic. He stands with every-day Americans on essential issues: climate change, voting rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, rural development, the economy, health care and fair taxes. He understands that our country is at a crucial tipping point: continued Republican (Trump/right wing) policies will destroy this republic.
2) FRANKEN WILL BEAT SENATOR GRASSLEY! Franken will draw votes from: rural western Iowa where he was raised; military and former military voters; independents and frustrated Republicans who realize that Senator Grassley, at age 88, needs to retire.
3) Franken will be an effective Senator from Day 1, in representing Iowa and as a leader in the Senate. A three-star admiral, Franken commanded ships, led international task forces, and served the Navy in Washington, D.C., where he developed working relationships with members of Congress.
Michael Franken came back home to Iowa after a distinguished career serving our country around the world. He now offers his experience, intellect, and passion to Iowans.
Arlie Willems
Mount Vernon