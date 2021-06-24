As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Linn County reminds the public that use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated Linn County is allowed only during the following timeframes:
• July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
• December 31 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on the immediately following day (January 1)
Consumer fireworks may only be used on property owned by the person or persons using the fireworks or with property owner permission. Please see Linn County’s fireworks resolution for a definition of consumer fireworks.
The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed this resolution in 2019 in response to requests from rural residents. Each city in Linn County has its own rules governing the use of consumer fireworks within its city limits. Please celebrate the Fourth of July safely and responsibly and respect your neighbors.