Plans are being finalized for the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival, scheduled Saturday, Sept. 18, in uptown Mount Vernon.
“We will have around 40 artists skilled in a variety of media including painting, collage, ceramics, photography, metals and glass jewelry, and more,” said Tiffany Carr, chair of the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival committee. “There’s going to be something for everyone when it comes to the diversity of art available.”
Carr noted she’s looking forward to the community joining to support and celebrate artists.
“We at Mount Vernon Area Arts Council are sympathetic to the impact the past year and a half has had on artists,” Carr said. “Last year, MVAAC funded an artist relief grant program to help carry some of the burden artists endured. However, after canceling last year’s art festival due to Covid-19, creating this platform for the community and artisans to come together feels extra special.
“It promises to be a great day filled with visual arts, poetry, performances, food, and more.”
Live music will be provided at the festival, with the Better Haves band performing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Laid Back Band performing from 1 to 3 pm.
Zach Wollert will be providing a demonstration utilizing his potter’s wheel.
Mount Vernon poet laureate Amelia Kibbie will be leading mid-day youth poetry workshops.
“We love involving all ages in the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival,” Carr said. “There will be an activity table set up with supplies to start an altered book and two youth poetry workshops led by poet laureate Amelia Kibbie. The workshops, one for younger and one for older children, will offer kids an opportunity to explore artistic expression through poetry.”
An altered book is a piece of art created from an existing book and incorporating a variety of media and techniques such as collage, painting, drawing, black-out poetry, journaling, and more.
“They are great to have as an ongoing art project at home and the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Library generously donated the withdrawn books for us to use for this activity,” Carr said.
Juggler Luther Bangert will be performing Saturday afternoon. Bangert holds a Guinness World Record for most things juggled whilst sword swallowing.
Magician Remington Haynes will be holding performances in the morning at the event.
Carr said MVAAC has an eye on the surge in coronavirus cases and have planned a number of precautions to continue to hold the festival.
“We will take advantage of our outdoor areas and leave extra space between all artists’ tents,” Carr said. “We ask that those attending please mask. There will be a washing station set up as well as sanitizer and masks available at the MVAAC tent. The activity table will also have sanitizer and the surfaces will be sanitized often — there will be “take-and-make” altered books for those who would rather create at home. There will be public signs posted as reminders to distance and wear masks.
“After having to cancel the art festival last year we want to ensure that it is as safe as it is fun and we look forward to seeing the community show up in support of the arts,” Carr said.
Carr noted that with the new additions to the festival, people should definitely come out and support the arts in Mount Vernon Saturday, Sept. 18.
“With new additions such as added performances and food offerings on top of great artists and artwork, this will be a fun event to grab your family and friends and head uptown in front of the FSCC,” Carr said.