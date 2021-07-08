Uptown Mount Vernon was a bustling place Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, for the Nity Gritty Antiques Festival.
The Lincoln Highway Nitty Gritty Antiques Festival expanded to blocks in front of the First Street Community Center this year.
More than 20 vendors were in town to hawk their wares, as well as local food booths from Scorz and Chameleons.
Deb Bertling, Logan Bertling and Cristy Manternach look over some of the antiques at a vendor’s booth Sunday, July 4, in uptown Mount Vernon as part of the Lincoln Highway Nitty Gritty Antiques festival.
Antiques, unique items, toys and other items were on sale for people to purchase in the festival, which returned for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Gladys Olsen and Jan Freedrickson look over antiques at the Lincoln Highway Nitty Gritty Antiques Festival.
