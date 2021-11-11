Linda L. Stoneking, 77, of Springville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. A private graveside service was held at Mount Vernon Cemetery and arrangements made by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Linda Lee was born April 22, 1944, to Thomas Ralph “Grinney” and Helen Knight (Sutliff) Stoneking in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Springville high school in 1962. Linda enjoyed horseback riding, working on crosswords with her twin sister Laura, traveling to Colorado to visit family, writing poetry, and was a damn good shot, who could split a match with a .22 rifle. Linda had a strong work ethic and worked diligently as a secretary in shipping for Rockwell Collins for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. Linda was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis around that time.
Survivors include her brother, David (Linda J.) Stoneking of Springville; foster sisters, Linda Shakespeare and Shelly Day; and several close friends. including longtime friend, Mary Lou Stock and special friend, Peggy Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Laura and sister, Sharlene; brother, Paul; foster brothers, Rob and Tim Barnett; and step-sister, Claudia Colson.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers, nurses, and doctors who cared for Linda throughout her illness, and for the Hospice House staff who cared for her at the end of her life.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy.
