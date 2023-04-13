LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach and Vice Chairperson Rogers. Absent: Supervisor Running-Marquardt. (personal business). Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to approve minutes of March 29, 2023 as printed.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to adopt Proclamation: National County Government Month – April 2023. Supervisor Rogers read the Proclamation.
Will Wright, Juvenile Detention & Diversion Services, presented an agreement between Grant Wood Area Education Agency and Linn County Board of Supervisors to ensure appropriate educational programing for youth residing at the Juvenile Detention Center effective July 1, 2023 through June 20th, 2024. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
Supervisor Rogers commended the Director and staff of the Juvenile Detention & Diversion Services for their involvement in one of county government’s critical functions.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to open a public hearing on proposed Rural Land Use Map Amendment case JA23-0002, request to change map designation for property located at 505 Dows Rd, from Metro Urban Services Area (MUSA) to Rural Residential 2-Acre Area (RRD2), approximately 9.34 acres, Daniel & Carolyn Thies Trusts, owner.
Mike Tertinger, Planning & Development, presented the proposed map amendment. Proof of publication was presented. There were no oral or written objections.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to close public hearing.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to open a public hearing for rezoning case JR23-0003, request to rezone property located at 505 Dows Rd, from the Agricultural (Ag) zoning district to the Rural Residential 2-Acre (RR2) zoning district, approximately 9.34 acres, Daniel & Carolyn Thies Trusts, owner.
Tertinger presented the case. Proof of publication was presented. There were no oral or written objections.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to close public hearing.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve upon first consideration rezoning case JR23-0003, request to rezone property located at 505 Dows Rd, from the Agricultural (Ag) zoning district to the Rural Residential 2-Acre (RR2) zoning district, approximately 9.34 acres, Daniel & Carolyn Thies Trusts, owner.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to open a public hearing on an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances, Linn County, Iowa, by amending provisions in Chapter 107, Unified Development Code, relating to accessory dwelling units and updating the use table to include softball fields and other similar uses.
Stephanie Lientz, Planning & Development, presented the case and stated that this is related to the accessory dwelling changes approved last month. Proof of publication was presented. There were no oral or written objections.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to close public hearing.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve upon first consideration on an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances, Linn County, Iowa, by amending provisions in Chapter 107, Unified Development Code, relating to accessory dwelling units and updating the use table to include softball fields and other similar uses.
Public Comment: Supervisor Rogers stated that he wanted to go on record expressing his gratitude for not only the Risk Management team but also Elected Officials, Department Heads and staff who rallied on Friday prior to the storm. It is unusual to close offices early on a Friday due to severe weather (not done before). He is thankful for his colleagues and others that helped to coordinate a response to ensure the safety of internal (employees) and external customers so that they could get home safely. He is also thinking of his colleagues and counterparts in Linn and Johnson counties that were impacted. He noted that they will meet in the future to discuss how to improve the process. There is a lot of anxiety from the Derecho (which did not have a lot of warning). Linn County takes people’s safety seriously and he is proud of this organization.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to approve Employment Change Roster (payroll authorizations) as follows:
PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
Intern Dallas Feuerbach New hire – Temporary 05/22/23 $15.00/hour
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Special Deputy Zachary Fisher Termination/resignation 03/29/23
Deputy Sheriff Jason Reuter New hire – FT 04/17/23 DB $30.18
ACCESS CENTER
Access Center Dir. Erin Foster Change to functions for wages 03/25/23 75% — 90401, 25% — 35001
JUVENILE DETENTION
Youth Counselor Morgan Hennessy Step increase/contract 04/18/23 36B $25.70 + $ .25 – 36C $27.05 + $ .25
Youth Counselor Shawn Stampka Step increase/contract 04/05/23 36C $27.05 – 36D $28.53
Tracker Adrian Martin Termination 03/20/23
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Claims for AP checks #71010476 — #71010476 in the amt. of $8,500.00; claims dated 3/31/23 for payroll deduction checks #71010477- #71010497 in the amt. of $1,038,850..03; ACH in the amt. of $27,332.42, and wires in the amount of $2,119,007.96 for a total of $3,185,190.41.
Adjournment at 10:11 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the MVL Sun, April 13, 2023.