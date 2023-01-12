LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022 11:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Rogers, Vice Chairperson Zumbach and Supervisor Walker. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Rogers called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve Consent Agenda as follows:
Approve the Linn County Equal Opportunity and Workforce Diversity Policy-- PM024.
Approve the Linn County Public Group Access to Harris Building Gymnasium—RM-015.
Resolution 2022-12-200
A Resolution approving a one lot final plat to be named Dengler Second Addition, case JF22-0027. The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2022-12-200 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective December 21, 2022.
Dengler Second Addition (Case # JPS22-0027) to Linn County, Iowa, containing one (1) lot, numbered lot 1, a subdivision of real estate located in Section 6, Township 83 North, Range 5 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Lot 1, Dengler First Addition to Linn County, Iowa and parcel A of Plat of Survey No. 2606, containing 4.25 acres.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2022-12-201
A Resolution approving a Land Preservation Parcel Split to be named Johnson Acres Second Addition, case JLPS22-0004.The following description is a summary of Resolution No.2022-12-201 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective December 21, 2022.
Johnson Acres Second Addition (Case # JLPS22-0004) to Linn County, Iowa, containing three (3) lots, numbered lot 1, lettered lot A and outlot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the SENE of Section 30, Township 86 North, Range 8 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the NW Corner of said SE ¼ NE ¼; thence N89°51’48”E along the north line of said SE¼ NE¼, 756.21 feet to the west line of Johnson Acres First Addition to Linn County, Iowa; thence S37°48’45”E along said west line, 165.55 feet; thence S05°04’00”W along said west line, 716.66 feet; thence S32°14’53”W along said west line, 568.05 feet to the south line of said SE¼ NE¼; thence S89°46’47”W along said south line, 477.23 feet to the SW Corner of said SE¼ NE¼; thence N00°36’31 “W along the west line of said SE ¼ NE ¼, 1325.18 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 22.83 acres which includes 0.71 acres of road right of way.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2022-12-202
A Resolution approving a Residential Parcel Split for Johnson Acres First Addition, case JPS22-0019.
The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2022-12-202 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective December 21, 2022.
Johnson Acres First Addition (Case # JPS22-0019) to Linn County, Iowa, containing two (2) lots, numbered lot 1 and lettered lot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the SENE of Section 30, Township 84 North, Range 8 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the NE Corner of said SE ¼ NE ¼; thence S00°47’25”E along the east line of said SE¼ NE¼, 1323.26 feet to the E ¼ Corner of said Section 30; thence S89°46’30”W along the south line of said SE¼ NE¼, 857.56 feet; thence N32°14’53”E, 568.05 feet; thence N05°04’00”E, 716.66 feet; thence N37°48’45”W, 165.55 feet to the north line of said SE¼ NE¼; thence N89°51’48”E along said north line, 575.01 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 17. 70 acres which includes 0. 51 acres of road right of way.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2022-12-203
A Resolution approving a Residential Parcel Split for Knight Farm First Addition, case JPS22-0015. The following description is a summary of Resolution No.2022-12-203 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective December 21, 2022.
Knight Farm First Addition (Case # JPS22-0015) to Linn County, Iowa, containing three (3) lots, numbered lot 1, lettered lot A and outlot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the SWSW of Section 3, Township 86 North, Range 8 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the SW Corner of said Section 3; thence N01°00’17”W along the west line of said SW¼ SW¼, 1319.90 feet to the NW Corner of said SW ¼SW¼; thence N89°15’55”E along the north line of said SW¼ SW¼, 1307.74 feet to the NE Corner of said SW ¼SW¼; thence S00°17’57”E along the east line of said SW¼ SW¼,
1319.85 feet to the SE Corner of said SW¼ SW¼; thence S89°15’43”W along the south line of said SW¼ SW¼, 1291.49 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 39.38 acres which includes 3.46 acres of road right of way.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2022-12-204
A Resolution approving a Land Preservation Parcel Split for Linn Acres First Addition, case JLPS22-0005.
The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2022-12-204 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective December 21, 2022.
Linn Acres First Addition (Case # JLPS22-0005) to Linn County, Iowa, containing three (3) lots, numbered lot 1, lettered lot A and outlot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the NWSE of Section 29, Township 85 North, Range 5 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the NE Corner of said NW ¼ SE ¼; thence S00°34’49”E along the east line of said NW¼ SE¼ and along the east line of said SW ¼ SE ¼, 2650.09 feet to the SE Corner of said SW¼ SE¼; thence S88°57’47”W along the south line of said SW¼ SE ¼, 991.41 feet; thence N00°43’00”W, 2648.98 feet to the north line of said NW¼ SE¼; thence N88°56’05”E along said north line, 997.72 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 60.49 acres which includes 0.41 acres of road right of way.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2022-12-205
A Resolution approving a final plat for M&A Carson Subdivision, case JF22-0026.
The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2022-12-205 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective December 21, 2022.
M&A Carson Subdivision (Case # JF22-0026) to Linn County, Iowa, containing two (2) lots, lettered outlot A and outlot B, a subdivision of real estate located in the SWSW of Section 19, Township 86 North, Range 8 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: BEGINNING at the Southwest Corner of Section 19, T86N, R8W of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Linn County, Iowa; THENCE along the Westerly Line of the SW 1/4 of said Section 19, North 00° 52’ 49’ East, 1320. 50 feet, to the Northerly Line of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of said Section 19; THENCE along said Northerly Line, North 89° 52’ 29” East, 1317.25 feet to the Easterly Line of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of said Section 19; THENCE along said Easterly Line, South 00° 19’ 18” East, 1344.15 feet, to the Southerly Line of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of said Section 19; THENCE along said Southerly Line, North 89° 06’ 33” West, 1345.24 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; The Westerly Line of the SW 1 /4 of Section 19, T86N, R8W of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Linn County, Iowa, is assumed to bear North 00° 52’ 49’ East.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2022-12-206
ZONING APPLICATION FEE SCHEDULE FOR LINN COUNTY PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT
WHEREAS, Chapter 107 of the Linn County Ordinances, Unified Development Code (UDC), became effective on January 1, 2006; and
WHEREAS, Article II Sec. 107-27 of the UDC affirms that the Board of Supervisors shall, from time to time, establish by resolution fees for permitting various activities related to land use; and
WHEREAS, the Linn County Department of Planning and Development is proposing a new zoning application fee schedule, to be effective on January 1, 2023; and
WHEREAS, the proposed zoning application fee schedule has been examined by the Linn County Board of Supervisors at a public meeting on December 19, 2022; and
WHEREAS, any previous zoning application fee schedule shall be repealed on the effective date of the new fee schedule.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Supervisors of Linn County, Iowa that the following application fee schedule as shown on Attachment A, be adopted on the aforementioned effective date.
Resolution 2022-12-207
RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF UP TO $6,150,000 REVENUE BONDS (THE YOUNG MEN’S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF THE CEDAR RAPIDS METROPOLITAN AREA PROJECT) SERIES 2022, WITH THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THE BONDS TO BE LOANED TO THE YOUNG MEN’S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF THE CEDAR RAPIDS METROPOLITAN AREA, AN IOWA NONPROFIT CORPORATION; THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND ASSIGNMENT TO SECURE SAID BONDS; THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE COUNTY AND THE YOUNG MEN’S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF THE CEDAR RAPIDS METROPOLITAN AREA; THE ASSIGNMENT BY THE COUNTY TO THE ORIGINAL PURCHASER OF THE RIGHTS AND INTEREST OF THE COUNTY IN AND TO SAID LOAN AGREEMENT; THE SALE OF SAID BONDS; THE REPORTING OF THE DESIGNATION OF THE BONDS AS QUALIFIED TAX-EXEMPT OBLIGATIONS WITHIN THE MEANING OF SECTION 265(b) OF THE INTERNAL REVENUE CODE OF 1986; AND RELATED MATTERS.
WHEREAS, Linn County, Iowa, (hereinafter “Issuer”) organized and existing under the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa, is authorized and empowered by Chapter 419
of the Code of Iowa (hereinafter “Act”) to issue revenue bonds and loan the proceeds from the sale of said bonds to one or more parties to be used to defray all or a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing, improving, and equipping land,
buildings and improvements for a “Project,” as that term is defined in the Act specifically including a Project which is suitable for use as a facility for an organization described in section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code which is exempt from tax under section 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code (a “Tax Exempt Organization”) within or within eight miles of the or near Issuer in order to create jobs and employment opportunities and to improve the welfare of the residents of the Issuer and of the State of Iowa; and
WHEREAS, the Issuer has been requested by The Young Men’s Christian Association of the Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Area, a Tax Exempt Organization organized under Chapter 504 of the laws of Iowa (hereinafter “Borrower”), to authorize and issue its Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (The Young Men’s Christian Association of the Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Area Project), of the Issuer in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,150,000 (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the provisions of the Act for the purposes set forth on Exhibit “1” attached hereto (hereinafter “Project”) which Project is owned and operated by Borrower; and
WHEREAS, said Project will provide and induce public benefits flowing from the conduct of enhanced operations which will add to the welfare and prosperity of the Issuer, the area and inhabitants thereof; and
WHEREAS, the Issuer has made the necessary arrangements with The Young Men’s Christian Association of the Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Area (the “Borrower”), an Iowa nonprofit corporation and a Tax Exempt Organization, for the refinancing of the acquisition by construction or purchase of the Project within eight miles of the corporate boundaries of the Issuer; and
WHEREAS, it is necessary and advisable that provisions be made for the issuance of the Bonds as authorized and permitted by the Act to refinance the cost of the Project to that amount; and
WHEREAS, the Issuer will loan the proceeds of the Bonds to the Borrower pursuant to the provisions of the Loan Agreement dated as of December 1, 2022, (the “Loan Agreement”) between the Issuer and the Borrower the obligation of which will be sufficient to pay the principal of, redemption premium, if any, and interest on the Bonds as and when the same shall be due and payable; and
WHEREAS, the Bonds will be sold pursuant to and secured as provided by a Bond Purchase Agreement and Assignment to be dated as of December 1, 2022, (the “Bond Purchase Agreement”) by and between the Issuer and Farmers State Bank (the “Original Purchaser”); and
WHEREAS, the rights of the Issuer in and to the Loan Agreement are assigned to the Original Purchaser under the Bond Purchase Agreement; and
WHEREAS, notice of intention to issue the Bonds has been published and the Board of Supervisors has conducted a public hearing pursuant to such published notice, all as required by the Act and Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, and has determined that it is necessary and advisable to proceed with the financing of the Project; and
WHEREAS, the Borrower has arranged for the sale of the Bonds to the Original Purchaser;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of the Issuer, as follows:
Section 1. Authorization of the Bonds. In order to finance the cost of the Project, the Bonds shall be and the same are hereby authorized, determined and ordered to be issued in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,150,000. The Bonds shall initially be issued as a single fully registered Bond, numbered R-1, and shall be dated as of the date of issuance and delivery thereof and shall be executed, shall be in such form, shall be payable, shall have such prepayment provisions, shall bear interest at such rates, and shall be subject to such other terms and conditions as are set forth therein and in the Bond Purchase Agreement and Loan Agreement. The Bonds and the interest thereon do not and shall never constitute an indebtedness of Issuer within the meaning of any state constitutional provision or statutory limitation and shall not give rise to pecuniary liability of the Issuer or a charge against the general credit or taxing power of the Issuer, but are limited obligations of the Issuer payable solely from revenues and other amounts derived from the Loan Agreement and the Project and shall be secured by an assignment of the Loan Agreement and the Project and the revenues derived therefrom. Forms of the Bond Purchase Agreement, the Bond and the Loan Agreement are before the Board at this meeting and are by this reference incorporated in this Bond Resolution, and the Deputy Auditor is hereby directed to insert them into the minutes of the Board and to keep them on file.
Section 2. Bond Purchase Agreement; Sale of the Bonds. In order to provide for the sale of the Bonds to the Original Purchaser and the conditions with respect to the delivery thereof, the Chairperson and County Auditor or Deputy Auditor shall execute, acknowledge and deliver in the name and on behalf of the Issuer, the Bond Purchase Agreement in substantially the form submitted to the Board, which is hereby approved in all respects. The sale of the Bonds to the Original Purchaser is hereby approved and the Chairperson and County Auditor or Deputy Auditor are hereby authorized and directed to deliver the Bonds to the Original Purchaser. The periodic advancing by the Original Purchaser of funds on behalf of the Issuer from time to time at the office of the Original Purchaser shall constitute payment in full for the Bonds pursuant to Section 5.03 of the Bond Purchase Agreement. The Original Purchaser shall be authorized as the Issuer’s depository and agent to make such advances pursuant to the Bond Purchase Agreement to effect the making of the loan of the proceeds of sale of the Bonds to the Borrower pursuant to Section 5.03 of the Bond Purchase Agreement.
Section 3. Repayment of Loan. The Loan Agreement requires the Borrower in each year to pay amounts as loan payments sufficient to pay the principal of, redemption premium, if any, and interest on the Bond when and as due and the payment of such
amounts by the Borrower to the Original Purchaser pursuant to the Loan Agreement is hereby authorized, approved and confirmed.
Section 4. Loan Agreement. In order to provide for the loan of the proceeds of the Bonds for the Project and the payment by the Borrower of an amount sufficient to pay the principal of and premium, if any, and interest on the Bonds, the Chairperson and County Auditor or Deputy Auditor shall execute, and deliver in the name and on behalf of the Issuer the Loan Agreement in substantially the form submitted to the Board, which is hereby approved all respects.
Section 5. Qualified Tax Exemption Obligation Designation. Pursuant to Section 265(b) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, the Issuer hereby designates the Bonds in the amount of $6,150,000 as qualified tax-exempt obligations as defined in said Section 265(b) and the appropriate officers of the Issuer are hereby directed to file or cause to be filed an appropriate statement relating to such designation with the Internal Revenue Service. The Issuer also confirms that it has not, and will not, in calendar year 2022, designate more than $10,000,000 of bonds as qualified tax exempt obligations as defined in Section 265(b) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Section 6. Miscellaneous. The Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, County Auditor and any Deputy County Auditor are hereby authorized and directed to execute, attest, seal and deliver any and all documents and do any and all things deemed necessary to effect the issuance and sale of the Bonds and the execution and delivery of the Loan Agreement and the Bond Purchase Agreement, and to carry out the intent and purposes of this resolution, including the preamble hereto.
Section 7. Severability. The provisions of this resolution are hereby declared to be separable and if any section, phrase or provisions shall for any reason be declared to be invalid, such declaration shall not affect the validity of the remainder of the sections, phrases and provisions.
Section 8. Repealer. All resolutions and parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict.
Section 9. Effective Date. This resolution shall become effective immediately upon adoption.
Approve and sign Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) Final Contract Construction Voucher for project ER-C057(155)- -58-57 for K& W Electric, INC for Lighting at the intersection of County Home Road and Highway 13.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Local Match Resolution for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to make available up to $6,075 of local monies to meet the minimum 15% match requirement
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Minor Boundary Change Application and Associated Rezoning Application for a 7.58-acre parcel of the Dows Farm property, located at 622 Dows Rd
Approve and authorize Chair to sign documents designating Stephanie Lientz, Planning & Zoning Division Manager, and Charlie Nichols, Planning & Development Director, as Authorized Representatives to execute on behalf of Linn County for the Linn County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan 2024 grant application
Approve and authorize Chair to sign an Order #Q005781 to OpenGov Inc. for Budgeting and Planning software.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Subaward Agreement between Linn County and Horizons, A Family Service Alliance for New Iowan Collaborative – Transportation Program in the amount of $64,000.00.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Subaward Agreement between Linn County and The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation for the Comprehensive Gun Violence Reduction Program in the amount of $605,315.00.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a 28E agreement with the City of Fairfax for bridge inspections to be completed on city bridges by the county’s inspector, Origin Design
Approve purchase order #PO418 for $10,823.28 to Workspace Inc. for cubicle redesign and install for the Board of Supervisor’s area.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve minutes of Dec. 14 & 19, 2022 as printed.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve Claims for AP checks #71009457-#71009524 in the amt. of $66,298.45, and AP ACH in the amt. of $788,797.71 for a total of $855,096.16; and void/reissue checks #71005186, #71007297, and 71009338 in the amt. of $1,020.90 and Casey’s General Store in the amt. of $75.89 with no receipts from Matt Warfield.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to place the following Emergency Agenda item on the agenda due to imminent and inclement weather: Discuss possible closure of county operations based on the weather.
Brent Oleson, Deputy Dir. of Policy & Community Relations, presented the updated version of the Witwer Family Trust funds qualified finalist. He stated that this version is after speaking to Supervisors Walker and Zumbach regarding the $19,000 that was left to allocate.
Supervisor Walker stated that he would be happy to spend more time on this if need be.
Supervisor Zumbach stated that fully funding food pantries is important but he has been in the minority for two years, so he is used to it.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve the following Witwer Grant finalists for the Witwer Family Trust funds ($80,000 total): African Amer. Museum of IA — $4,400; Catherine McAuley Center — $3,300; Cedar Boat Club — $4,900; Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity — $2,500; Central City Senior Dining — $2,300; Coggon Area Betterment Assoc. — $3,000; Community Health Fee Clinic — $4,900; Community Resources United to Stop Heroin — $2,600; Easten Iowa Arts Academy — $2,000; Ely Friends of the Public Library — $2,500; Families Helping Families of Iowa — $2,500; Foundation 2 Crisis Serv. — $2,500; Hiawatha Public Library — $500; Horizons, a Family Serv. Alliance — $2,500; Kids First Law Cener — $3,900; LBA Foundation — $4,000; Matthew 25 — $4,200; Refugee Immigrant Assoc. & Hoover Comm. School — $5,000; Riverview Center — $5,000; Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. — $4,500; Southeast Linn Comm. Center — $2,000; Springville Area Neighborhood Serv. — $3,000; The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success Expansion Prog. — $4,000; Waypoint — $4,000;
Emergency Item: Chairperson Rogers stated that they would like to be proactive given the weather predictions.
Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy & Admin., stated that a copy of the Board’s policy regarding weather-related delays or closings was sent to all departments yesterday and he gave a summary of said policy to the Board.
A lengthy discussion continued regarding options that employees have for being paid (or not paid if they choose) should the Board decide to close county operations (with the exception of Engineering/Secondary Rds.; Facilities; LIFTS; and departments that operate on a 24-hour basis).
Supervisor Walker expressed his concerns (as he has done in the past) regarding the fact that it seems unfair for an employee who otherwise plans to come to work and earn income for that day for the Board to close sections of government and through no fault of their own the employee won’t have the opportunity to earn money. If the Board makes the decision to shut down their place of work, the Board should not penalize the employees with losing wages. He encouraged his colleagues to consider changing that policy because it is the right thing to do.
The Board agreed to empower Chairperson Rogers to make the call about closing or staying open.
Lisa Powell, HR Dir., reminded the Board that the current policy allows the Board to make a decision on a case by case basis regarding pay, they don’t have to change the entire policy.
Public Comment: John Zakrasek, 531 Lawndale Dr. SE, stated that he appreciates what the Board does to make Linn County a really wonderful place to live. He also expressed his personal appreciation to Stacey Walker.
Don White, 602 Blue Heron Ct., NE, stated that he spoke to the Board on Dec. 14th pointing out a glaring conflict of interest in regards to 8 vocal opponents to utility-scale solar being selected to serve on the update ordinance committees. He also requested more transparency on the work these committees are doing. Today he would like to point out the following: There should be equal exclusion on the utility-scale solar ordinance committees; utility-scale solar expertise is a gap on the committees; a SolSmart Platinum mindset can help the county deploy utility-scale solar anywhere electric charging infrastructure is needed and the public deserves a response to his request for more transparency. He also expressed his appreciation to Supervisor Walker.
Ayla Boylen, 3106 E. Ave. NE, stated that she echoed what was said about Supervisor Walker by previous speakers and thanked him for his service.
Brent Oleson, Cedar Rapids, thanked Supervisor Walker for his service noting that it was a pleasure to serve and work with him. He recounted that Walker was only on the Board for a few weeks and he somehow convinced him to vote for $7 million bonds to acquire land for Conservation. He will have more to say on the 30th.
Ben Rogers, Cedar Rapids, stated that like the others, he also wanted to thank Supervisor Walker for his service and stated just how grateful he is and how lucky he has been to work with one of his best friends who happened to also be a colleague and a brother. When his daughter describes her family, she includes Stacey Walker as he is very much a part of his family. That is why he loves this job and he wished that everyone could be so fortunate to share the joys of their job with your best friend. He will be dearly missed and warmly thought of.
Supervisor Walker thanked everyone for their kind words and wanted to express a profound sense of gratitude for the experience, opportunity and privilege of serving as an Elected Official in Linn County. He believes with his whole heart that government can and should be one of the strongest forces for good in society. Often the view of Government is that it is an entity that needs to stay out of the way; should be minimized and should yield to private interests. Perhaps it is because of the way he was raised or the color of his skin, but he tried to make it a point to elevate those voices in the community of immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community who have been dragged by the criminal legal system. Linn County government is an incredible force for good and hopes and prays it continues to go boldly in that direction.
Chris Crombaugh, Ced Rapids, thanked Supervisor Walker for his public service and desire to serve the greater county good. He led and guided in a thoughtful and rational way and he thanked him for his public service.
Board Member Reports — Supervisor Zumbach attended the Solid Waste Agency Board meeting and discussed tipping fees. With regard to his working with Supervisor Walker, he never felt they made it personal, and he appreciates that and he hoped Supervisor Walker didn’t think it was personal either.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to appoint Anthony Arrington to the Compensation Board for a term ending 6/20/25.
Adjournment at 11:45 a.m.
