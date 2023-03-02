LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Kirsten Running-Marquardt. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve Consent Agenda as follows:
Receive and place on file Treasurer’s (Auto Dept.) Report to the County Auditor Receipts and Disbursements for the Month of January, 2023.
Resolution 2023-2-14
A RESOLUTION APPROVING COMPENSATION FOR ATTORNEYS APPOINTED BY THE DISTRICT COURT
WHERAS, the Code of Iowa sets terms and conditions under which the District Court appoints attorneys at county expense, and WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, is authorized to establish an hourly rate by which attorneys appointed by the District Court at county expense are to be compensated, and
WHEREAS, compensation of attorneys appointed by the District Court at county expense is to be in substantially the same manner as provided for public defenders pursuant to Iowa Code 815.7. WHEREAS, the Iowa Legislature recently amended Iowa Code section 815.7, increasing compensation made on or after July 1, 2022.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, this date met in lawful session, that the hourly rate for compensation of attorneys appointed by the
District Court at county expense shall be fixed at $68.00 per hour for such hours as are verified by the attorney and approved by the District Court for payment.
Resolution 2023-2-15
ESTABLISH STOP REGULATIONS
WHEREAS, the following intersection located in Linn County has been reviewed by the Linn County Secondary Road Department, and
WHEREAS, it is deemed appropriate to place traffic control signing.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, meeting in regular session, and upon recommendation of the Linn County Engineer that the Secondary Road Department place a stop sign at the following locations.
• Stop northbound traffic on Buffalo Drive at the intersection with Sutton Road in section 19-86-6.
The Board of Supervisors declares these signs to be legal, valid and enforceable and directs the County Engineer to erect said signs in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Iowa.
Resolution 2023-2-16
A Resolution approving a two lot final plat to be named Eagle Trace Second Addition, case JF22-0023. The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2023-2-16 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective February 15, 2023.
Eagle Trace Second Addition (Case # JF22-0023) to Linn County, Iowa, containing two (2) lots, numbered lot 1 and lettered outlot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the SESW of Section 12, Township 83 North, Range 7 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Lot 2, Eagle Trace First Addition to Linn County, Iowa. Described parcel contains 1.41 acres. The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2023-2-17
A Resolution approving a three lot final plat to be named Hazelwood Farm First Addition, case JF23-0001. The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2023-2-17 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective February 15, 2023. Hazelwood Farm First Addition Case # JF23-0001) to Linn County, Iowa, containing three (3) lots, numbered Lot 1, Lot 2, and Lot 3, a subdivision of real estate located in the NWSW of Section 7, Township 84 North, Range 7 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 84 North, Range 7 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian; A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE¼ SE¼) AND A PORTION OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE¼ SE¼) OF SECTION TWELVE (12), TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-FOUR (84) NORTH, RANGE EIGHT (8) WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, AND A PORTION OF THE FRACTIONAL NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (FRL NW¼ SW ¼) AND A PORTION OF THE FRACTIONAL SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (FRL SW ¼SW¼) OF SECTION SEVEN (7), TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-FOUR (84) NORTH, RANGE SEVEN (7) WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ALL OF THE ABOVE IN LINN COUNTY, IOWA, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID FRL NW¼ SW¼; THENCE SOUTH 89°09’50” EAST ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FRL NW¼ SW¼, A DISTANCE OF 256.70 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE LAND DESCRIBED AS PARCEL 1 IN SECOND CORRECTIVE COURT OFFICER DEED TO LONNIE R. AND D. JANENE OLIPHANT, AS RECORDED IN BOOK 8302 AT PAGE 91 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LINN COUNTY, IOWA RECORDER, AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 9°17’43” WEST ON SAID EAST LINE, 19.86 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED AS PARCEL 3 IN SAID SECOND CORRECTIVE COURT OFFICER DEED; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 9°17’43” WEST ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID PARCEL 3, A DISTANCE OF 449.39 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED AS PARCEL 2 IN SAID SECOND CORRECTIVE COURT OFFICER DEED; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 9°17’43” WEST ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID PARCEL 2, A DISTANCE OF 415.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 80°42’17” WEST, 133.07 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID PARCEL 2; THENCE NORTH 9°17’43” EAST ON SAID WEST LINE OF PARCEL 2, A DISTANCE OF 415.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED AS PARCEL 1 IN CORRECTED IOWA QUIT CLAIM DEED TO OLIPHANT ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION, INCORPORATED, AS RECORDED IN BOOK 1927 AT PAGE 8 IN SAID RECORDER’S OFFICE; THENCE NORTH 80°43’43” WEST ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID CORRECTED IOWA QUIT CLAIM DEED PARCEL 1, A DISTANCE OF 156.47 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FRONT DRIVE; THENCE NORTH 9°14’48” EAST ON SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 409.72 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12°16’46” EAST ON SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 360.85 TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID CORRECTED IOWA QUIT CLAIM DEED PARCEL 1; THENCE SOUTH 80°42’40” EAST ON SAID NORTH LINE, 138.03 FEET THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECOND CORRECTIVE COURT OFFICER DEED PARCEL 1; THENCE NORTH 9°17’38” EAST ON SAID WEST LINE, 9.36 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECOND CORRECTIVE COURT OFFICER DEED PARCEL 1; THENCE SOUTH 80°42’17” EAST ON SAID NORTH LINE, 132.00 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 1; THENCE SOUTH 9°17’43” WEST ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID PARCEL 1, A DISTANCE OF 310.28 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FRL NW¼ SW¼; THENCE SOUTH 88°09’50” EAST ON SAID SOUTH LINE, 1.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. (THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS INTENDED TO DESCRIBE THE SAME LAND AS DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED TO HAZELWOOD FARM LLC, RECORDED IN BOOK 11255 AT PAGE 109 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LINN COUNTY, IOWA RECORDER.) DESCRIBED PARCEL CONTAINS 6.33 ACRES.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Resolution 2023-2-18
RESOLUTION (1) APPROVING AN AMENDMENT TO THE TERMS OF A
BOND AND LOAN AGREEMENT CHANGING FROM A LIBOR INDEX TO A SECURED OVERNIGHT FINANCING RATE (SOFR) INDEX FOR SETTING THE VARIABLE INTEREST RATE ON AND (2) IDENTIFYING ON THE BOOKS AND RECORDS OF LINN COUNTY, IOWA, A HEDGE CONTRACT WITH BANKERS TRUST COMPANY, ALL WITH RESPECT TO LINN COUNTY, IOWA MIDWESTERN DISASTER AREA REVENUE BOND, SERIES 2010 (TEG PROPERTY I, INC. PROJECT)
WHEREAS, Linn County, Iowa, (hereinafter “Issuer”) a political subdivision organized and existing under the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa, is authorized and empowered by Chapter 419 of the Code of Iowa, as amended, (hereinafter “Act”) to issue Midwestern Disaster Area revenue bonds and loan the proceeds from the sale of said bonds to one or more parties to be used to defray all or a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing and improving land, buildings and improvements for a “project,” as that term is defined in the Act specifically including a project which is suitable for a purpose that is eligible for financing from Midwestern Disaster Area bonds authorized under the federal Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008, Pub. L. No. 110-185, together with any other financing necessary or desirable in connection with such purpose within Issuer in order to create jobs and employment opportunities and to improve the welfare of the residents of the Issuer and of the State of Iowa; and WHEREAS, the Issuer, at the request of TEG Property I, Inc., a corporation organized under Chapter 490 of the laws of Iowa (hereinafter “Borrower”), authorized and issued its Midwestern Disaster Area Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the provisions of the Act for the purpose of financing all or a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing and improving 2.75 acres of land and a 32,500 square foot office building located at 3450 Third Street, Marion, Iowa, together with all incidental items and paying the costs of issuance of the Bonds (hereinafter “Project”) which Project is owned and operated by Borrower; and WHEREAS, the Issuer loaned the proceeds of the Bonds to the Borrower pursuant to the provisions of the Loan Agreement dated as of December 1, 2010, (the “Loan Agreement”) between the Issuer and the Borrower the obligation of which is sufficient to pay the principal of, redemption premium, if any, and interest on the Bonds as and when the same shall be due and payable; and WHEREAS, the Bonds were sold pursuant to and secured as provided by a Bond Purchase Agreement and Assignment dated as of December 1, 2010, (the “Bond Purchase Agreement”) by and between the Issuer and Bankers Trust Company (the “Original Purchaser”); and WHEREAS, the rights of the Issuer in and to the Loan Agreement were assigned to the Original Purchaser under the Bond Purchase Agreement; and WHEREAS, the Bonds bear interest at a variable rate determined by reference to the London Interbank Offering Rate (the “LIBOR rate”); and WHEREAS, the LIBOR rate will be discontinued and it is necessary to adopt a new index rate with respect to the Bond; and WHEREAS, it is necessary and advisable that provisions be made for the identification of a qualified hedge and amendment of the terms of the Bond and Loan Agreement, regarding the Midwestern Disaster Area Revenue Bonds, Series 2010 (TEG Property I, Inc. Project), of the Issuer in an outstanding principal amount of $2,310,143.73 (the “Bonds”); and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of the Issuer, as follows: Section 1. Limited Obligations. The Bonds and the interest thereon do not and shall never constitute an indebtedness of or a charge against the general credit or taxing power of the Issuer, but are limited obligations of the Issuer payable solely from revenues and other amounts derived from the Loan Agreement and the Project. Section 2. Amendment of the Bond. The Bond bears interest at a variable rate of interest determined monthly by reference to the London InterBank Offered Rate (‘LIBOR”). Commencing February 15, 2023, the Bond shall bear interest at a variable rate of interest determined monthly by reference to
the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”). Accordingly, the Bond is hereby amended, effective February 15, 2023 by striking the definition of “Tax-Exempt
Interest Rate” that is set forth in the Bond and substituting the following: “The ‘Tax-Exempt Interest Rate’ means 80% of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), plus the Spread, each as defined in the Loan Agreement.” Section 3. Amendment of the Loan Agreement. The Loan Agreement sets forth several definitions and those definitions need to be modified to reflect the cessation of use of the LIBOR index and substitution of the SOFR index. Section 4. Amendment Agreement. The form of the Amendment Agreement, amending the Bond and the Loan Agreement, are before this meeting as Exhibit A and is by this reference incorporated in this Bond Resolution, and the County Auditor is hereby directed to keep them on file. Section 5. Qualified Hedge. The County hereby identifies the Swap described on Exhibit B as a Qualified Hedge pursuant to 26 CFR Section 1.148-4(h). Section 6. Miscellaneous. The Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors, Vice Chairperson, County Auditor and any Deputy County Auditor are hereby authorized and directed to execute, attest, seal and deliver any and all documents and do any and all things deemed necessary to effect the amendment of the Bond and the Loan Agreement, and the identification of the qualified hedge and to carry out the intent and purposes of this resolution, including the preamble hereto. Section 7. Severability. The provisions of this resolution are hereby declared to be separable and if any section, phrase or provisions shall for any reason be declared to be invalid, such declaration shall not affect the validity of the remainder of the sections, phrases and provisions. Section 8. Repealer. All resolutions and parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict. Effective Date. This resolution shall become effective immediately upon adoption.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Preliminary Plat Application for a 116.39-acre area of the Dows Farm property, located in the 600 Block of Dows Rd and the 6900 Block of Mount Vernon Rd SE.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign Fiscal Year 2023 (IDOT) Iowa Department of Transportation Secondary Roads Five Year Program Version 1.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Solid Waste Agency Charge Account Agreement to grant charge privileges to Linn County departments.
Approve Amendment Number 3 to the Professional Services Agreement between Linn County and Martin Gardner Architecture for the Linn County Secondary Roads District 1 Shop Project, by adding $12,000 to revise the Phase 2 construction documents and to rebid the Phase 2 project, and authorize Supervisor Louis Zumbach to execute the Amendment
Approve and authorize Chair to sign Opioid Settlement Participation Forms on behalf of Linn County for the New Opioid Settlements with Allergan, CVS, Teva, Walgreens, and Walmart.
Award bid and authorize Chair to sign contracts for 2023 Dust Control Rock as follows:
Crawford Quarry in the amount of $17,250.00 and Wendling Quarries, Inc. in the amount of $93,295.00.
Award bid and authorize Chair to sign contracts for 2023 Maintenance Rock as follows:
Crawford Quarry in the amount of $99,000. 00; Moyna Materials in the amount of $160,850.00; Weber Stone Co in the amount of $222,000.00 and Wendling Quarries, Inc. in the amount of $487,950.00.
Award bid and authorize Chair to sign contracts for 2023 Project Rock as follows:
Moyna Materials in the amount of $340,660.00; Weber Stone Co. in the amount of $738,190.00 and Wendling Quarries, Inc. in the amount of $246,664.00.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to approve minutes of Feb. 14 & 15, 2023 as printed.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve claims for AP #71010038-#71010108 in the amt. of $342,131.21, and AP ACH in the amt. of $2,259,631.67, for a total of $2,601,762.88; Voids and Reissues totaling $560.00.
Garret Reddish, Asst. County Engineer, gave a presentation of the 5 Year Construction Plan and Jerad Kelley, Operations Supt., presented the Fiscal Year 2024 Maintenance for the Secondary Road Department.
Supervisor Rogers asked for clarification on the stages of deterioration of hard surfaced roads. Supervisor Running-Marquart stated that it would be advantageous if the App that shows road conditions were made available to the public and Chairperson Zumbach encouraged Engineer staff to look at a roundabout near Dyersville that handles heavy semi traffic noting that it is very trucker friendly.
Supervisor Running-Marquardt asked Engineer staff to convey her sincere thanks to the Secondary Road employees.
Adjournment at 10:49 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Linn County
LIST OF BILLS PAID FOR NEWSPAPER
FOR 02/09/2023 THROUGH 02/15/2023
Vendor Description Amount
A-1 DISPOSAL SERVICE INC GARBAGE & RECYCLING FOR ALL BLDGS $3,600.44
ACTERRA GROUP SUPPLIES $5,436.52
ADCRAFT PRINTING CO INC PRINTING SERVICES $18.00
AFFORDABLE HOUSING NETWORK RENT ASSISTANCE $605.00
AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OF IOWA FY23 WITWER GRANT WINNER $4,400.00
AGING SERVICES INC 12/22 LPHS $590.10
FEBRUARY 2023 SUPPORT LC WITWER $1,576.75
AHLERS & COONEY PC LEGAL SERVICES $11,394.50
AIR CHEK INC RADON TEST KITS $2,355.00
ALL HEART STAFFING INC OPTIONS NURSING SRVS $912.45
ALLIANT UTILITIES UTILITIES $4,325.84
ALLIANT UTILITIES — ASSISTANCE UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $1,746.30
AMERICAN MESSAGING SERVICES LLC PAGER MEDICAL EXAMINER $17.58
AMERICAN TOWER INVESTMENTS LLC TOWER RENT $7,212.00
AMMT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
AMPERAGE LLC FALL FLU SHOTS AND COVID-19 BOOSTERS CAMPAIGN $5,274.00
ANAHEIM CORPORATION LCMHAC WEEKLY SECURITY SERVICE $3,715.95
ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY CO FOOD/PROVISIONS $5,551.22
ANTON SALES GENERAL SUPPLIES — HARDWARE $54.95
AREA SUBSTANCE ABUSE MEALS EFSP PHASE ARPAR $5,000.00
AT&T MOBILITY 911 MOBILE AIRCARDS $857.48
ATTENTI US INC GPS MONITORS(13) RENTAL $810.00
AZURE APARTMENTS RENT ASSISTANCE $440.00
BEAUREGARD, JASON GENERAL ASSISTANCE $188.00
BIMBO BAKERIES USA INC FOOD/PROVISIONS $1,840.64
BLACK HAWK COUNTY SHERIFF SERVICE FEES FOR JUVENILE DOCUMENTS $37.00
BLESSING, ELDON L WITNESS FEE $9.50
BOB BARKER COMPANY INC COMMISSARY ITEMS $1,993.40
INMATE SUPPLIES $721.50
BOOMERANG CORP WORK COMPLETED THRU 12/31/22 $676,169.81
BRAKSIEK ROBERT MD PC MEDICAL DIRECTOR/JANUARY $4,225.00
PER AGREEMENT/9 VISITS/JANUARY $5,175.00
BREEDEN, DEBORAH J INDIGENT HAIRCUT/LEWIS, D $13.00
BRENT OLESON STAFF MEETING REIMB $96.86
BRIDGET N ERBST CLOTHING ALLOWANCE FY23 $160.07
BURKLE, WILLIAM J GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
C J COOPER & ASSOCIATES INC PRE EMPLOYMENT DRUG SCREEN $235.00
CAPITAL SANITARY SUPPLY — CEDAR RAPIDS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $6,159.51
CCG SAFETY GEAR LLC SHERIFF VESTS $1,781.73
CEDAR RAPIDS CITY OF FUEL $24,995.60
TRAFFIC LIGHT REPAIRS $2,672.56
CEDAR RAPIDS MUNICIPAL UTILITIES UTILITIES $52.81
CEDAR RAPIDS MUNICIPAL UTILITIES — ASSISTANCE UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $527.62
CEDAR RAPIDS PUBLIC LIBRARY FY23 LIBRARY ALLOCATION $87,369.04
CEDAR TERRACE HOLDINGS LLC RENT ASSISTANCE $300.00
CEDAR VALLEY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY FY23 WITWER GRANT WINNER $2,500.00
CENTER FOR DISEASE DETECTION 12/22 LAB TEST FEES $148.00
CENTER POINT CITY OF LINN COUNTY WATER/SEWER $71.27
CENTRAL CITY CITY OF LINN COUNTY WATER/SEWER $20.50
WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER, CITY OF CENTRAL CITY SENIOR DINING PROGRAM $2,300.00
CENTURY LINK COMMUNICATIONS LLC 911 MONTHLY SERVICE $434.99
CERIDIAN HCM INC DAYFORCE $16,527.52
CITY LAUNDERING CO LAUNDERING SERVICE $325.00
COGGON MUNICIPAL LIGHT PLANT UTILITIES $28.69
COLE PUBLIC LIBRARY FY23 LIBRARY ALLOCATION $31,621.32
COLLEGE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DEC22 ECC WRAPAROUND-EARLY CHILDHOOD $2,504.00
COMMUNITY HEALTH FREE CLINIC WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $4,900.00
COMMUNITY HOUSING INITIATIVES INC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $107.00
COURT REPORTERS OF IOWA TRANSCRIPTION SERVICE $696.90
CR CARE PHARMACY PRESCRIPTIONS $29.90
CR MEATS LLC FOOD & PROVISIONS/MEAT $4,322.32
CR PRIDE 2023 TITLE SPONSORSHIP $4,000.00
CRAWFORD SUPPLY COMPANY COMMISSARY ITEMS $2,278.80
CRITICAL HIRE PLC CRITICAL HIRE — PROFILE REPORTS $10.00
CRUSH OF IOWA WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $2,600.00
CUREMD.COM INC PROVIDER LICENSE CHARGES $893.00
DAN CONE GROUP PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $690.46
DAVID THIELEN TRAVEL REIMB $54.84
DAVISON, ROBERT W ATTORNEY FEES $330.00
DESIGN DYNAMICS INC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 8/1-COMPLETION $2,000.00
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 8/1-COMPLETION $1,999.50
DIAMOND DRUGS INC IALN/INMATE MEDS/DECEMBER $18,357.11
DIAMOND MOWERS PARTS $15,302.40
DOUG RINIKER TRAVEL REIMB $96.00
DR FITZGERALD & ASSOCIATES HEALTH ASSISTANCE $89.95
DUSIL, RYAN CLINIC REFUND $380.00
EAST CENTRAL DISTRICT OF ISAA EDUCATION/TRAINING $320.00
EASTERN IOWA ARTS ACADEMY WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $2,000.00
EASTERN IOWA HEALTH CENTER 12/22 CFY $3,450.00
JANUARY 2023 SUPPORT DENTAL SERVICES $2,584.00
ELY CITY OF FY23 LIBRARY ALLOCATION $36,955.87
WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $2,500.00
EPM IOWA LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $744.50
EQUIFAX INFORMATION SERVICES LLC SERVICES $67.08
ESCO ELECTRIC CO WORK COMPLETED THRU 1/31 $1,807.30
F & W SERVICE COMPANY INC BUILDING MAINTENANCE $512.14
FAMILIES HELPING FAMILIES OF IOWA WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $2,500.00
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH MEALS EFSP $49,500.00
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MARION MEALS EFSP $16,000.00
FORD MOTOR COMPANY PARTS $262.55
FOSTER, DEBBIE S APPEAL TRANSCRIPTS $47.00
FOUNDATION 2 INC 12/22 PREVAYL PROJECT $6,569.83
FOUR OAKS FAMILY AND CHILDREN’S SERVICES HEALTH ASSISTANCE $605.44
GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS INC LEGAL NOTICES AND PUBLICATIONS $135.07
GENEVA APARTMENTS 22 LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $25.00
GILCREST JEWETT LUMBER CO WOOD — BRIDGE REPAIR — PARIS BRIDGE $113.83
GORDON FLESCH COMPANY INC COPIER LEASE & FEES $2,808.97
GRAINGER W W INC SUPPLIES $726.72
GRANT WOOD A E A DEC22 CART-EARLY CHILDHOOD $4,972.89
DEC22 CART-SCHOOL READY $7,612.05
GREEN SQUARE MEALS INC MEALS EFSP $28,000.00
GRIMM, GARRY GENERAL ASSISTANCE $400.00
HACAP DEC22 1ST FIVE CARE COORDINATION-SCHOOL READY-GENERAL $4,522.04
DEC22 CHILD CARE NURSE CONSULTANT-EARLY CHILDHOOD $7,281.55
DEC22 CHILD HEALTH SCREENINGS-SCHOOL READY-GENERAL $6,088.15
DEC22 DENTAL SERVICES-SCHOOL READY-GENERAL $7,113.51
DEC22 EARLY HEAD START WRAPAROUND-EARLY CHILDHOOD $6,145.04
DEC22 FAMILY LEARNING CONNECTION-SR-GENERAL $19,650.46
DEC22 HEAD START WRAPAROUND-SCHOOL READY-GENERAL $12,902.08
DEC22 PACES TO QUALITY-EARLY CHILDHOOD $18,435.31
HARBET AVENUE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP GENERAL ASSISTANCE $385.00
HAWKEYE FIRE & SAFETY INSPECTIONS $5.00
HEALTH SOLUTIONS LLC HEALTH COACHING $11,734.15
HEART TO HEART COMMUNICATION HEALTH ASSISTANCE $785.00
HEARTLAND INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
HIAWATHA CITY OF WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $500.00
HOBART SERVICE MISC EQUIPMENT REPAIR & MAINT $1,181.59
HOLMES, JEREMY GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
HORIZONS A FAMILY SERVICE ALLIANCE FEBRUARY 2023 SUPPORT MOBILE MEALS $9,162.75
INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR 15TB NETWORK STORAGE-CADE TECHNOLOGY GRANT $88,589.76
IOWA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE BOARD & KEEP/JANUARY $2,170.00
IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & LAND FY22 STATE APIARY PROGRAM $200.00
IOWA REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
JAYTECH INC WATER TREATMENT FOR ALL BUILDINGS $1,772.36
JD CONSULTANT ABBE WATER PLANT — BACKWASH $900.00
JJBA LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
JOHN ONEILL FITNESS REIMBURSEMENT $120.00
JOSEPHINE A MILLER TRAVEL REIMB $104.47
JUNGE LINCOLN MERCURY PARTS & REPAIR $915.13
KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY COMMISSARY ITEMS $5,239.46
KIECKS UNIFORMS/CLOTHING $404.39
KIESLER’S POLICE SUPPLY INC DUTY AMMO $20,353.60
KIRKWOOD COMM COLLEGE ARPA2022-208 — LC (303) SCHOLARSHIPS $675,750.00
CPR/EQUIPMENT RENT $619.00
L & L MURPHY ASSOCIATES PROFESSIONAL LEGISLATIVE SERVICES $13,333.32
LARRY I MARTINSON SODDING, INC SNOW REMOVAL $5,171.25
LBA FOUNDATION WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $4,000.00
LINN COOP OIL INC #395050 (ROADS MISC) DIESEL $13,432.03
LINN COUNTY EXTENSION 12/22 FRESH CONVERSATIONS $402.50
LINN COUNTY REC INC UTILITIES $12,397.43
LINN COUNTY TREASURER PETTY CASH REPLENISHMENT $215.20
LISA CONRAD TRAVEL REIMB $52.53
LONGBRANCH INC WORK COMP INVOICE $359.94
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INC STD PAYMENTS $6,632.45
MARGARET BOCK HOUSING GENERAL ASSISTANCE $350.00
MARION CITY OF FY23 LIBRARY ALLOCATION $50,966.61
MARION JANITORIAL SUPPLY CO CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $681.12
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTION CO INC FOOD/PROVISIONS $4,206.73
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SAND $1,500.92
MATTHEW 25 WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $4,200.00
MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL GOV SOLUTIONS MEDICAL SUPPLIES $426.49
MERCY MEDICAL CENTER MEDICAL ASSISTANCE $175.00
MIMG CLXXII RETREAT ON 6TH LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
MIRRORBOX THEATRE ARPA2022-216 — MIRRORBOX — FINAL INVOICE $50,000.00
MOLO COMPANIES CAR WASH EXP $38.50
MORNINGSIDE PARK APARTMENTS GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
NEAL’S WATER CONDITIONING BOTTLED WATER $198.00
NEIGHBORHOOD MEALS & ENRICHMENT PROGRAM MEALS EFSP PHASE 39 $8,000.00
NEIGHBORLY SOFTWARE NEIGHBORLY SOFTWARE $4,800.00
NUCARA SPECIALTY PHARMACY PRESCRIPTIONS $172.91
OMNIHEALING PSYCHOTHERAPY WORK COMP INVOICE $180.00
ORKIN LLC PEST CONTROL $693.84
OVERHEAD DOOR COMPANY OF CR & IA CITY BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES $379.50
P&K MIDWEST INC OB REPAIRS ON JD BUBBLE MACHINE $1,536.45
PALO COOPERATIVE TELEPHONE ASSOC 911 TELEPHONE SERVICE $36.00
PARKSIDE LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $365.00
PARTS AUTHORITY LLC PARTS $780.22
PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE LLC FOOD/PROVISIONS $22,936.41
PHYSICIANS CLINIC OF IOWA PC HEALTH ASSISTANCE $40.00
PIERSON’S INC PLANT MAINT — 1 YEAR CONTRACT $1,800.00
PLATTS, BRANDON GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
POINTE AT CEDAR RAPIDS THE GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
POWDER PUFF INVESTMENTS GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
POWELL CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC PC WORK COMP INVOICE $60.59
PRAIRIE OAKS HOMES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $345.00
PREMIER CASE MANAGEMENT WORK COMP SERVICES $369.15
PRESENTATIONS INC CUBICLE NAME PLATE $106.00
PUSH PEDAL PULL FITNESS EQUIPMENT REPAIR $623.08
RADIOLOGY CONSULTANTS OF IOWA, PLC HEALTH ASSISTANCE $101.00
RANDY BURKE QTR1 CELL PHONE REIMB — REISSUE $195.00
RESERVE AT 66 LC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
REUTZEL PHARMACY INC STI KITS DISTRIBUTED-NACCHO PHARMACY GRANT $200.00
RITLAND & KUIPER LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $1,465.00
ROBERT E SCHORG MANOR GENERAL ASSISTANCE $76.00
SAFE PLACE FOUNDATION, THE GENERAL ASSISTANCE $800.00
SANSI SUPPORT GENERAL WELFARE SERVICES $676.92
SAVE A LOT #23672 GIFT CARDS $4,980.00
SCOTT BISIG CLEANING BETWEEN CSB & LIFTS $74.67
SETPOINT MECHANICAL SERVICES LLC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $1,680.00
SHANNON M POWERS FITNESS REIMBURSEMENT $60.00
SHRED-IT US JV LLC SHREDDING SERVICES $286.27
SKELTON, DEBORAH M ATTORNEY FEES $396.00
SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE WITWER FY23 GRANT WINNER $4,500.00
SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC COPIER FEES $17.06
SPRINGVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY FY23 LIBRARY ALLOCATION $34,082.01
ST LUKES HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION DEC22 TIES-SCHOOL READY-GENERAL $9,425.45
ST LUKES METHODIST HOSPITAL WORK COMP INVOICE $2,487.34
ST LUKES WORK WELL SOLUTIONS BOMB SQUAD PHYSICAL $1,062.00
STAR FOOD SERVICE EQUIPMENT & REPAIR SERVICE AND REPAIRS $619.81
STEWART BAXTER FUNERAL & MEMORIAL SERVICES VA ASSISTANCE $1,500.00
STRATEGIC PRINT SOLUTIONS STAFF & TIMELINE POSTERS $72.00
SUELLYN PARSON OUTREACH MILEAGE $42.58
SUPREME SALES COMMISSARY ITEMS $2,450.00
THE MALORY APARTMENTS GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
TIDAL BASIN GOVERNMENT CONSULTING LLC COVID19 PANDEMIC SERVICES $27,334.75
SEVERE STORMS PROFESSIONAL CONSULTING $1,575.00
TO THE LETTER TYPE & DESIGN PRINTING SERVICES $941.00
TRAVIS WATERS SAFETY BOOTS $100.00
TRICON GENERAL CONSTRUCTION, INC LC FACILITIES DERECHO REPAIRS $27,004.33
TRUCK COUNTRY EXHAUST CLAMP $44.84
TRUE NORTH COMPANIES BOND — BARB LEMBURG $100.00
U S CELLULAR MONTHLY CELL PHONE $2,815.63
USA COMMUNICATIONS 911 CIRCUT CHARGES $67.78
VENDIGARD FIRE EQUIPMENT INC FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM INSPECTIONS $555.00
VENUWORKS OF CEDAR RAPIDS LLC BILLBOARD AD AT POWER HOUSE $2,400.00
VIRGINIA GAY HOSPITAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION 2023 HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR — HIV $250.00
WASHINGTON CO-IOWA 12/22 FRESH CONVERSATIONS $150.57
WAYPOINT ERA — SUPPORT SERVICES — CALL CENTER $7,109.55
JANUARY 2023 SUPPORT DV HOUSING ASSISTANCE $2,715.17
WEAR PROPERTIES GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
WEBER STONE CO INC SAND $927.30
WEBER, ALISHA MED EXAM FEES $4,352.70
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD LINN CO HEALTH INSURANCE $7,820.82
WENDLING QUARRIES INC LAND PURCHASE — 19 ACRES MATSELL ADDITION $124,994.83
ROCK $2,275.42
SAND $8,988.41
WILDWOOD APARTMENTS PARTNERSHIP LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
WILLIS DADY EMERGENCY SHELTER COVID CADE HOMELESS $6,873.33
YOUNG PARENTS NETWORK PARENT AS TEACHERS -SCHOOL READY-GENERAL $14,115.93
YUANYI XIAO GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
Grand Total $2,601,762.88
Published in the MVL Sun, March 2, 2023.