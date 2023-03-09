LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Running-Marquardt. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to approve minutes of February 15, 2023 as printed.
Maura Pilcher, Chair of the Linn County Historic Preservation, presented their 2023 annual update.
Supervisor Rogers thanked Pilcher for her commitment and continued advocacy.
Brad Ketels, County Engineer, met with the Board to discuss Revision #8 to the Board of Supervisors Policy OP-013, Fugitive Dust Control. The proposed change is that calcium chloride and oil will no longer be an option. The county will only provide chip seal or seal coat. Ketels explained the current policy noting that this change will standardize their approach to dust control and will help with the county’s resources. The Board will approve Wednesday.
Chairperson Zumbach added that the initial year will be tough but feels beyond that this will be beneficial noting that most other counties have already implemented these changes.
Sonia Evans, Finance & Budget, discussed an amendment to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Subaward Agreement between Linn County and Together We Achieve for 12K in 2022 Food Box Giveaway. The closing date was December 31, 2022 and they are requesting to expand until June 1, 2023 in order to purchase a pallet jack. The Board will approve Wednesday.
Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy & Admin., and Gary Landhauser, Emergent Architecture, presented a Resolution to Provide for a Notice of Public Hearing on the Proposed Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Total Cost for the Linn County Treasurer’s Office Glazing & Millwork Project, and for the Taking of Bids on Said Project. Gage explained that this is funded by an ARPA award and replaces the existing temporary plexiglass. It also includes some work to be done in the Board of Supervisor’s area. Substantial completion is seven weeks.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to adopt Resolution 2023-2-19
A RESOLUTION TO PROVIDE FOR A NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT, AND ESTIMATED TOTAL COST FOR THE LINN COUNTY TREASURER’S OFFICE GLAZING & MILLWORK PROJECT, AND FOR THE TAKING OF BIDS ON SAID PROJECT
WHEREAS, in acknowledgment of safety and security considerations, highlighted, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Linn County Treasurer proposes that the Linn County, Iowa Board of Supervisors (“Board”) authorize the construction of the public improvement(s) as described in the proposed plans, specifications, and form of contract prepared by Emergent Architecture (“Architect”), hereinafter referred to as the “Linn County Treasurer’s Office Glazing & Millwork Project” (“Project”); and
WHEREAS, the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total cost for the project (“Contract Documents”) are on file with the Board; and
WHEREAS, it is necessary to set a time, date, and location for a public hearing on the Contract Documents, to publish a Notice of Public Hearing on the Contract Documents, and to advertise for sealed bids on the Project.
BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED by the Board as follows:
1. The Board hereby approves the proposed contract documents referenced in this Resolution, as prepared by the Architect, in their preliminary form.
2. The Board hereby determines that the Project is necessary and desirable for Linn County (“County”) and finds that it is in the best interest of the County to proceed toward the construction of the Project.
3. The Board shall hold a public hearing on the proposed contract documents on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10 am in the Formal Board Room of the Linn County Public Service Center located at 935 – 2nd Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at which time any interested person may appear and file oral or written comments in support of or opposition to the proposed Project and/or Contract Documents, and, after hearing comments, the Board may proceed with adopting a resolution to approve said Contract Documents.
4. The Board hereby authorizes and directs the publication of a Notice of Public Hearing on the Contract Documents for the Project at least once, not less than four (4) nor more than twenty (20) days before the date of the hearing in one or more newspapers that meet the requirements of Iowa Code Section 618.14.
5. The Board hereby delegates to the Purchasing Director and/or his designee(s) the duty of receiving bids for the construction of the Project until 2 pm on March 17, 2023, at the Linn County Public Service Center located at 935 – 2nd Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
6. The Board hereby sets March 20, 2023, at 10 am in the Formal Board Room of the Linn County Public Service Center as the time and place that the Board
or its designee will open and announce the bids received for the construction of the Project, and that the Board will consider said bids.
7. The Board hereby fixes the amount of the bid security to accompany each bid at five (5) percent of the amount of the bid.
8. The Board hereby authorizes and directs advertisement for sealed bids for the Project in accordance with Iowa Code Section 26.3.
Supervisor Running-Marquardt asked if long term staff had reviewed this project and Landhauser responded yes. She also asked if other offices in the building such as the Recorder’s Office are in need of this too and Gage responded that the Treasurer’s Office has 75% of the foot traffic in the building and the only funding source right now is for the Treasurer’s Office.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve Employment Change Roster (payroll authorizations) as follows:
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputy Sheriff Matthew Oltmann Step increase/contract 3/18/23 D5 $36.25 – D6 $37.33
Communications Operartor Jennifer Wardenburg-Taylor Transfer to PT on-call position 2/11/23 CB $25.14
Deputy Sheriff Tyler Blaha Step increase/contract 3/5/23 D4 $35.29 – D6 $36.65
Deputy Sheriff Chance Tiedtke Step increase/contract 3/7/23 DB $30.18 – D1 $31.50
Deputy Sheriff Henry Shriver Step increase/contract 3/8/23 D1 $31.50 – D2 $32.76
Deputy Sheriff Valerie Mensen Step increase/contract 3/11/23 D3 $34.01 – D4 $35.29
Deputy Sheriff Kyle Titus Step increase/contract 3/25/23 D3 $34.01 – D4 $35.29
Female Correctional Officer Nico Sisler Step increase/contract 3/21/23 56B $22.76 – 56C $24.03
Sergeant Bradley Campbell Step increase/contract 3/19/23 SB $44.10 – S1 $46.70
Senior Account Clerk Megan Smith End of probation 3/27/23 55A $19.92 – 55B $20.90
Deputy Sheriff Tythe VanWeelden Step increase/contract 3/25/23 D5 $36.25 – D6 $37.33
ENGINEERING
Engineering Tech III David Mayer Termination/resignation 4/5/23
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve claims for payroll deduction checks #71010109-#71010129 in the amount of $718,515.62, payroll deduction ACH in the amount of $58,061.26 and payroll wires in the amount of $1,970,389.43, for a total of $2,746,966.31.
Legislative Update: Supervisor Rogers stated that the house bill was officially passed.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to reappoint Ron Hoover to the Board of Adjustment for a term ending 12/31/2027.
Adjournment at 10:30 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Amanda Hoy, Executive Assistant
APPROVED BY:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH
Chairperson
Published in the MVL Sun, March 9, 2023.