LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Kirsten Running-Marquardt. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to approve minutes of February 20 & 22, 2023 as printed.
Chairperson Zumbach announced that the public hearing scheduled for March 1, 2023 regarding the Fiscal Year 2024 SF 634 resolution on total maximum property tax dollars will be held at a later date.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to open a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total cost for the Linn County Secondary Roads District 1 Shop Building- Phase 2 Project.
There were no oral or written objections.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to close public hearing.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to adopt Resolution 2023-2-21
A RESOLUTION GRANTING FINAL APPROVAL AND CONFIRMING THE PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT, AND ESTIMATED TOTAL COST FOR THE LINN COUNTY SECONDARY ROAD DISTRICT 1 SHOP BUILDING – PHASE 2 PROJECT. WHEREAS, the Linn County, Iowa Board of Supervisors (“Board”) previously approved, in preliminary form, the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total project cost (“Contract Documents”) prepared by Martin Gardner Architecture (“Project Architect”) for the Linn County Secondary Road District 1 Shop Building – Phase 2 Project (“Project”); and,
WHEREAS, Linn County published a Notice of Public Hearing on the Contract Documents in accordance with Iowa Code Section 331.305 and Iowa Code Chapter 26; and,
WHEREAS, the Board conducted a public hearing on the Contract Documents on February 27, 2023 in accordance with the published Notice of Public Hearing. BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that the Board hereby grants final approval to the Contract Documents referred to in this Resolution,and confirms the prior Board action granting preliminary approval to the Contract Documents, and finding the Project necessary and desirable.
Sara Coleman, Martin Gardner Arch., read the four bids received for the Linn County Secondary Roads District 1 Shop Building-Phase 2 Project.
The Board referred bids to Linn County Staff and the project architect for review and tabulation.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve claim for AP check #71919179 in the amt. of $80.00.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to appoint James Serbousek as College Township Trustee and Dan Hackbarth as Monroe Township Trustee, terms ending 12/31/2026.
The Board recessed at 10:10 a.m. and reconvened at 1:30 P.M. to discuss proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Deputy Auditor Rhonda Betsworth stated that she is at the point of final reconciliations and validations of the new Valuation Report. She plans to upload to the Dept. of Management yet today and provided there are no technical difficulties, she expects to have it ready tomorrow morning. There are a large number of entities that are waiting for this information.
Supervisor Running-Marquardt expressed her sincere appreciation of Betsworth’s extra hours and for going above and beyond. The sooner the Board knows the final number, the more it helps to guide them.
Sara Bearrows, Budget Dir., presented a list of changes she made based on Friday’s discussions.
Adjournment at 1:37 p.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
APPROVED BY:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH
Chairperson
Published in the MVL Sun, March 9, 2023.