LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Running-Marquardt. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order.
Jennifer Fencl, Environ. Serv. Dir., and Emery Davis, Conservation Agronomist, presented an update by the Lower Cedar Watershed Management and Heartland Co-op.
Woodchip Bioreactors and Saturated Buffers was explained in detail. Linn County has not yet committed to funding the Lower Cedar ($7,000 has been requested).
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve the following Employment Change Roster (payroll authorizations):
TREASURER’S OFFICE
Universal Clerk Cori Mason End of probation 01/31/23 56A $21.42 – 56B $22.51
Universal Clerk Sharel Saunders-Wilson Termination/resignation 01/27/23
RISK MANAGEMENT
Loss Control Specialist Pat Soyer Step increase/contract 02/10/23 39D $35.28 – 39E $37.23
FACILITIES
Custodian Shawn Marsden New hire – PT 02/20/23 10A $18.01 + $ .25 20 hrs/wk
Replaces C. McIntosh
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Senior Account Clerk Matthew Moses Corrected effective date of step increase 02/14/23
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sr. Environ. Chemist Robin Nyberg Step increase/contract 02/12/23 40D $38.06 – 40E $40.13
ENGINEERING
Light Equip Oper. Nathan Takes Correction to step increase 02/07/23 17B $23.78 – 17C $24.64
Light Equip. Oper. Brian Wood Correction to step increase 02/21/23 17B $23.78 – 17C $24.64
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve Claims for payroll deduction checks #71009964-#71009974 in the amt. of $9,316.36, payroll deduction ACH in the amt. of $28,128.95, and payroll wires in the amt. of $2,017,965.80 for a total of $2,055,411.11.
Legislative Update: The Board is waiting to hear on the property tax clean-up bill.
The only thing they can do right now is to ask legislators to please remove the retroactive portion of the bill. Small communities have been advised to communicate with legislators and do the same.
The Board received and placed on file correspondence from Roger Grobstich announcing his resignation from the Linn County Civil Serv. Commission for Deputy Sheriffs.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to make the following 2023 appointments to the Sustainability, Resiliency Committee, terms ending 12/31/24: Emmanuel Mussamba, JoAnn Beer, Laura Barr, John Peloquin, Tina Lenton, Tim Keegan, Rachel Cadena, Josh Henik, John Zakrasek, Bob Greene and Grant Nordby.
Adjournment at 10:25 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the MVL Sun, Feb. 16, 2023.