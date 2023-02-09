LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023 1:30 P.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Kirsten Running-Marquardt. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order.
The Board met to review the following proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budgets.
Present: Dawn Jindrich, Finance Dir.; Sara Bearrows, Budget Dir.; Pramod Dwivedi and, Eric Bradley, Public Health; BJ Dvorak and Tom Ulrich, EMA and Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy & Admin. & Interim Facilities Dir.
Public Health – proposed budget is $45,228 under the Board’s guidelines.
Pramod Dwivedi & Eric Bradley presented their budget overview, KPI’s and Offers: Patient Advocate — $73,000 and Healthy Homes Specialist — $104,965.94.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve FY24 Public Health expenditures in the amount of $7,487,211 and revenues in the amount of $3,522,788.
Emergency Management Agency (EMA) – proposed budget exceeds the Board’s guidelines by $139,710.
BJ Dvorak presented his budget overview.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve FY24 EMA expenditures in the amount of $1,124,614 (including $1,016,864 from Linn County).
Facilities – proposed appropriation exceeds the Board’s guidelines by $49,677.
Darrin Gage presented his budget overview, Offers: .50 Facilities FTE — $49,842.20; and KPI’s.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve FY24 Facilities appropriations in the amount of $3,164,282.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve FY24 Board Buildings in the amount of $1,451,292 and revenue in the amount of $144,000.
Sara Bearrows stated that they are going to put together a list of budgets that went over guidelines and it does not include offers. 95% of the Board budget is from the Raycom contract.
Public Comment: Dustin Mazgaj, Walford, stated that he is commenting on a 1st Amendment Auditor meeting and a FOIA request to the city of Marion. There are discrepancies in what the city of Marion charges and other governmental entities. He also received conflicting stories from them such as a down payment and paperwork. The Marion Police Dept. says one thing and then does something completely the opposite. Because of his FOIA request, there have been false accusations, bullying and intimidation tactics to not pay him the $200 owed to him. He simply wants the body cam footage from the Marion Police Dept. and the discovery from the Courthouse. It is not harassment to be assertive with a public employee that is failing to do their job. Violence comes first and then the cussing after. Mazgaj referenced back to the Joel Miller’s situation where the person filming was approached by Miller and not the other way around. If people would leave the cameraman alone, people wouldn’t hear their voice. Mazgaj read statement he received from Chief Kitzmiller regarding the records request. There is no down payment according to Governor Kim Reynolds. They have a legitimate reason to contact these people. The Marion Police Dept. has his $200. A legitimate purpose to be at the Courthouse is getting your discovery when representing yourself pro se. He wanted to clear up some of the things that were said in that meeting.
Adjournment at 3:19 p.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Amanda Hoy, Executive Assistant
Approved by:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the MVL Sun, Feb. 9, 2023.