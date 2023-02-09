LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, JANUARY 30, 2023 10:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Kirsten Running-Marquardt. Absent: Chairperson Zumbach (other county business). Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Vice Chairperson Rogers called the meeting to order.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve minutes of January 20, 23 & 24, 2023 as printed.
Dawn Schott, Juvenile Detention & Diversion Center Dir., presented an Agreement to provide a guaranteed detention bed at the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center for the sole use of Clinton County.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf stated that Linn County is blessed to have such a well run facility staffed by Dawn Schott and her team. This is one of the best run facilities in the State of Iowa.
The Board indicated that they look forward to working with Clinton County and will approve contract on Wednesday.
Motion by Rogers, seconded Running-Marquardt to open a public hearing for rezoning case JR23-0001, request to rezone property located at 622 Dows Rd, from the PUD-USR (Planned Unit Development Overlay – Urban Services Residential) zoning district to the USR (Urban Services Residential) zoning district, approximately 7.58 acres, Linn County Board of Supervisors, owner, and Linn County Planning & Development, petitioner.
Stephanie Lientz, Planning & Development, presented the rezoning case and proof of publication. There were no oral or written objections.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to close public hearing.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve first consideration of rezoning case JR23-0001, request to rezone property located at 622 Dows Rd, from the PUD-USR (Planned Unit Development Overlay – Urban Services Residential) zoning district to the USR (Urban Services Residential) zoning district, approximately 7.58 acres, Linn County Board of Supervisors, owner, and Linn County Planning & Development, petitioner.
Rhonda Betsworth, Deputy Auditor, presented an extension to the original JP Morgan
(p-card vendor) agreement dated 12/18/2014 effective January 1, 2023. She stated that they have an extension document that JP Morgan issued, however, no signature is required. An increase in the rebate was negotiated (estimated increase from $40,000 to $48,000 based on 2022 volume). The county still has the flexibility to move to US Bank (state contract) should they find it to be appropriate.
The Board indicated that they are comfortable with this arrangement knowing that they have the flexibility to change vendors. They thanked the Auditor’s Office for going through the contract and it is appreciated.
Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy & Admin., presented the Fiscal Year 2023 rural library appropriations,
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve and authorize Vice Chairperson to sign the following individual contracts for library services, and authorize the release of payment to individual libraries upon receipt of their respective contracts: Cedar Rapids — $87,369.04; Center Point — $69,819.00; Central City — $23,612.00; Coggon — $12,750.00; Ely — $36,955.87; Fairfax — $26,558.62; Hiawatha — $88,187.26; Lisbon — $23,069.27; Marion — $50,966.61; Mt. Vernon — $31,621.32; and Springville — $34,082.01.
Public Comment:
Mike Carberry, Iowa City and Bright Future Iowa, stated that he is serving on one of the renewable energy review committees and his first meeting was on January 26. It went very well and he wanted to thank all of the members, that met as a whole group at first, for being cordial, honest and civil. They know they can disagree without being disagreeable. They can have differences of opinions and do not have to make it personal. Planning & Development provided a staff member to facilitate each committee along with the Sustainability Director.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve the following Employment Change Roster (payroll authorizations):
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Communications Oper. Jennifer Wardenburg-Taylor Termination/resignation 02/10/23
Deputy Sheriff Conrad Akers New hire – FT 02/06/23 DB $30.18
Deputy Sheriff Phillip Williams Step increase/contract 02/11/23 D3 $34.01 – D4 $35.29
Deputy Sheriff Ryan Liercke Step increase/contract 02/24/23 D2 $32.76 – D3 $34.01
Deputy Sheriff Benjamin Helms Step increase/contract 02/24/23 D2 $32.76 – D3 $34.01
Duty Officer Elizabeth Smiley Step increase/contract 02/08/23 56C $24.03 – 56D $25.31
Captain Randy Rowland Termination/retirement 03/17/23
Senior Account Clerk Kyla Sergeant Step increase/contract 02/02/2023 55D $23.19 – 55E $24.49
Senior Account Matthew Moses End of probation 02/12/23 55A $19.92 – 55B $20.90
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Assistant Teacher Alyssa Collier New hire – FT 02/06/23 53A $17.14 Replaces S. Waddell
PUBLIC HEALTH
Environmental Chemist Kayla Gifford New hire – FT 02/06/23 39A $30.26
ENGINEERING
Traffic Technician Aide Chad Wendt Transfer – internal applicant 01/14/23 17C $24.64 – 19B $25.62 Replaces N. Boren
Light Equipment Oper. Nathan Takes Step increase/contract 02/07/23 17B $23.26 – 17C $24.64
Senior Mechanic Phillip Hayes Step increase/contract 02/07/23 21B $27.56 – 21C $28.72
Senior Mechanic Randy Wendt Step increase/contract 02/10/23 21D $29.88 – 21E $32.13
Light Equipment Oper. Brian Wood Step increase/contract 02/21/23 17B $23.26 – 17C $24.64
Legislative Update – Darrin Gage gave an update on Senate Study Bill 1056 which is a retroactive bill to “correct” property tax rollbacks (loss of revenue in the amount of $1.4 — $1.7 to Linn County). Linn County is not registered for or against the bill, however, ISAC is registered opposed to it.
Supervisor Running-Marquardt stated that it is appropriate for the Board to weigh in on it noting the pain they will feel given that it will be retroactive. It’s more than a correction.
It was the consensus of the Board to register in opposition to the bill.
Gage also gave an update on House Study Bill 65 which changes the way big box stores are assessed.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to reappoint Michael LeClere to the Historical Preservation Commission for a term ending 12/31/25.
Adjournment at 10:28 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
BEN ROGERS, Vice Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the MVL Sun, Feb. 9, 2023.