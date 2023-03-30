LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Kirsten Running-Marquardt. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve minutes of Mar. 7 & 8, 2023 as printed.
Luke Maloney, Building Official, presented 28E Agreements between Linn County and the City of Center Point for Rental Housing and Property Maintenance Inspection services.
Chairperson Zumbach stated that he noticed that the owners of rental properties in Central City were not aware of the 28E agreements that Central City had with Linn County.
Maloney stated that his staff made informational flyers for the landlords for the city to distribute. He also makes himself available to the landlords. He is not sure what Central City did.
Supervisor Rogers asked about the length of the agreements and do they follow Linn County’s nuisance ordinances.
Maloney stated that the agreements are indefinite, either party can cancel. He continued to explain that the cities that sign the agreements follow the same ordinance of Linn County. If there is a situation where legal action is needed, cities would be responsible for court costs and legal fees. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
Rhonda Betsworth, Deputy Auditor, presented a Vacancy Form requesting an Accounting Manager for the Auditor’s office (this trades out a Deputy position that was added in 2020). She worked with HR and Budget & Finance along with other accounting positions.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve Vacancy Form requesting an Accounting Manager for the Auditor’s Office.
Steve Estenson, Risk Manager, presented a Claim Service Agreement with EMC Risk Services for third party administration of workers’ compensation claims.
Payment is based on claims and if they save the county money on medical bills, they charge back a percentage.
Motion by Running-Marquardt, seconded by Rogers to authorize Steve Estenson, Risk Management Director, to sign a Claim Service Agreement with EMC Risk Services for third party administration of workers’ compensation claims.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to approve the following Payroll Authorizations:
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Youth Counselor Joseph Carmody End of probation 03/14/23 36A $24.48 + $ .25 – 36B $25.70 + $ .25
Youth Counselor Joseph Carmody Transfer to PT, on-call position 03/25/23 36B $25.70 + $ .25 – 36A $24.48
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthy Homes Spec. Matthew Chervek Step increase/contract 03/07/23 39D $35.28 – 39E $37.23
ENGINEERING
Traffic Tech. Aide Mark Scherbaum Step increase/contract 03/21/23 19D $27.56 – 19E $29.76
Legislative Update – Supervisor Rogers stated that he received an email from Treasurer Oleson indicating that there has been a change in the Treasurer’s bill (anticipated to provide $1 million revenue). The effective date would be January 1.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Running-Marquardt to appoint Harley McBurney as Monroe Township Clerk, term March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2026.
Adjournment at 10:14 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
APPROVED BY:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the MVL Sun, March 30, 2023.