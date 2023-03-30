LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Zumbach and Supervisor Running-Marquardt. Absent: Vice Chairperson Rogers (personal business). Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Zumbach called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Running-Marquardt to remove from the agenda: Canvass of Votes – 2nd Tier – March 07, 2023 Special Election – College Community School District PPEL and change placement of the Canvass of Votes on the regular agenda.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve Consent Agenda as follows:
Receive and place on file Treasurer’s (Auto Dept.) Report to the County Auditor Receipts and Disbursements for the Month of February 2023.
Resolution 2023-3-35
Linn County and City of Center Point Agreement For Rental Housing and Property Maintenance Inspections
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 28E, proposes that Linn County enter into an agreement with the City of Center Point, Iowa under the title Linn County and City of Center Point Agreement for Rental Housing Inspections and Linn County and City of Center Point Agreement for Property Maintenance Inspections, AND WHEREAS, the purpose for such agreements are to provide for the administration of the property maintenance and housing codes of the City of Center Point by Linn County in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare, AND WHEREAS, such agreement is in the best interests of Linn County and the City of Point, and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, that Linn County, Iowa will join pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 28E, with the City of Center Point, Iowa into an agreement entitled Linn County and City of Center Point Agreement for Rental Housing Inspections and Linn County and City of Center Point Agreement for Property Maintenance Inspections.
Passed and approved this 14th day of March, 2023.
Resolution 2023-3-36
APPROVING A PROPERTY USE REQUEST FOR PERMISSION TO UTILIZE THE LINN COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES BUILDING FOR THE PURPOSE OF HOLDING WELLNESS RECOVERY & ACTION PLAN TRAINING
WHEREAS, the Wellness Recovery & Action Plan (WRAP) Executive Director, has requested permission to use conference rooms at the Linn County Community Service Building, for the purpose of conducting trainings during the week of March 27 to 31, 2023 and;
WHEREAS, the Linn County Risk Management Department has recommended approval of this request, BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Linn County, Iowa, that the above request is herewith approved subject to the following conditions:
The personnel sponsoring the Wellness Recovery & Action Plan training will follow the direction as given by the Linn County employees.
The personnel sponsoring the Wellness Recovery & Action Plan training will be responsible for seeing that all conference room furniture and items are returned to the same place they were before the training started.
The personnel sponsoring the training will oversee the proper conduct of the event.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 14th day of March, 2023.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a certificate of self-insurance to allow Linn County employees and agents working with Early Care and Education Supportive Services intended to increase access to extended day and year high-quality wraparound care.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a certificate of self-insurance to allow Linn County employees and agents working with Nurturing Parent Program – Long Term to provide short term home visitation family support services to Linn County families
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a certificate of self-insurance to allow Linn County employees and agents working with Nurturing Parent Program – Short Term to provide short term home visitation family support services to Linn County families
Authorize Chair to sign a settlement with T. Washington.
Motion by Running-Marquardt, seconded by Zumbach to approve claims for AP checks #71010316-#71010369 in the amount of $109,724.50 and AP ACH in the amount of $735,408.26, for a total of $845,132.76.
Mike Tertinger, Planning & Development, gave a recap of the ordinance noting that he has not received any additional feedback for or against.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve upon third and final consideration Ordinance #5-3-2023 amending the Code of Ordinances, Linn County, Iowa, by amending provisions in Chapter 107, Unified Development Code, relating to accessory dwelling units.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Running-Marquardt to appoint Jeff Scherrman and Melissa Tandy to the JDDC Advisory Committee for a three-year term April, 2023- April, 2026.
The Board canvassed the votes of the March 7, 2023 1st Tier Special Election for College Community School District Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) & Springville Community School District PPEL.
Adjournment at 10:13 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Amanda Hoy, Executive Assistant
Approved by:
LOUIS J. ZUMBACH Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
