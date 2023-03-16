LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023 10:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Kirsten Running-Marquardt. Absent: Chairperson Zumbach (personal business). Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Vice Chairperson Rogers called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve minutes of Feb. 28 and
Mar. 1, 2023 as printed.
Nick Glew gave an update on behalf of the Marion Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO).
Ashley Balius, Dir. Comm. Outreach & Asst. LCCS-Core Serv., stated that she has received no additional comments regarding the following ordinance and highlighted the changes (mostly clarification of language).
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve second consideration of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 20 of the Code of Ordinances, Linn County, Iowa by Amending Sections in Article III Relating to the Linn County General Assistance Program.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve second consideration of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 24 of the Code of Ordinance, Linn County, Iowa by Amending Provisions in Article II relating to the time of Imposition of a Local Sales and Services Tax.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to open a public hearing for Dows Farm Agri-Community Addition, case JP23-0001, request for a 223 lot preliminary plat of 116.73 total acres, located in the 6900 Block of Mt. Vernon Rd SE, owned by Linn County, IA, petitioner is Dows Agri-Community Development, LLC.
Stephanie Lientz, Planning & Development, presented case as well as proof of publication. There were no oral or written objections, however, she noted that she received calls regarding questions and concerns with traffic, provisions of services, school district accommodations and transportation.
Chad Pelley, 300 Country Club Rd., Mt. Vernon, stated that he has submitted the design plans to Cedar Rapids and the County Engineer for comments. He hopes to have plans finalized and out for bid by the end of the month and under construction later this summer. The first phase is 6+ acres.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to close public hearing.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to open Public hearing for rezoning case JR23-0002, request to rezone property located at 4247 Indian Boundary Rd, from the RR1 (Rural Residential 1-Acre) zoning district to the AG (Agricultural) zoning district, approximately 0.84 acres, Drew & Jenna Whiting, owners.
Lientz presented the case as well as proof of publication. There were no oral or written objections.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to close public hearing.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve upon first consideration rezoning case JR23-0002, request to rezone property located at 4247 Indian Boundary Rd, from the RR1 (Rural Residential 1-Acre) zoning district to the AG (Agricultural) zoning district, approximately 0.84 acres, Drew & Jenna Whiting, owners.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to open Public Hearing on an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances, Linn County, Iowa, by amending provisions in Chapter 107, Unified Development Code, relating to accessory dwelling units.
Lientz presented the case as well as proof of publication. There were no oral or written objections.
Mark Banowetz, rural Ely, asked for more clarification and Lientz responded that they are talking about the living space. More language is coming regarding the floor area.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to close public hearing.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve first consideration of an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances, Linn County, Iowa, by amending provisions in Chapter 107, Unified Development Code, relating to accessory dwelling units.
Rhonda Betsworth, Deputy Auditor, presented an amended resolution fixing the 1/1/22 Utility Valuations payable in 2023-2024. She stated that as a result of SF 181, the railroad taxable valuation decreased between $9,000 and $10,000. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy & Admin., discussed re-allocating the approved use of funds for Capital Improvement Project 2023CP-002 for online permitting system, Finance and Budget software (OpenGov) and security activities.
Charlie Nichols, Planning & Development Dir., stated that the online permitting system they are currently using is BSA and they plan to stay with them for the upgrade.
Steve Estenson, Risk Manager, explained panic button/keyboard activation and
Sara Bearrows, Budget Dir., stated that OpenGov has come before the Board and a contract has been signed.
Steve Nunemaker, Asst. Facilities Manager, stated that there are currently no panic buttons at this time at the Harris Bldg.
Gage also presented a request to re-allocate the unspent balance of funds for Capital Improvement Project 2021CP-016 for the building automation conversion at the Community Services Building. The Board will approve CIP requests on Wednesday.
Public Comment: Supervisor Rogers stated that he was notified of the anniversary of the Mental Health Access Center (MHAC) ribbon cutting, noting that he cannot imagine the community without it. He is pleased with Linn and Johnson Counties having two of the most robust MHAC’s in the region.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to approve payroll 03-03-23 deduction checks #71010254-#71010264 in the amt. of $8,010.94; ACH in the amt. of $33,674.68; and wires in the amt. of $1,978,489.83 for a total of $2,020,175.45 and claims for payroll on-site checks #63000019 in the amt. of $423.26.
Legislation Update: The Board discussed the following bills: Supervisor District Plans and State reorganization.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Running-Marquardt to appoint Al Varney to the Plumbing Board of Appeals, term ending 12/31/26.
Adjournment at 10:56 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
APPROVED BY:
BEN ROGERS
Vice Chairperson
Published in the Linn News, March 16, 2023.