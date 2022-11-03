LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022 11:00 A.M.
These are the minutes in their entirety.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Rogers, Vice Chairperson Zumbach and Supervisor Walker. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Rogers called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Consent Agenda as follows:
Approve and authorize Chair to sign A Vacancy Form requesting a Part time Temporary Tracker for Juvenile Detention & Diversion Services.
Receive and place on file the Auditor’s Quarterly Report for the quarter ending 9/30/22 in the amount of $6,737.61. Total Auditor transfer fees deposited by the Recorder with the County Treasurer in the amount of $13,825.00.
Receive and place on file the Sheriff’s Quarterly report for April 1 to June 30, 2022 in the amount of $2,023,186.60.
Receive and place on file the Sheriff’s Quarterly report for July 1 to September 30, 2022 in the amount of $1,322,779.00.
Receive and place on file the Recorder’s Quarterly Report for July 1 to September 30, 2022.
Resolution 2022-10-161
Linn County and City of Mount Vernon Agreement For
Property Maintenance Inspections
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter
28E, proposes that Linn County enter into an agreement with the City of Mount Vernon, Iowa under the title Linn County and City of Mount Vernon Agreement for Property Maintenance Inspections, and
AND WHEREAS, the purpose for such agreement is to provide for the administration of
the property maintenance code of the City of Mount Vernon by Linn County in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare, and
AND WHEREAS, such agreement is in the best interests of Linn County and the City of
Mount Vernon, and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, that Linn County, Iowa will join pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 28E, with the City of Mount Vernon, Iowa into an agreement entitled Linn County and City of Mount Vernon Agreement for Property Maintenance Inspections.
Resolution 2022-10-162
A Resolution approving a two lot residential parcel split for Linn Ridge Acres First Addition, case JPS22-0002. The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2022-10-162_ as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective October 19, 2022.Linn Ridge Acres First Addition (Case # JPS22-0002) to Linn County, Iowa, containing two (2) lots, numbered lot 1 and lettered outlot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the SWSE of Section 13, Township 83 North, Range 5 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the SE Corner of said SW ¼ SE ¼; thence S87°56’18”W along the south line of said SW¼ SE ¼, 1151.87 feet to the centerline of Iowa Highway No. 1; thence N08°13’18”E along said centerline, 644.60 feet; thence N-ly along said centerline, on an arc of 600.04 feet of a 25466.70-foot radius curve to the right, having a chord length of 600.03 feet, bearing N08°53’48”E; thence N09°34’18”E along said centerline, 102. 78 feet to the north line of said SW¼ SE ¼; thence N88°07’02”E along said north line, 930.83 feet to the NE Corner of said SW ¼ SE ¼; thence S00° 48’30”E along the east line of said SW ¼ SE ¼, 1321.48 feet; to the Point of Beginning, containing 31.72 acres which includes 2.44 acres of road right of way. The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncountyiowa.gov.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign an amendment to the subaward agreement between Linn County and Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, Inc. for the On-Site Mental Health Care for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness at Willis Dady Homeless Services. Approve and authorize Chair to sign a contract between Linn County and Unity Point to increase substance use disorder services at the Linn County Mental Health Access Center.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign an Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) Federal-aid Agreement for a County Highway Bridge Program Project, project no. BROS-C057(164)--8J-57, bridge replacement project on Waubeek Road over tributary of Wapsipinicon River.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign an Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) Federal-aid Agreement for a Surface Transportation Block Grant Program Project, # STP-S-C057(165)--5E-57, Portland Cement Concrete(PCC) overlay on Walker Road from Betty’s Grove Road to Troy Mills Road.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Business Associate Agreement between Abbe Center for Community Mental Health and Linn County Community Services for compliance regulations related to HIPPA governance at the Mental Health Access Center effective immediately and through the term of their services at the Mental Health Access Center.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Business Associate Agreement between Area Ambulance Service and Linn County Community Services for compliance regulations related to HIPPA governance at the Mental Health Access Center effective immediately and through the term of their services at the Mental Health Access Center.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Business Associate Agreement between Foundation 2 Crisis Services and Linn County Community Services for compliance regulations related to HIPPA governance at the Mental Health Access Center effective immediately and through the term of their services at the Mental Health Access Center.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign amended contract 5883HC08 between Iowa Department of Public Health and Linn County Community Services for HIV Client Services Program for the contract period April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. This contract adds $42,944 dollars to the original contract for a contract total of $910,979.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve Claims for AP checks #71008778-#71008837 in the amt. of $147,608.38 and AP ACH in the amt. of $779,351.64 for a total of $926,960.02; and payment to Cleverbridge Inc. paid on Phil Lowder’s P-Card in the amount of $3,190, no receipt.
Chairperson Rogers read the following Proclamation: First Responder’s Day.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve said Proclamation.
Discussion: Chairperson Rogers recognized Supervisor Zumbach’s past service as a volunteer firefighter. He stated that it was the honor of his life to be a volunteer
firefighter and EMS for a number of years and appreciates what people sacrifice in order to keep communities safe. VOTE: All Aye
Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy and Admin., presented a spreadsheet of the submissions by each Supervisor with regard to how they wanted to distribute funding for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Each Supervisor gave a brief explanation of how they arrived at their organizations they wanted to fund and the amounts.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to awarded Round 2 ARPA funding to the following organizations for affordable housing, social services, public health, capital investments, and negative economic impacts from COVID-19 (Category A) and water and sewer infrastructure projects (Category D):
Category A
• Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success We’re Not Playing: $650,000
• African American Museum Voices Inspiring Progress: $333,000
• Cedar Rapids Public Library Westside Library and Opportunity Center: $4,000,000
• City of Alburnett Repurpose Former Fire Station into City Hall: $141,450
• Horizons: A Family Service Alliance New Iowan Collaborative-Transportation: $64,000
• Indian Creek Nature Center Education Expansion: $250,000
• LBA Foundation Refugee & Immigrant Center Youth Navigator: $111,435
• Linn County Advocate Fostering Thriving Communities: $389,120
• Linn County Board of Supervisors Linn County Grant Program for Kirkwood Community College Scholarships: $1,000,000
• Linn County Community Action Fund Youth Leadership: $66,700
• Linn County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 Mitigation Cell Blocks: $1,700,000
• Linn County Sustainability Director of Resiliency Operations: $363,389
• Linn County Public Health Mobile Clinic: $625,000
• Linn County Treasurer Protective Glass: $227,500
• Lisbon/Mt. Vernon Ambulance Service Building Addition and Renovation: $112,500
• Refugee and Immigrant Center Together We Can Initiative: $10,000
• Mercy Medical Center Hospital Enhanced Infection Control: $750,000
• Mirrorbox Theatre A Home for New Plays: $50,000
• Salvation Army Disaster Services Hub & Food Distribution: $65,880
• Tanager Place Clinic Safety, Security, & Accessibility: $213,000
• Trees Forever Tree Canopy Restoration: $100,000
• Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association Finding New and Neat Ways to Connect: $5,600
Category A Total Funding: $11,228,574
Category D
• City of Ely Drinking Water Treatment Facility: $1,000,000
• City of Hiawatha Water Main Upgrades: $310,000
• City of Marion Sanitary Sewer Project 6: $150,000
• City of Springville Sanitary Sewer Extension: $250,000
• Linn County Planning & Development Well and Irrigation Infrastructure: $41,000
Category D Total Funding: $1,751,000
Total Funding Round 2 (includes Category A and D): $12,979,574
Discussion: Chairperson Rogers stated that he was pleased that every town within Linn County got some kind of funding between Rounds 1 & 2.
Supervisor Walker stated that having Zumbach’s knowledge of the various communities was very helpful for him and he was happy that they could do more in Category D than anticipated.
Chairperson Rogers stated that this was an incredible, monumental heavy lift for the community and staff, and he deeply appreciates those who submitted requests and noted that the award is absolutely transformational.
VOTE: All Aye
Board Member Reports — Supervisor Zumbach attended an EMA meeting last evening and will attend Area Ambulance this evening.
Supervisor Walker attended a meeting with Kevin Drahos yesterday; Employee Recognition Breakfast this morning and tomorrow evening will attend 40 Under 40 honoring Britt Nielsen.
Chairperson Rogers stated that they have an Employee Recognition Breakfast every quarter honoring employees for their years of service in increments of five years.
This morning he had the honor of handing out a 50-year service certificate which is an incredible dedication to Linn County.
Adjournment at 11:32 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
BEN ROGERS, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
