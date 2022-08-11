Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids have released the final report for the Community Resilience Project: Improving Disaster Recover Capabilities facilitated and authored by Collective Clarity. The Community Resilience Project was conceived by Linn County and Cedar Rapids leaders in an effort to capture critical learning from the August 10, 2020 derecho and grow the capabilities of Linn County communities and organizations to collaborate effectively during the recovery phase of a disaster. This project was a countywide effort that included collaboration with surrounding jurisdictions and service providers, stakeholder interviews, a literature review, facilitated assessments, focused work groups, and a final review of observations and recommendations between December 2020 and October 2021.

The report notes that one of the most significant barriers to effective pre-planning and recovery strategies is the limited bandwidth of staff across jurisdictions and institutions and the need to address the tensions and limitations inherent in multiple accountabilities.

