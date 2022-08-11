The Linn County Auditor’s Office certified property taxes to the Linn County Treasurer’s Office on Aug. 1. This certification is the culmination of a year-long process which starts with the City and County Assessors certifying assessed property values to the Auditor. The Auditor is then responsible for maintaining property owner records, certifying property values to the State, certifying taxing authority budgets, certifying consolidated tax rates, and calculating property taxes.
Linn County has 71 taxing authorities which include cities, schools, townships, fire districts, assessor, ag extension, Kirkwood Community College, and Linn County. Each taxing authority determines their own budget which establishes an authority tax rate. These individual authority tax rates are then added together by the Auditor to determine the consolidated property tax rate for a specific area also known as tax district. The consolidated tax rate is multiplied by the taxable value of a property to arrive at the property tax. Consolidated property tax rates range from $22 — $42 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation as shown on the map.
The Linn County Treasurer‘s Office is responsible for mailing the property tax statements, collecting property taxes, and distributing the property taxes to each of the 71 taxing entities in Linn County. The Treasurer’s Office is preparing the property tax statements and will make a public announcement once the property tax statements have been mailed.
To learn more about the property tax process in Iowa, including how property taxes are determined, visit the Iowa Department of Revenue website.