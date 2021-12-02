The Linn County Board of Supervisors approved $1 million to the housing fund for Linn County for the PATCH Program (Providing Assistance to Community Homeowners). The funding comes from Linn County’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will be released in up to four installments of $250,000 each.
The PATCH Program is a donation-based program that was established after the 2020 derecho to help low-to-moderate income Linn County homeowners with gap funding for storm repairs and navigating the home repair process with contractors. Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids have worked collaboratively with local nonprofits to ensure a coordinated effort. This $1 million funding will be available to help homeowners who live in Linn County and whose homes were damaged by the derecho, including mobile homes.
With winter approaching and many Linn County homeowners still in need of assistance with derecho repairs, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved funding the ARPA application submitted by the Housing Fund for Linn County. The program will help Linn County homeowners who were already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
“The PATCH Program has demonstrated its immense value and has proven to be a necessary program for our community. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I am grateful to have this opportunity to help the most vulnerable in our community,” Linn County Board of Supervisors chair Stacey Walker said.
The types of assistance available through PATCH and the program requirements are available on the East Central Iowa Council of Governments website at www.ecicog.org/patch. Linn County homeowners can apply for assistance through PATCH by contacting Waypoint at 319-366-7999.