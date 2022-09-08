On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Linn County Election Services staff will join with thousands of other election officials across the country to take part in the 10th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy. The national day of action will involve coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to register voters and raise awareness of state-specific registration policies, deadlines, and voting information.
Linn County Election Services is:
• Using our social media accounts to promote registering or updating voter registration on and around this national holiday.
• Supporting a number of local civic organizations already signed up as partners and are holding voter registration events.
• Participating in a non-partisan voter registration event at Cornell College.
To help ensure the further success of the holiday, the Linn County Elections office is also calling on additional community partners in Linn County--including libraries, colleges and universities, nonprofits, businesses, and more–to join in this effort by signing up as official holiday partners and preparing to host a local registration drive on National Voter Registration Day this September 20.
“Over the last decade, National Voter Registration Day has stood as a testament to the broad-based, bipartisan support for voter registration as the cornerstone of our shared democracy,” said Brian Miller, executive director of the collaborative National Voter Registration Day effort. “As we mark the 10th anniversary of our work to get every eligible American #VoteReady for their next trip to the polls, we’ll continue to depend upon the same grassroots, community-based energy that’s made this civic holiday successful year after year.”
To sign up as a partner, visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Partners will receive free training opportunities, voter registration resources, organizing and communication toolkits to support both in-person and virtual events, and a supply of National Voter Registration Day-branded posters and stickers. Individuals interested in attending or volunteering at a voter registration event on the holiday may search for nearby events at NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.
Those who need to register to vote or update their registration (after a move, name change, etc.) may do so online, by mail, or in person. Details are available at LinnCountyIowa.gov/380.
The pre-registration deadline for the November 8 General Election is Monday, October 24. After that, same day registration will be available during In-Person Absentee “Early” voting and on Election Day. Proof of residence as well as proof of identity is required for same day registration.
National Voter Registration Day is held each year on a Tuesday in September. Since 2012, over 4.7 million voters have registered on the holiday. The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center). Visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org for more information.