Linn County announced that all Linn County ERA 2 funds allocated to the County through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) have been obligated and the application portal is now closed.
The funds were dispersed in two tranches referred to as “ERAP Round 1” and “ERAP Round 2.” Linn County received $5.3 million from the ERAP2 program. ERAP2 funds have more flexible guidelines than ERA1 funding, which allowed the approval process to be completed much quicker.
Linn County residents in need of rent and utility assistance may apply to the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program (IRUAP) beginning Monday, Jan. 3. The program is administered by the Iowa Finance Authority and offers assistance with past due rent and utility payments. Renters may receive a total of no more than a combined total of 12 months of assistance through the IRUAP and Linn County programs. No IRUAP assistance awarded may duplicate any assistance previously awarded under Linn County’s emergency rental assistance program. More information, including documentation and eligibility requirements, are available at iowahousingrecovery.com.
Additional financial assistance is available through local programs. More information can be found by contacting Waypoint by phone at 319-366-7999 or via email at coordinatedentry2@gmail.com.
“The demand for this program was even greater than we originally anticipated. I am proud of all the efforts of the partners involved and that we were able to get as much assistance on the ground to local landlords and tenants as quickly as we did to address the negative economic impacts felt by Linn County residents as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Linn County Community Outreach & Assistance Director Ashley Balius. “We will continue to work with those in need to find the best possible assistance available to them and meet their needs. Since the start of the pandemic, Linn County has been working closely with our community partners and the State to do everything we can to help people and families in need, and we will continue this work.”
Since Aug. 16, 2021, Linn County, with assistance from Waypoint and HACAP, has been administering rent and utility assistance through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 (ERAP2) to residents of Linn County. This funding has helped nearly 1,500 Linn County households, a majority of which are considered to be “extremely low income.”
Final payments will be made by HACAP to applications already received by the program.
Visit LinnCountyIowa.gov/ERA for more information.