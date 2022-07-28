On Tuesday, July 20, 2022, after a week-long trial, a Linn County jury convicted Brandon William Lee, 33, of Cedar Rapids, on two counts of robbery in the first degree, two Counts of willful injury, theft in the first degree, and impersonating a public official.
On Jan. 9, Lee displayed a badge and posed as an officer at the home of Joseph Henderson, 73, and Sandra Henderson, 72 in Coggon. Lee then violently attacked Mr. and Mrs. Henderson, causing Mr. Henderson to suffer serious injuries, including facial fractures, and Mrs. Henderson to sustain a deep laceration to her head. Lee also brandished a firearm and demanded to be taken to the safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple. Evidence was introduced at trial that Mr. Lee knew the couple’s son.
Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte prosecuted the case. After the verdicts, she stated “We’d like to commend the detectives at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for a top-notch investigation, which included the collection of DNA, surveillance footage, digital forensic evidence and hours of interviews.”
Lee faces up to 77 years in prison. His sentencing is set for September 23, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.
“We’d like to thank the jury for their service in this case. From the day this tragedy occurred, the dedication and collaboration of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office with the Linn County Attorney’s Office demonstrates the commitment by both agencies to keep the residents of Linn County safe from violent crime and to work on behalf of victims for justice,” said Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.