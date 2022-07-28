On Tuesday, July 20, 2022, after a week-long trial, a Linn County jury convicted Brandon William Lee, 33, of Cedar Rapids, on two counts of robbery in the first degree, two Counts of willful injury, theft in the first degree, and impersonating a public official.

On Jan. 9, Lee displayed a badge and posed as an officer at the home of Joseph Henderson, 73, and Sandra Henderson, 72 in Coggon. Lee then violently attacked Mr. and Mrs. Henderson, causing Mr. Henderson to suffer serious injuries, including facial fractures, and Mrs. Henderson to sustain a deep laceration to her head. Lee also brandished a firearm and demanded to be taken to the safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple. Evidence was introduced at trial that Mr. Lee knew the couple’s son.

