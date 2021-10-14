LINN COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 11:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Zumbach (via phone). Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Walker called the meeting to order and led the pledge of allegiance.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve Consent Agenda as follows:
Resolution 2021-9-156
A Resolution approving a two-lot Residential Parcel Split to be named Owens Farm Split Addition. The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2021-9-156 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective September 29, 2021.
Owens Farm Split Addition (Case # JPS21-0007) to Linn County, Iowa, containing two (2) lots, numbered lot 1 and lettered lot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the SENE of Section 8, Township 83 North, Range 8 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest Corner of the SE¼ NE¼ said Section 8; Thence N87°57’30”E 630.63 feet along the North line of the SE¼ NE¼ said Section 8; Thence S00°36’29”E 240.80 feet; Thence S87°57’30”W 200.63 feet; Thence S00°36’29”E 112.48 feet; Thence S87°57’30”W 430.00 feet to the west line of the SE1/4 NE1/4 said Section 8; Thence N00°36’29”W 353.29 feet along the west line of the SE1/4 NE1/4 said Section 8 to the point of beginning.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncounty.org
Resolution 2021-9-157
A Resolution approving a final plat to be named Skoron Addition.
The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2021-9-157 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective September 29, 2021.
Skoron Addition (Case # JF21-0018) to Linn County, Iowa, containing five (5) lots, numbered Lot 1, lettered Lot A, Lot B, Lot C and Outlot A, has been filed for approval, a subdivision of real estate located in the NWNE of Section 20, Township 85 North, Range West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 85 North, Range 8 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian; thence N0°37’41 ‘W along the west line of said Northeast Quarter, 1328.1 O feet to the North Quarter Corner of said Section 20; thence N88°36’40”E along the north line of said Northeast Quarter, 1246.04 feet to the Northwest Corner of Parcel A, Plat of Survey No. 2551; thence S0°27’45”E, 368.40 feet to the Southwest Corner of said Parcel A; thence S48°11’39”W along the northwesterly right of way of Lewis Access Road, 1480.00 feet to the south line of the Northwest Quarter of said Northeast Quarter; thence N88°34’27”E along said south line, 564.30 feet; thence N41 °48’21 “W along the southeasterly right of way of said Lewis Access Road, 205.60 feet; thence N48°11 ‘39”E along said southeasterly right of way, 999.46 feet to the west line of Wachal’s First Addition to Linn County, Iowa; thence S0° 15’01 “E along said west line, 804.28 feet to said south line of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence S88°34’27”W along said south line, 1306.89 feet to the point of beginning. The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncounty.org
Resolution 2021-9-158
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, that the following amendment, Case JA21-0006, be made to the Rural Land Use Map of the Linn County Comprehensive Plan, dated July 19, 2013:
Amend the Rural Land Use Map designation from CNRA (Critical Natural Resource Area) to RRD3 (Rural Residential Development 3-Acre Area) on the Linn County Rural Land Use Plan Map as shown below.
(see Linn County Map on this page)
Resolution 2021-9-159
The following description is a summary of Resolution No.2021-9-159 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective September 29, 2021.
Wilder First Addition (Case # JF21-0013) to Linn County, Iowa, containing five (5) lots, numbered Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 3, Lot A and Lot B has been filed for approval, a subdivision of real estate located in Section 19, Township 83 North, Range West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: COMMENCING AT THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE S88°43’25”E ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 19, A DISTANCE OF 356.06 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF PARCEL A, PLAT OF SURVEY NO. 2458 AS RECORDED IN BOOK 10761, PAGE 338 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LINN COUNTY, IOWA RECORDER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING S88°43’2511E ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, 309.06 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE S0°14’04”W ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER, 2639.02 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE S0°02’55”W ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 19, A DISTANCE OF 40.02 FEET; THENCE N88°40’48”W ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF JERABEK’S FIRST ADDITION TO LINN COUNTY, IOWA AS RECORDED IN BOOK 1717, PAGE 40 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LINN COUNTY, IOWA RECORDER AND A WESTERLY EXTENSION THEREOF, 664.34 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE N0°07’31”E ALONG SAID WEST LINE, 40.26 FEET TO THE CENTER OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE S88°39’33”E ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER, 66.01 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF WILDER DRIVE; THENCE N0°12’57”E ALONG SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY, 2563.35 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID PARCEL A; THENCE S88°43’25”E ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, 290.05 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL A; THENCE N0°12’57”E ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID PARCEL A, 75.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncounty.org
Approve and sign Shared Road Maintenance and Snow & Ice Control Agreement between Linn County and the City of Alburnett.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Shared Road Maintenance and Snow & Ice Control Agreement between Linn County and the City of Palo.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Shared Road Maintenance and Snow & Ice Control Agreement between Linn County and the City of Walker.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign an Iowa CNP Agreement Number 578012 between Linn County Community Services/Child Development Center and the State of Iowa Department of Education Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services for the period of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign PO # 171 for $41,800.00 to Racom Corporation for 20 Portable Radios for the Sheriff’s Office.
Award bid and approve purchase order PO172 for regulatory signs to Vulcan, Inc. in the amount of $13,235.24.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to approve minutes of September 27 & 28, 2021 as printed.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve Claims for AP Checks #71004355-#71004413 in the amt. of $136,076.74 and AP ACH in the amt. of $304,674.98; Check #71004071 voided due to wrong amount, re-issued Check# 71004383 for correct amount; Check #71002849 voided due to lost and never received, re-issued Check# 71004413 as replacement. Returned ACH 00000128/21 voided due to bank account being closed and re-issued 00000131/1 as replacement with updated banking information.
Pramod Dwivedi, Public Health Dir., presented the following Covid 19 update:
• There is some decline in case numbers and hospitalizations since last week.
• Some schools have implemented a mask mandate.
• Only 50% of Linn County’s workforce is vaccinated and it is a shame that Linn County’s own workforce is not listening to the Public Health Dept.’s recommendations to get vaccinated. It is extremely important to listen to the recommendation of the Linn County Public Health Dept., which is based on science and evidence.
Supervisor Rogers stated that he was shocked to learn that it will cost $35,000/week for those county employees that are unvaccinated to be tested once a week and at the cost of taxpayers. He does not think that it is unreasonable to ask employees to cost share.
Chairperson Walker asked if Public Health is notified if there is an outbreak in a school and Dwivedi responded that they do. Walker also asked if Public Health will send out any guidance regarding booster shots and Dwivedi stated that they have not received communications from IDPH yet but Pfizer boosters are readily available.
Discussion continued regarding IDPH and Human Services that are to be aligned with one Director.
Supervisor Rogers also asked Dwivedi to look into the COVID test kit inventory.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve upon third and final consideration Ordinance Amendment #16-9-2021, rezoning case JR21-0007,request of Staco Corp, property owner, to rezone 35.0 acres located in the 400 Block of Wilder Drive, from the AG (Agricultural) zoning district to the RR2 (Rural Residential 2-Acre) zoning district.
Board Member Reports Supervisor Rogers reported that he met with a leader of a non- profit re: ARPA questions; will be meeting with a member of the Road Dept. today; met with several consultants on strategic planning re: costs related to Children’s Assessment Center; attended Early Childhood Iowa Board meeting; attended the weekly COVID guidance call with municipalities and attended the Mental Health Regional Governance Board meeting.
Supervisor Zumbach stated that he had a conversation with the HR Director regarding yesterday’s meeting and the vaccine mandate.
Chairperson Walker reported that he met with representatives re: planning of the Expungement Clinic; and this past weekend he attended a wedding officiated by Senator Tom Harkin.
The Board received and placed on file the following correspondence: Invitation to Jane Boyd’s 100th Anniversary celebration and the dedication of a new mural in Czech Village New Bo; invitation from the Robinson family to view an area affected by the solar project in the area; thank you from Tanager Place and Riverview Center; notices of voluntary annexations to Cedar Rapids, Marion, Robins and Hiawatha.
Adjournment at 11:27 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
STACEY WALKER, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
LINN COUNTY
NEWSPAPER REPORT
FOR 09-23-2021 THROUGH 09-29-2021
VENDOR DESCRIPTIONS AMOUNT
ABBE CTR FOR CMH AUGUST 2021 MH ACCESS CENTER REIMB-ABBE CENTER $1,758.97
ABT WATER TREATMENT INC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $45.00
ACCEL HOLDINGS INC INSURANCE PREMIUM $5,002.00
ADCRAFT PRINTING CO INC PRINTING SERVICES $196.00
ADVANCED TRAFFIC CONTROL INC PAVEMENT MARKINGS(21) FINAL $18,200.46
ADVANTAGE ARCHIVES LLC SCAN IMAGES $330.74
ALL HEART STAFFING INC OPTIONS NURSING SRVS 9/13/21-9/17/21 $651.00
ALLIANT UTILITIES LINN COUNTY UTILITIES $11,326.99
UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $1,561.07
ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY CO FOOD & PROVISIONS $2,257.13
ANTON SALES PARTS $41.70
BALANCED FITNESS & HEALTH LLC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE $520.00
BAYCH, VICKIE L CONTACT TRACING $650.00
BIGLEY, LINDA M CONTACT TRACING $590.00
BILLINGS, KESHA D ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
BLUE SKY PRODUCTIONS VIDEO RECORDING $1,745.00
BLYTHE, GREGORY MED EXAM FEES $1,080.00
BOB BARKER COMPANY INC INMATE SUPPLIES $821.05
BRINK, BENJAMIN MED EXAM FEES $513.66
BRISTOW, BENJAMIN J SPECIAL ELECTIONS PEO WAGES/MILEAGE $325.88
BRITT HUTCHINS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $893.40
BROSH CHAPEL GENERAL ASSISTANCE $1,000.00
C & R PROPERTIES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
CALEB HOWARD TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $642.94
CAPITAL SANITARY SUPPLY — CEDAR RAPIDS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $2,011.58
CARQUEST 1727 BLOWER MOTORS $178.60
CDW GOVT RACK SHELVES $238.80
CEDAR RAPIDS CITY OF FIRE INSPECTION $125.00
CEDAR RAPIDS MHP LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $730.00
CEDAR RAPIDS MUNICIPAL UTILITIES UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $136.93
CEDAR VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AUGUST 2021 $6,625.00
CEDAR VALLEY PATHOLOGISTS PC MED EXAM FEES $6,600.00
CENTURY LINK COMMUNICATIONS LLC MEDICAL EXAMINER CELL PHONE CHARGES $37.52
CHARLIE NICHOLS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $81.76
CHEMSEARCH FE NP 1 LUBRICANT $423.70
CLERK OF COURT OVERPAYMENT REFUND $1.47
COGGON CITY OF UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $96.15
COGGON MUNICIPAL LIGHT PLANT UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $141.48
COMBUSTION CONTROL CO BOILER REPAIRS $1,312.00
COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IOWA INC LEGAL & COURT-RELATED SERVICES $6,600.00
CORTECH USA EZ BUNKS $1,235.00
COTT SYSTEMS INC MICROFILM CREATION $1,341.00
MONTHLY RESOLUTION 3 $4,890.00
CR MEATS LLC MEAT $1,188.79
CRAWFORD QUARRY ROCK $32,612.70
CURNES JEFF DO MED EXAM FEES $1,080.00
CUSTOM HOSE & SUPPLIES INC HOSE AND FITTINGS $133.22
DAVISON, ROBERT W ATTORNEY FEE $780.00
DIAMOND DRUGS INC MEDICAL SUPPLIES $446.16
EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO’S,INC. FOOD & PROVISIONS $734.52
ELDON C STUTSMAN INC PARTS $1,302.00
ESCO ELECTRIC CO ELECTRICAL WORK $2,899.64
FEDERAL EXPRESS CORP SHIPPING/MAILING CHARGES $22.77
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MARION 07/23/20-07/30/20 MEALS PHASE 37 ADDITIONAL FUNDING $4,000.00
FREITAG, CLAIRE BACKUP PEO WAGE 09-14-21 $20.00
GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS INC PUBLICATIONS $5,609.81
GENTLE DENTAL DENTAL SERVICES $2,552.00
GERALD HART MILEAGE FOR CLEANING BETWEEN BUILDINGS $250.88
GINSBERG, STEVEN L SPECIAL ELECTIONS PEO WAGES/MILEAGE $317.03
GORDON FLESCH COMPANY INC COPIER FEES/LEASE $9,042.53
GRADY’S GRAPHICS GRAPHICS BUS 352 $2,410.00
GRAINGER W W INC PARTS $43.56
HANDS UP COMMUNICATIONS INTERPRETING SRVC $305.81
HANSEN, ALAINA SPECIAL ELECTIONS PEO WAGES/MILEAGE $376.42
HANSON, KEELY LABOR $168.00
HAPPEL, MARLA DEPOSITIONS $62.00
HIBU INC LISTING — LINN COUNTY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER $392.19
HY VEE HEALTH ASSISTANCE $50.58
IMON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET $90.19
INTERNATIONAL CODE COUNCIL INC MEMBER ANNUAL DUES $405.00
IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES PROVIDER OVERPAYMENT REFUND $85.00
IOWA DEPARTMENT OF INSPECTIONS/APPEALS TEMPORARY INSEPCTION/LICENSE BOOKS $45.35
IOWA STATE ASSOCIATION OF ASSESSORS ISAA ANNUAL SCHOOL & CONFERENCE $325.00
IRELAND, MELISSA NORTH LINN ELECTION ASVP WAGES AND MILEAGE $50.91
IRISH REPORTING INC DEPOSITIONS $82.25
JOEL MILLER TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $185.60
JONAS MASON TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $213.50
JOSEPH BALDRIDGE TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $608.74
JULIE STEPHENS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $102.34
JUSTICE, JOSEPH D ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
KAREN MERTA FTS SUPPLIES $102.61
KARL CHEVROLET PICKUPS — ROADSIDE & SURVEY $51,661.20
KEN-WAY SEWER SERVICE INC BLDG MTCE $356.63
KIESEY, MICHELLE M MED EXAM FEES $3,852.45
KIRKWOOD ESTATES GENERAL ASSISTANCE $405.00
KRAMER, CARTER ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
L L PELLING HOTMIX $1,867.45
LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY 2021 IOWA CODE BOOKS — REDUCED PRICE $95.00
LINN CO DEPUTY SHERIFF’S MEMBERSHIP ASSOC SECURITY SERVICES $728.00
LINN COOP OIL INC #395050 (ROADS MISC) FUEL $23,150.79
LINN COUNTY TREASURER JDDS PETTY CASH REPLENISHMENT $267.99
LINN NEWSLETTER PUBLICATIONS $4,220.47
LISBON HISTORY CENTER FOUNDATION INC FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT $19,000.00
LUKE MALONEY MALONEY CAR WASH REIMBURSEMENT $12.00
LUTGENS, JOSESPH M ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
MAIER, VIRGINIA M SPECIAL ELECTIONS PEO WAGES/MILEAGE $317.59
MARION JANITORIAL SUPPLY CO CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $324.70
MARION TIMES PUBLICATIONS $937.09
MARTELLE COOP TELEPHONE ASSN 911 2 INCOMING TRUNKS FOR SEPT 2021 $63.24
MARTHA JANEY TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $68.93
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTION CO INC FOOD & PROVISIONS $1,982.35
MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $6,792.04
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC ROCK $6,546.91
MARTIN, ANNETTE ATTORNEY FEE $500.00
MASTER’S TOUCH LLC POSTAGE/MAILING $17,461.05
MATT SANDVICK TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $213.50
MAZE, DENISE A ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
MENARD INC HARDWARE $23.98
MERCY MEDICAL CENTER DRUG SCREEN / PHYSICAL $506.00
HEALTH SERVICES $175.00
MICHAEL D.. ONNEN TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $313.74
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY LINN COUNTY UTILITIES $54.32
UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $113.00
MOUNT VERNON FAMILY COUNSELING HEALTH ASSISTANCE $1,019.63
MT VERNON LISBON SUN PUBLICATIONS $4,311.84
MY OWN HOME CR LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $400.00
RENT ASSISTANCE $950.00
NELSON JR, HOWARD W ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
NELSON, ANGELA M BACKUP PEO WAGE 09-14-21 $20.00
NORTHWAY WELL & PUMP COMPANY WELL SUPPLIES $87.00
OLD ANDERSEN FARM LLC ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
ORKIN LLC PEST CONTROL $68.67
PAULSEN, CHERYL L CONTACT TRACING $800.00
PEAK CONSTRUCTION GROUP INC SIGNAGE — PINICON PLAQUE $1,067.30
PEARSON, KATHY NORTH LINN ELECTION ASVP WAGES AND MILEAGE $51.70
PETERSON, HARLAN D ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
PIPE PRO INC PLUMBING/HEATING SERVICES $3,606.25
POINTE AT CEDAR RAPIDS THE GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
POMP’S TIRE SERVICE INC TIRES $2,584.14
PRAIRIEWOODS FRANCISCAN SPIRITUALITY CENTER FSC SEPT 23 LUNCH MEETING $117.00
PREMIER CASE MANAGEMENT WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE $1,045.45
PROPERTY HOLDERS GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
PRUITT.MD, JOSHUA MED EXAM FEES $720.00
RAPIDS REPRODUCTIONS COPIER LEASE $283.57
RAYNOR DOOR INC OF CEDAR RAPIDS BLDG MTCE $150.00
REINHART FOODSERVICE LLC FOOD & PROVISIONS $10,943.45
ROCHESTER ARMORED CAR CO INC ARMORED CAR SERVICE $520.96
ROOSEVELT THE GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
ROSEBERRY, BERT ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
ROWBOTHAM, SUSAN CONTACT TRACING $270.00
RYAN, KEVIN GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
SADLER POWER TRAIN PRESSURE SENSOR $95.72
SAFE PLACE FOUNDATION, THE GENERAL ASSISTANCE $400.00
SCHIMBERG COMPANY FLOOR DRAIN PARTS $80.13
SCHUMACHER, SAMUEL E ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
SELINA MALLY INCENTIVE SUPPLIES $10.16
SHOWALTER, SKYLAR A GRAND JURY $40.64
SIGNIFY HEALTH LLC 9/21 FOUNDATION 2 $750.00
SMITH, ABBIE NORTH LINN ELECTION ASVP WAGES AND MILEAGE $55.62
SNYDER & ASSOCIATES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021#11 $61,137.17
SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC COPIER — ENGINEER BLDG $428.32
SPRINGVILLE READY MIX CONCRETE PATCH $1,995.00
STACEY LIETZ TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $14.90
STEELE, KELLY D ATTORNEY FEE $812.50
STERICYCLE INC MED WASTE REMOVAL $2,653.92
STEWART BAXTER FUNERAL & MEMORIAL SERVICES GENERAL ASSISTANCE $2,000.00
STRAND, JEANNE A TRANSCRIPT $161.00
SUPREME SALES COMMISSARY ITEMS $2,519.00
TAMARA MARCUS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $87.36
TANAGER PLACE HEALTH ASSISTANCE $25.00
TERRACON CONSULTANTS INC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES THRU 9/4-21 $2,054.00
TERRY BERGEN TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $231.00
TETRA PROPERTIES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
TOP LEVEL LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
TRACY INGALLS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $56.00
TRUCK COUNTRY PARTS $1,404.84
TYLER ROWELL TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $213.50
ULTRALAWN INC MOWING/VEG CONTROL $943.28
UNITED FIRE & CASUALTY CO INSURANCE PREMIUM $5,027.00
US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE COPIER LEASE PAYMENT $351.43
VAN DIEST SUPPLY CO CAPSTONE & MILESTONE — CHEMICALS $877.50
VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC EDUCATION & TRAINING $390.00
VERIZON WIRELESS 911 CRADLEPOINT ROUTER $40.01
VICTORY SUPPLY LLC CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $112.80
VIRGINIA GAY HOSPITAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR-HIV $250.00
WALMART PHONE CARD/CLIENT ASSISTANCE $54.52
WARD, KELLY A ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
WARREN COUNTY SERVICE FEES FOR JUVENILE DOCUMENTS $32.00
WEBER, ALISHA MED EXAM FEES $4,366.11
WEBER, KEVIN J MED EXAM FEES $3,081.96
WEIBLE-JONES, ANGELA K DEPOSITIONS $231.00
WELSH, MARY J SPECIAL ELECTIONS PEO WAGES/MILEAGE $316.02
WELTER STORAGE EQUIPMENT CO INC OFFICE TASK CHAIRS $6,358.00
WENDLING QUARRIES INC ROCK $4,170.85
WILLMOTT, ARLENE ABANDONED WATER WELL PLUGGING $500.00
WISNOUSKY BRADFORD DO PC 1ST QTR FY22/MED SRVS $2,000.00
ZAHN-HOUSER.MD, ARLEEN A MED EXAM FEES $1,440.00
Grand Total $441,751.72
LINN COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2021 11:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker and Vice Chairperson Rogers. Absent: Supervisor Zumbach (personal business). Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Walker called the meeting to order.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve minutes of Sept. 29, 2021, as printed.
Nichole Baker-Jones, LCCS, presented a Vacancy Form changing a part-time (39 hours/week) Ryan White Program Intake Tech position to a full-time position to be funded through an Iowa Dept. of Public Health grant.
Lisa Powell, HR Dir., explained that this position will not automatically go to the person currently in the position and explained the difference in benefits between 39 hrs. and 40 hrs./wk. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
Larry Hlavacek, Public Health, presented a Vacancy Form requesting a Part time Account Technician for Public Health. He stated that this is a result of a reorganization of the department and the elimination of three upper level management positions. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
The Board recognized Mr. Hlavacek (who is retiring soon) for his years of service to Linn County.
Mike Tertinger, Planning & Development, presented a Temporary Use Permit for The Arc of East Central Iowa to operate the Bike, Pedal & Roll Inaugural Bike Ride on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
Jenny Bosking, The Arc, explained the ride which includes a short route and a long route to accommodate all types of abilities. She stated that the idea is to branch out and reintroduce the Arc to the city of Cedar Rapids. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
Dawn Jindrich, Finance Dir., presented the Enforce TAM (Technical Account Management) contract extension in the amount of $6,000 per month for 6 months. This is a support contract to create reports in GovSense which is needed by HR and the Auditor’s Payroll Dept. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy & Admin., presented a Lease Agreement between Linn County and Willis Dady Homeless Services for the use of a portion of the Fillmore Building as an overflow winter shelter (based on the prior year’s lease). He stated that Linn County and Cedar Rapids have been searching for alternative space and will not have anything in place in time for the beginning of the season.
Ashley Balius, General Assistance, presented information on the census of the homeless (103) in Linn County. She expects the maximum capacity of the Fillmore Building to be 75. The Board will approve on Wednesday.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve Employment Change Roster (payroll authorizations) as follows:
TREASURER’S OFFICE
Universal Clerk Michaela Kelly End of probation 09/28/21 56A $20.95 – 56B $22.01
Universal Clerk Stephanie Bloomquist Termination/resignation 10/01/21
COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE
Juvenile Prosecutor Shannon Powers Promotion 10/22/21 $79,563.54/annually — $97,067.52/annually Replaces V. Clay
FACILITIES
Senior Facilities Wrkr Marty Ross Termination/retirement 09/24/21
Custodian Solange Banner Internal applicant – decrease in hours 10E $20.95 + $ .25 PT, 20 hrs/wk Replaces I. Kim
Custodian Ixelle Ntidendereza Internal applicant – increase in hours 10/09/21 10C $18.90 + $ .25 PT, 30 hrs/wk
PURCHASING
Clerk John Wright Recall to Options 10/01/21
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Customer Support Analyst Loren Parks Transfer from IT 09/27/21 40E $39.25
Direct Support Staff John Wright Recall from Purchasing 10/02/21 56E $25.84 PT, 35 hrs/wk Replaces D. Taylor
Clerk Typist Natasha Schrage Recall from layoff 10/04/21 53E $20.64 PT, 30 hrs/wk
JUVENILE DETENTION
Tracker Aria Polglaze Internal applicant – transfer from Sheriff’s 10/16/21 56B $22.01 + $ .25 – 56B $22.01
ENGINEERING
Traffic Technician Aide Jeff Williams Internal applicant 09/27/21 19E $29.11 New position
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve Claims for payroll deduction checks #71004414-#71004434 in the amt. of $349,736.00, payroll deduction ACH in the amt. Of $55,225.34, and payroll wires in the amt. of $2,027,904.52.
Adjournment at 11:25 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
STACEY WALKER, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
LINN COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2021 9:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Zumbach. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Walker called the meeting to order.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve minutes of Oct. 4, 2021, as printed.
The Board received updates from the following Elected Officials:
Jerry Vander Sanden, County Attorney, stated that it has come to his attention that the Board is considering moving the Civil Division from the Public Service Center to the Juvenile Justice Center. He stated that there is no way that the Civil Division can be as effective and efficient serving the people they give legal advice to from some remote location. It is not practical or workable and he asked the Board to consider his request to leave them in the Public Service Center. The Board thanked Vander Sanden for his thoughts and clarified that the Juvenile Justice Center is just across the street and that nothing has been set in stone. Vander Sanden continued to notify the Board that his plan is to retire at the end of 2021, noting that he has served over 38 years in the County Attorney’s Office. Looking back on his career, he stated that he has accomplished everything that he set out to do (and then some) and stated that his wife and grandchildren are the reason for this decision. He wants to devote his time to his wife and family. He continued to say that the Board has two options: 1) Appoint someone to finish out the last year of his term; or 2) hold a special election. He strongly advised that they appointment his Frist Assistant, Nick Maybanks to finish out his term (through 2022) and gave the reasons for that recommendation. Vander Sanden stated that Maybanks has the full support of local law enforcement agencies as well as the entire County Attorney staff. He also stated that a precedent has been set when Denver Dillard and Harold Denton retired to appoint their first assistants. Supervisor Zumbach thanked Vander Sanden for his service and as a new grandparent, he completely understands his reasoning. He will consider his comments. Supervisor Rogers congratulated Vander Sanden and recognized his challenges and accomplishments. Chairperson Walker stated that he is not one for standing in the way of tradition and will consider his advice when they get to that point. He also wanted to acknowledge Vander Sanden’s wife, Denise, and a meeting they had involving a sincere conversation (that he will never forget) when he and Jerry were in a disagreement. No matter how hard he insists, he does not know everything and that was a great reminder. He also thanked Vander Sanden for his service and everything he has done for him in helping him as a leader in the community.
Sharon Gonzalez, Treasurer, stated that law enforcement was called this morning to remove a gentleman from the building (escorted out without incident); completed another Tax Sale; they have dropped the amount of wait time since reopening in June; there was hardly anyone in the lobby the last week of September and online registrations/property tax payments are up 30%; property tax collections went smooth this year; staying busy with used car sales and working on videos and instructions for the website. Supervisor Rogers thanked Gonzalez for the amazing work they do. The pandemic has changed behaviors and he appreciate the challenges that they have faced.
Joel Miller, Auditor – Deputy Betsworth reported that they are advertising for the Deputy Auditor Tax Manager for the third time and are working with HR on some additional advertising packages; the Accounts Payable team is sailing along as GovSense has smoothed out; Payroll has another division of the Sheriff’s Office transitioning to the new payroll software with only Jail and Rescue remaining. Chairperson Walker recognized Betsworth for recent emails coming from her helping to guide employees and what great customer service she provided. Auditor Miller stated that the electronic time keeping program started in 2004 with another software package and they have never had the entire county on an electronic time keeping system. This new system will include everyone and that was one of his goals when he came into office. He also stated that every time there is an opening in his office, they take a fresh look at credentials. The Deputy Auditor Tax Manager is one of those positions. He is requiring a CPA, which has been valuable with Betsworth’s position. The November City/School Election is underway with a possible City Runoff. They are starting to receive absentee ballot requests and early voting begins October 13 (Elections Office and Lindale Mall; two satellite locations: Wellington Heights Church on Oct. 23 and IBEW on Oct. 24). They are actively seeking Republican precinct election officials for two person teams to go into Health Care Facilities (need a party balance). Looking for guidance from Secretary of State on four new laws including the enhanced power of Poll Watchers and the checking of the ballot drop box four times a day; held an Auditor Election Advisory Panel meeting last week with representatives of various stakeholders; Absentee request forms have been published in the Penny Saver the last two weeks and will continue for the next two Wednesday’s. Discussion continued regarding the political climate and is that affecting filling positions in the Auditor/Elections office. The recent law regarding technical infractions is also another factor ($10,000 fine for the Auditor no matter who made the infraction). Miller stressed his goal to bring more transparency to the Elections process including putting voting machine tapes on line and anything that will bring more transparency to the process. Supervisor Rogers noted that the Board will be looking to the Auditor regarding options and processes to following once Vander Sanden has submitted his resignation. Supervisor Zumbach applauded Miller for waiting to hire the right person in his Deputy position and noted that the city of Prairieburg has made their sidewalk upgrade near the voting location.
Public Comment: Don White, 602 Blue Herron Crt. NE, stated that he has a great deal of gratitude for what the Board does after sitting through today’s meeting. It opened his eyes up to what their job is. White stated that he is saddened by what is happening in Palo. The Palo community leaders have been poisoned by outside groups years in advance of any discussions of large-scale solar in the area. The entire Palo City Council already made up their mind to not support large-scale solar in their community but an application has not been submitted yet. Opposing large-scale solar without seeing an actual proposal, robs the hard working, long-time residents of the Palo community of golden opportunities. This is negligence in their fiduciary duty to Palo citizens. Last night he watched the Sept. 22 video of the Palo Mayor reading their letter of opposition to large-scale solar to the Board of Supervisors. He is at today’s meeting to set the record straight with facts, data and his personal experience with Palo leaders. The Mayor stated that Palo is already experiencing negative side effects in the community from large-scale solar. Specifically, he said, “Palo homes are staying on the market much longer now”. This is in stark contrast to reality. White stated that his nephew who lived a block away from the Palo Community Center sold his home this summer the same day it was listed for a $75,000 profit. A detailed home seller’s report that he has for Palo does not support the Mayor’s statement either. The Mayor also stated, “Community meetings now require law enforcement presence”. This is entirely their making. He read a part of his Sept. 12 Gazette guest editorial to the Board titled “A Call for Civility in Solar Discussions”.
Adjournment at 10:30 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
STACEY WALKER, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
