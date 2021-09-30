LINN COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 9:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Zumbach. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Walker called the meeting to order.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve minutes of September 1, 2021 as printed.
The Board received updates from the following Elected Officials:
Brian Gardner, Sheriff – Deputy Sheriff applicant testing August 21st (8 eligible applicants); working with Facilities and architect on repurposing spaces at Jail;
talking to Darrin Gage to apply for COVID relief money specifically for COVID isolation cells at the Jail; and new law regarding gun permits.
Chairperson Walker shared a story from a constituent regarding someone that applied for a Deputy Sheriff position and received assistance from a Sheriff’s staff member which was very much appreciated.
Discussion followed regarding the Derecho analysis report (and recommendations) as well as security personnel for the Public Service Center. The Treasurer has also asked for crisis intervention training from the Sheriff’s Office for her staff.
Jerry Vander Sanden, Attorney – Biggest challenge (and the entire court system) is working through the back log of jury trials that accumulated during the pandemic; and also challenged with staffing (took awhile to fill 3 vacancies/2 due to remodeling).
Discussion continued regarding the decline in the number of applicants when positions are advertised and the importance of open communications with the University of Iowa Law School.
Chairperson Walker brought up the Law Enforcement Roundtable and second chance programming and asked Vander Sanden how the marijuana diversion program is working.
Vander Sanden stated that the program will be re-evaluated at the end of this calendar year, but it has been met with approval at the judicial branch and there is active participation by those that see value in it.
Discussion continued regarding high stress situations and the mental health of Asst. County Attorneys.
Joan McCalmant, Recorder – attended two sessions regarding de-escalation at the last ISAC meeting in Des Moines and a good training to offer staff; renewal season for ATV’s, Snowmobiles, etc. and passports continue to be an interesting process (running 18 weeks).
Supervisor Rogers asked if McCalmant had any concerns regarding the Board’s COVID leave and HR’s recommendations. She stated that she understands the process and appreciates the direction they have been given.
Joel Miller, Auditor – reminded the Board that when they are meeting at the DOC Center for disaster related reasons (2008 flood, Derecho, etc.) and making decisions, that two members of the Board constitutes a quorum and his office should be represented to take minutes.
Matt Warfield, Temporary Deputy Auditor, stated that as Deputy in the short term, he has been blessed with a team backing him 100%; they are currently accepting absentee ballot request forms for the City/School Election of Nov. 2nd; they are in the middle of candidate filings (team member expressed concern about the low number of filings); finalized the list of polling places for City/School Election (61); received a petition for satellite voting at Lindale Mall (early voting: Oct. 13 – 31st; Health Care facilities are requiring election staff to be vaccinated.
Chairperson Walker stated that it is critical that they have as much voter education as possible given the changes that the legislature made and he encourages Auditor Miller to please continue educating voters.
Supervisor Zumbach brought up the mask mandate for the Public Service Center and whether or not it will hinder individuals from voting.
Miller stated that they will have voting in the lower level and for those that enter without a mask, will exit a different way.
Miller continued with his update: Spent more time on ADA than they ever have and partnered with precincts to upgrade (North Linn School, Alburnett Fire Dept. and Mt. Vernon City Hall); running absentee ballot request form in the Penny Saver and sending out a household mailer; advertised for Deputy Commissioner of Elections (twice) and sent to nationwide publication and other national organizations trying to recruit. Did
not have one single person with election experience apply. He will be promoting Deputy Warfield to a permanent position. He is the most qualified and has been working in elections for the past 17 months; been doing preliminary work on redistricting items that the Legislative Services Agency will not be working on. Will work with cities to get precincts redrawn based on population shifts; Secretary of State sent out no activity cards across the state (18,690 came to Linn county). He is in a minor dispute over the billing and the numbers they gave Linn County. He paid half of the bill and may make an additional payment but not for allowing 120 who were in system as potential voter and status elevated that will allow them to vote. He signed tax list and handed off to the Treasurer to give to the vendor for property tax bills to be mailed out. Residents should receive in plenty of time to pay by deadline.
Charlie Nichols, Planning & Development, presented a resolution amending the Application Fee Schedule for Linn County Planning and Development specifically concerning fees for expedited Temporary Use Permits (14 days or less). Fees will be raised from $50 to $500. The Board can waive fee if they so wish. The Board will approve tomorrow.
Stephanie Lientz, Planning & Development, presented a proposed Temporary Use Permit, case JTU21-0012, request by Tom & Robin (Pavik) Brown – Brown Farms, owners; Row Crop, LLC, petitioner, to hold the Luke Bryan Farm Tour country music concert, located at 10301 C St Rd SW, Cedar Rapids, on September 10, 2021. The Board will approve tomorrow.
Darrin Gage, Dir. of Policy & Admin., presented proposed revisions to Board of Supervisors Policy Number OP-020 entitled “Video Surveillance”. He stated that the reason for this revision is due to changes to election law regarding the video of the ballot drop box surveillance days of retention. The Board will approve tomorrow.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Employment Change Roster (payroll authorizations) as follows:
COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE
Intern Keely Hanson Termination 08/24/21
Intern David Banta Termination/internship ended 07/30/21
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Desktop Technician Nicholas Distler Step increase/contract 08/24/21 60B $30.60 – 60C $32.21
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Correctional Center Nurse Jennifer Armstrong New hire — FT 09/07/21 39A $35.10 Replaces T. Finley
PURCHASING
Clerk Maureen Smalley Increase in hours — PT 08/28/21 51E $17.88 28.5 hrs/wk – 30 hrs/wk
JUVENILE DETENTION
Youth Leader Nicholas Ford Termination/resignation 08/28/21
JDDS Supervisor Dylan Ciavarelli Termination/resignation 09/05/21
PUBLIC HEALTH
Environmental Chemist Wanda Reiter Kintz Step increase/contract 09/08/21 39B $31.13 – 39C $32.79
ENGINEERING
Temp Roadway Mtc Wrkr Dalton Rstom Termination/temp pstn ended 08/19/21
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve claims for payroll deduction checks #71004111-#71004131 in the amt. of $344,177.98; Payroll on-site checks #63000010-#63000010 in the amt. of $1,444.65; Payroll deduction ACH in the amt. Of $54,019.93; and Payroll wires in the amt. of $2,019,359.61.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to appoint Rick Stefanie to Civil Service Commission, term ending 6/30/27.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to enter into a closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.
VOTE: Rogers – Aye Walker – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to go out of closed session.
VOTE: Rogers – Aye Walker – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Adjournment 10:58 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by: STACEY WALKER, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the Sun, Sept. 30, 2021
LINN COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 10:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Zumbach. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Walker called the meeting to order and led the pledge of allegiance.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to remove Temporary Use resolution from Consent Agenda and place on Regular Agenda.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Consent Agenda as follows:
Receive and place on file the Sheriff’s Quarterly report for April 1 to June 30, 2021 for the amount of $1,554,138
Resolution 2021-9-140
WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 331.903(1), Code of Iowa, Jerry Vander Sanden, Linn
County Attorney, has submitted to the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, for approval of Shannon M. Powers, for appointment as Assistant County Attorney, and
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, finds Shannon M.
Powers to be qualified to serve as Assistant County Attorney and that the appointment of Shannon M. Powers will not exceed the number of assistants authorized for the Linn County Attorney’s Office by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of
Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, that the appointment of Shannon M. Powers as Assistant County Attorney by Jerry Vander Sanden, Linn County Attorney, is hereby approved.
Resolution 2021-9-141
WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 331.903(1), Code of Iowa, Jerry Vander Sanden, Linn County Attorney, has submitted to the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, for approval of Alex J. Anderson, for appointment as Assistant County Attorney, and
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, finds Alex J. Anderson to be qualified to serve as Assistant County Attorney and that the appointment of Alex J. Anderson will not exceed the number of assistants authorized for the Linn County Attorney’s Office by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, that the appointment of Alex J. Anderson as Assistant County Attorney by Jerry Vander Sanden, Linn County Attorney, is hereby approved.
Resolution 2021-9-142
WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 331.903(1), Code of Iowa, Jerry Vander Sanden, Linn
County Attorney, has submitted to the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, for approval of Misha N. Ghadiri, for appointment as Assistant Linn County Attorney, and
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, finds Misha N. Ghadiri to be qualified to serve as Assistant Linn County Attorney and that the appointment of Misha N. Ghadiri will not exceed the number of assistants authorized for the Linn County Attorney’s Office by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of
Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, that the appointment of Misha N. Ghadiri as Assistant Linn County Attorney by Jerry Vander Sanden, Linn County Attorney, is hereby approved.
Resolution 2021-9-143
APPLICATION FEE SCHEDULE FOR
LINN COUNTY PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT
WHEREAS, on March 12, 2003, the Board of Supervisors adopted, by Resolution #2003-3-5, the application fee schedule for the Linn County Department of Planning and Development; and WHEREAS, the application fee schedule was last amended by resolution #2021-6-107 on June 30, 2021; and WHEREAS, the application fee schedule must now be revised to reflect additional application types and fees as shown on Attachment A.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Supervisors of Linn County, Iowa that the following application fee schedule as shown on Attachment A, be adopted.
Resolution 2021-9-144
SET PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONVEYANCE OF VACATED RIGHT-OF-WAY
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, is empowered under authority of §331.361, Code of Iowa, to dispose of the interest of Linn County, Iowa, in real property, and WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, has vacated portions of right-of-way described as:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
The north 128 feet of the west 30 feet of vacated Vermont Way as recorded in Resolution 2006-4-42, Bk 6303, Pg 342, Linn County Recorders Office, lying south of Waubeek Road ROW. Located in Original Town of Waubeek, Section 19, T.85N, R.05W, Linn County, Iowa. and WHEREAS, Jeremy J. & Erin L. Brown, owners of real property adjacent to the above described parcel of vacated right-of-way desire to obtain whatever interest Linn County may have in the above described parcel of vacated right-of-way. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, this date met in lawful session that a public hearing shall be held for the purpose of determining whether Linn County, Iowa, will convey to Jeremy J. & Erin L. Brown, whatever interest Linn County, Iowa, may have in the above described parcel of vacated right-of-way. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that said hearing shall be held on the 27th day of September, 2021, at 11 o’clock, in the Formal Board Room on the lower level of the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the above stated purpose and that notice of the time and place of said public hearing shall be published in accordance with §331.305, Code of Iowa.
Resolution 2021-9-145
A Resolution approving a Land Preservation Parcel Split to be named Sindelar Second Addition. The following description is a summary of Resolution No. 2021-9-145 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective September 8, 2021. Sindelar Second Addition (Case # JLPS20-0001) to Linn County, Iowa, containing two (2) lots, numbered lot 1 and lettered lot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the SWNW of Section 17, Township 85 North, Range 5 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 85 North, Range 5 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian; thence N1 °19’56’W along the east line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, 658.01 feet; thence S88°55’19’W along the south line of the North Half of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, 173. 76 feet to westerly right of way of Boy Scouts Road and the point of beginning; thence N17°25’03”E along said right of way, 148.71 feet; thence N21 °13’53”E along said right of way, 200.00 feet; thence N23°08’26”E along said right of way, 18.09 feet; thence N85°35’01”W, 113.70 feet; thence N4°10’12”E, 83.27 feet; thence S86°18’36”E, 76.84 feet; thence N21°48’09”E, 385.37 feet; thence N69°15’12’W, 116.35 feet; thence N20°26’44”E, 109.33 feet; thence N81 °49’06”W, 584.00 feet to the west boundary of a parcel described in a warranty deed found at book 1891, page 119, Office of the Recorder, Linn County Iowa; thence S16°04’04’W along said westerly boundary, 326.1 O feet; thence S86°52’06”W along said westerly boundary, 210.61 feet; thence S0°37’25”W along said westerly boundary, 45.30 feet; thence S1°15’12”E along said westerly boundary, 659.43 feet to said south line of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence N88°55’19”E along said line, 698.85 feet to the point of beginning. The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncounty.org.
Resolution 2021-9-146
A Resolution approving a Residential Parcel Split to be named Sindelar First Addition. The following description is a summary of Resolution No.2021-9-146 as passed and approved by Linn County Board of Supervisors, effective September 8, 2021. Sindelar First Addition (Case # JPS20-0019) to Linn County, Iowa, containing two (2) lots, numbered lot 1 and lettered lot A, a subdivision of real estate located in the NWSW of Section 17, Township 85 North, Range 5 West of the 5th P.M., Linn County, Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 85 North, Range 5 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian; thence N1° 19’56’W along the east line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, 658.01 feet; thence S88°55’19”W along the south line of the North Half of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, 97.98 feet to the centerline of Boy Scouts Road and the point of beginning; thence continuing S88°55’19”W along said south line, 75.78 feet to the westerly right of way of Boy Scouts Road; thence N17°25’03”E along said right of way, 148.71 feet; thence N21 ° 13’53”E along said right of way, 200.00 feet; thence N23°08’26”E along said right of way, 18.09 feet; thence N85°35’01’W, 113.70 feet; thence N4° 10’12”E, 83.27 feet; thence S86° 18’36”E, 76.84 feet; thence N21°48’09”E, 385.37 feet; thence N69° 15’12’W, 116.35 feet; thence N20°26’44”E, 109.33 feet; thence N81 °49’06”W, 584.00 feet to the west boundary of a parcel described in a warranty deed found at book 1891, page 119, Office of the Recorder, Linn County Iowa; thence N16°04’04”E along said westerly boundary, 477.96 feet to the Northwest Corner of said boundary; thence N88°48’52”E along the north boundary of said parcel, 1125.15 feet to said centerline of Boy Scouts Road; thence S44°42’11”W along said centerline, 23.38 feet; thence southwesterly 819.31 feet along the arc of a 2000.00 foot radius curve, concave southeasterly, chord bears S32°58’02’W, 813.59 feet; thence S21° 13’53’W along said centerline, 856.44 feet to the point of beginning. The full text of the Resolution may be inspected in the Linn County Auditor’s Office located at 935 Second Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Linn County website at www.linncounty.org.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign Linn County Children’s Mental Health Assistance Program Fiscal Year 2022 Provider Agreement with Covenant Family Solutions.
Approve and authorize Board to sign Shared Road Maintenance and Snow & Ice Control Agreement between Linn County and the City of Hiawatha.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to approve Claims for AP Checks #71004132-#71004205 in the amt. of $231,214.54 and AP ACH in the amt. of $1,972,057.17. Stephanie Lientz, Planning & Development, presented the Temporary Use Permit Resolution for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour country music concert, noting that a minor change was added to the language regarding traffic control.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to adopt Resolution 2021-9-147
WHEREAS, Tom & Robin (Pavik) Brown – Brown Farms, owners; Row Crop, LLC, petitioner, Case JTU21-0012, has requested the Linn County Board of Supervisors’ permission to hold the Luke Bryan Farm Tour country music concert, located at 10301 C St Rd SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. AND WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors makes the following Findings of Facts: The outdoor event will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Parking areas will be open starting at 2:00 p.m., and the event will be open to the public between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on September 10. Set up will begin on September 9, with tear down continuing on September 11.
The event will host approximately 12,000 people, not including event staff.
The applicant will provide parking signs, regular and handicapped portable toilets, and hand washing stations. Food vendors will be on site. Appropriate licensing, permits and insurance are required by various departments. The number of vehicles estimated to travel to this location for the event is approximately 7,000.
Parking for all vehicles will be provided on site and on nearby properties as shown on the site plan for the event. The applicant will provide staff to direct traffic on site and within the designated parking area(s). The subject properties include GPNs 19-26-326-002-0000, 19-26-301-001-00000, 19-26-351-001-00000, 19-26-451-001-00000, 19-26-476-001-00000, and 19-26-476-002-00000, containing 152.06 acres, with approximately 90 acres of the two parcels to be used for the temporary use activity. The subject properties are located in the AG (Agricultural) zoning district. The subject parcel has a Rural Land Use Map designation of AA (Agricultural). AND WHEREAS, the Linn County Technical Review Committee has examined the application and all conditions of approval are listed as part of this Resolution; AND WHEREAS, the Temporary Use application has been examined by the Linn County Board of Supervisors at a public meeting on September 7, 2021, all interested persons having been heard; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Linn County Board of Supervisors approve the application, Case JTU21-0012, subject to the following conditions: LINN COUNTY PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT – (Zoning Division)
The Temporary Use may be reviewed at any time during the duration of the permit to ensure that all conditions have been or are being met. All building, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and zoning permits will be obtained as necessary.
Adhere to the operating hours indicated in the temporary use application.
The temporary use permit period will be begin September 9, 2021 and expire no later than September 11, 2021. Parking for 7,000+ vehicles as indicated on the application shall be provided. Restrooms are required to be available during the hours of operation. The applicant or owner shall obtain and submit proof of a liability insurance policy prior to Board of Supervisors approval. The petitioner shall sign an “Acceptance of Conditions” form which provides assurance that all conditions will be met prior to the Board of Supervisors Resolution of Approval, and specifically agrees to hold Linn County harmless from any and all damages or claims for damages that might arise or accrue by reason of approval of the Temporary Use permit by the Linn County Board of Supervisors. Further, by signing the “Acceptance of Conditions” form, the petitioner shall agree to allow employees of the County reasonable access to the property for inspection and for submission of documents to verify any additional information. Temporary off site signs may be allowed, provided that: Temporary signs shall not exceed 32 square feet in surface area or exceed 12 feet in height or eight feet in width on a lot in any zoning district. There shall be no more than five such signs for each lot street frontage, and such signs shall be removed no later than 30 days following the accomplishment of activities indicated by such sign. Temporary signs shall not be illuminated. Temporary signs shall not be allowed on any road, street, or highway right-of-way. LINN COUNTY PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT – (Building Division) An electrical permit may be obtained by a licensed electrical contractor at Linn County Planning and Development. Platforms or structures planned for this event are required to meet building code requirements. LINN COUNTY ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT
No parking on county roadways including C Street and Spanish Road
Applicant is responsible for coordinating with local law enforcement, who will manage traffic control. Applicant is responsible for dust control on C Street and Spanish Road from the southernmost entrances for the venue to Wright Brothers Boulevard. Dust control permit is required from the Secondary Road Department. Entrances used for access to the venue shall be permitted. Entrance permits to be obtained from the Secondary Road Department. Work within right-of-way permit shall be obtained for any work completed in the right-of-way for the venue IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
No conditions to be met. LINN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Linn County Public Health recommends not holding this event due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in the community. Below is a list of the conditions should the Board of Supervisors approve the event:
• Rules sign(s) at the main event entrance(s) with rules and recommendations for the event (to include social distancing of at least 6’, encouraging mask usage,
encouraging good personal hygiene – covering coughs/sneezes, washing hands more frequently, etc.). Implement disinfection process for common touch surfaces throughout the grounds (portable toilets, sinks, tables, chairs, etc.)
All vendors offering food or beverages must contact Linn County Public Health for requirements on temporary food licensing. NATURAL RESOURCE CONSERVATION SERVICE
Advise no parking of catering or other heavy vehicles within 8 feet of the centerline of natural drainageways. Advise applicant that the proposed stage location is located within a drainageway, which has a contributing drainage area of approximately 10 acres; locating stage slightly to the west may be beneficial. Drainageway within the east parking area (along Spanish Road) is approximately 1,200 feet in length, with contributing drainage of about 100 acres. Vehicles should not be parked within 16 feet of the approximate centerline of this natural drainageway, unless provisions are made to prevent damage to the low flow area of this waterway. LINN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The applicant will work with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to ensure proper security staffing is hired for the event and traffic control points will be established for before and after the event as determined by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. LINN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
A tone alert weather radio is required to be on site.
Procedures to provide shelter for event attendees during severe weather shall be identified in a Severe Weather Plan. WHEREAS, failure to submit and/or comply with any of the conditions in a timely manner will revoke this Temporary Use Permit.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Linn County Board of Supervisors that said temporary use is hereby approved.
Chairperson Walker read the following Proclamation: Labor Union Appreciation Month – September 2021.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to approve above-mentioned Proclamation.
The Board recessed at 10:07 a.m. and reconvened at 10:08 a.m.
Pramod Dwivedi, Public Health Dir., presented the following Covid 19 update:
• Number of cases and hospitalizations continue to go up.
• Vaccination rate is inching up slightly 56% (1.3% inc. from 2 weeks ago).
• His advice remains the same — mask up and get vaccinated
• School districts are struggling as well as hospitals.
• There are other variants of interest oversees.
• Hospitals are voicing concerns regarding their workforce.
Chairperson Walker stated that he has received several emails from concerned parents and the no mask mandate in schools. Children 11 and under are not eligible for the vaccine, and wondered if there is something such as HERD Immunity within that specific population to protect them.
Sarah Zejnic, Dir. of Refugee and Immigrant Services at the Catherine McAuley Center, gave an update on the resettlement of Afghan refugees and Special Immigrant Visas (SIV).
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to adopt upon third and final consideration Ordinance #14-9-2021, Case JA21-0007, an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances, Linn County, Iowa by amending provisions in Chapter 107, Unified Development Code. Staff is proposing several text amendments to the Unified Development Code concerning: Temporary Uses, Event Centers in areas zoned Agricultural (AG), signs in areas zoned Critical Natural Resource (CNR), and lot size requirement exemptions for subdivisions in Planned Unit Development Overlay districts (PUD).
Discussion: Supervisor Zumbach stated that he talked to Charlie Nichols regarding secondary roads and that will be revisited at another time. VOTE: All Aye.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve proposed revisions to Board of Supervisors Policy Number OP-020 entitled “Video Surveillance.”
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to open a public hearing on the FY 2022 proposed budget amendment.
Sara Bearrows, Budget Dir., stated that the main purpose of the amendment is to bring in the ARPA funds in response to COVID 19 ($24 million). This amendment also brings in $1.5 million for capital projects. Proof of publication was presented and there were no oral or written objections.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to close public hearing.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to adopt Resolution 2021-9-148
LINN COUNTY FISCAL YEAR 2022 BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS
Expenditures cannot exceed the following fiscal year 2022 appropriations by organization:
1 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS $30,366,916
2 AUDITOR 2,860,788
3 RECORDER 1,576,861
4 TREASURER 3,594,219
5 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5,425,223
6 IT 4,017,219
9 RISK 330,351
10 CIVIL SERVICE 17,904
11 HUMAN RESOURCES 1,023,346
12 FACILITIES 2,934,390
13 FACILITIES — BOARD BUILDINGS 1,144,172
14 FINANCE & BUDGET 615,887
16 PURCHASING 479,562
21 SHERIFF 26,686,945
24 MEDICAL EXAMINER 711,800
27 COURT EXPENSE 32,500
29 JUVENILE JUSTICE 185,300
30 DHS — STATE WELFARE 317,077
33-34 LCCS 17,724,294
35 YOUTH SERVICES 4,440,691
36 VETERAN AFFAIRS 605,151
37 PUBLIC HEALTH 6,756,462
40 PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT 1,626,473
42 LIFTS 2,153,578
45 SOIL CONSERVATION 193,625
46 CONSERVATION 13,332,418
61 ENGINEER 18,289,442
65 CIP 3,418,300
86 BONDS 5,501,880
$156,362,774
Board Member Reports — Supervisor Rogers noted that he participates weekly on a COVID guidance phone call with city representatives re: buildings, policies & procedures; attended meeting last week re: Mental Health Access Center.
Supervisor Zumbach reported that he has attended several meetings re: Dows property. Chairperson Walker reported that he was a guest on Ethical Perspectives last week; attended a public engagement forum at the African American Museum re: carbon emissions inventory report; attended Academy for School and Personal Success Board meeting; The Board of Health held a press conference regarding a loophole in the law re: mask mandates at schools; Board of Health sent a letter to school boards and was cited in a lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to reappoint Carole Teater, Greg Johnston, Craig Aldrich and Jean Widenheft to the Roadside Advisory Committee, terms ending June 30, 2024.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to enter into a closed session to discuss pending litigation, pursuant to Code of Iowa 21.5(1)©.
VOTE: Rogers – Aye Walker – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to go out of closed session.
VOTE: Rogers – Aye Walker – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Adjournment at 11:08 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
STACEY WALKER, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the Sun, Sept. 30, 2021
LINN COUNTY
NEWSPAPER REPORT
FOR 09-02-2021 THROUGH 09-08-2021
VENDOR DESCRIPTION AMOUNT
AARON ROTHMEYER AUGUST MILEAGE $149.52
ACE REPORTING DEPOSITIONS TRANSCRIPTS $238.00
ADCRAFT PRINTING CO INC BUSINESS CARDS $194.00
AFFORDABLE HOUSING NETWORK GENERAL ASSISTANCE $951.00
ALEXANDER VANBUER AUGUST MILEAGE $221.76
ALICIA GERBER LMHC LLC HEALTH ASSISTANCE $967.00
ALL HEART STAFFING INC OPTIONS NURSING SRVS 8/23/21-8/27/21 $672.00
ALLEN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & INVESTMENTS LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $375.00
ALLENDORF, NICHOLAS W GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
ALLIANT UTILITIES LINN COUNTY UTILITIES $88,592.29
UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $2,068.67
ALVIN EHLER AUGUST MILEAGE $238.00
AMMT LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
AMRA WATKINS AUGUST MILEAGE $287.84
ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY CO FOOD & PROVISIONS $57.48
ANDREW P WARD TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $137.50
ANDREW SCHAUF AUGUST MILEAGE $113.68
TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $294.74
ANTON SALES PARTS $197.00
APPLEBY & HORN TILE CO INC ADHESIVE $60.00
AQUA TECHNOLOGIES OF IOWA LLC MONTHLY SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR TESTING WATER-AUGUST 2021 $1,247.00
ASHLEY WILLHITE LMHC LLC HEALTH ASSISTANCE $30.00
AT&T MOBILITY LTE RADIO $41.27
BALANCED FITNESS & HEALTH LLC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE $520.00
BASSWOOD PROPERTIES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
BAYCH, VICKIE L CONTACT TRACING $440.00
BAYCOM INC BWC TRIGGER BOX $550.00
BCMT LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $500.00
BOB BARKER COMPANY INC COMMISSARY ITEMS $1,478.65
ITEMS JUVENILE DET $207.50
BOULDER VALLEY LLC RENT ASSISTANCE $1,100.00
BRAKSIEK ROBERT MD PC AUGUST 2021 CONTRACT JDC MEDICAL DIRECTOR $2,276.50
MEDICAL DIRECTOR/AUGUST $4,225.00
PER AGREEMENT/9 VISITS/AUGUST $5,175.00
BRIAN GARDNER TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $216.50
BRZEZINSKI, CRYSTAL CONTACT TRACING $140.00
BYERS, CRAIG M ROW PURCHASE $609.27
BYERS, DAVID C ROW PURCHASE $609.27
BYERS, SCOTT G ROW PURCHASE $609.26
C J COOPER & ASSOCIATES INC DRUG & ALCOHOL TESTING $270.00
CAPITAL SANITARY SUPPLY — CEDAR RAPIDS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $4,453.03
CEDAR MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME COMPANY GENERAL ASSISTANCE $2,000.00
CEDAR RAPIDS MUNICIPAL UTILITIES GENERAL ASSISTANCE $371.87
CENTER POINT CITY OF WATER/SEWER — CENTER POINT DEPOT 8/1-9/1 $94.92
CENTRAL PLAINS REAL ESTATE LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
CENTURY LAUNDRY DISTRIBUTING INC DRYER REPAIR $264.50
CENTURY LINK COMMUNICATIONS LLC 911 CELL PHONES $64.02
911 MONTHLY SERVICE $52.27
EMA PHONE LINES X7 $460.92
UTILITIES ASSISTANCE $87.00
CERES ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC TIPPING FEES FOR HOLLENBECK ROAD 8/21-9/17/2020 $105,868.50
VEG DEBRIS REMOVAL FROM ROW 4/26/21 TO 7/28/21 $184,384.38
CHARLIE NICHOLS ISAC 2021 ANNUAL CONFERENCE $265.36
CODE WORKS WEBSITE UPDATES $564.98
COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $30.32
CORE-MARK MIDCONTINENT INC COMMISSARY ITEMS $3,880.08
CORRIDOR CAREERS CORRIDOR CAREERS $700.00
CORTECH USA EZ BUNKS / MATTRESSES $612.80
COTT SYSTEMS INC MICROFILM CREATION $1,124.90
COVENANT FAMILY SOLUTIONS PLC HEALTH ASSISTANCE $35.00
CR MEATS LLC MEAT $2,303.79
CR/LC SOLID WASTE AGENCY SEWER TRANSMISSION SERVICES FY21 $6,000.00
CRAWFORD SUPPLY COMPANY 17004/COMMISSARY ITEMS $786.24
CRITICAL HIRE PLC CRITICAL HIRE — PROFILE REPORTS $120.00
CUATLATI, ENEDINA SEPTEMBER2021 RENT ASSISTANCE $550.00
CUYAHOGA COUNTY SHERIFF SERVICE FEES OF JUVENILE DOCUMENTS $100.00
DANIEL P WILLIAMS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $67.76
EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO’S,INC. FOOD & PROVISIONS $1,696.81
EASTERN IOWA HEALTH CENTER AUGUST 2021 SUPPORT DENTAL SERVICES $814.00
ENFORCE LLC COMPUTER SERVICES $7,200.00
EQUITABLE THE LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $8,077.50
ESCO ELECTRIC CO SERVICE & REPAIRS $711.72
FBL INSURANCE LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $12.50
FEDERAL EXPRESS CORP SHIPPING CHARGES $44.38
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 04/19/20-11/15/20 MEALS PHASE 37 ADDITIONAL ALLOCATION $4,678.80
11/15/20-08/22/21 MEALS PHASE 38 $7,928.00
FORTERRA PIPE AND PRECAST CONCRETE CULVERT $424.00
GAFRI LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $200.00
GARRY MOOSE LLC SEPTEMBER 2021 ROBINS RD EMA & HAZMAT $2,185.00
GLOBAL APPAREL OFFICE SUPPLIES $324.00
GORDON FLESCH COMPANY INC COPIER FEES $1,302.51
OFFICE EQUIP. LEASE $394.38
GRAINGER W W INC JDC DISPOSABLE RESPIRATOR $25.23
MASKS FOR COVID EMPLOYEES & PUBLIC $511.20
GRAY TELEVISION GROUP INC COVID VACCINES HESITANCY ADS $13,425.00
GRAYBAR ELECTRIC CO INC LED LIGHTS $214.40
GRR-DTE LLC ECON. DEV. GRANT AGREEMENT $5,415.00
HANDS UP COMMUNICATIONS INTERPRETING SERVICES $335.00
HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION INC LASER PROJECTOR & INSTALLATION — BOARD ROOM — WICKIUP HILL $3,196.00
HAWKEYE FIRE & SAFETY FIRST AID SUPPLIES $98.90
HIMMELSBACH PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
HORIZONS A FAMILY SERVICE ALLIANCE SEPTEMBER 2021 SUPPORT MOBILE MEALS $9,162.75
HUK PRINTING AND RUBBER STAMP CO INC OFFICE SUPPLIES $62.00
HY VEE HEALTH ASSISTANCE $10.00
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (CITY ASSESSOR EE) CITY ASSR IPERS EE $2,731.08
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (CITY ASSESSOR ER) CITY ASSR IPERS ER $4,098.81
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (CO ASSESSOR EE) COUNTY ASSR IPERS EE $2,134.28
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (CO ASSESSOR ER) COUNTY ASSR IPERS ER $3,203.11
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (LINN COUNTY EE) LINN COUNTY IPERS EE $90,611.49
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (LINN COUNTY ER) LINN COUNTY IPERS ER $135,988.92
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (PROTECTION OCCUPATION EE) PROTECTION CLASS IPERS EE $2,611.28
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (PROTECTION OCCUPATION ER) PROTECTION CLASS IPERS ER $3,914.80
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (SECO EE) LINN COUNTY SHERIFFS EE $42,066.99
IA PUB EMP RET SYS (SECO ER) LINN COUNTY SHERIFFS ER $42,066.99
IMON COMMUNICATIONS PHONE BILL $897.30
INSIGHT THERAPY GROUP HEALTH ASSISTANCE $180.00
IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES NPDES PERMIT $350.00
IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES TRASH BAGS $2,326.94
IOWA SHARES LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $43.34
IOWA STATE ASSOCIATION OF ASSESSORS EDUCATION & TRAINING $975.00
J Z PROPERTIES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
JAMES CONMEY AUGUST MILEAGE $266.56
EDUCATION & TRAINING $152.50
JD CONSULTANT ABBE WATER PLANT AUGUST 2021 $900.00
JEFF AUGUSTINE AUGUST MILEAGE $37.52
EDUCATION & TRAINING $333.70
JOAN MCCALMANT ISAC CONFERENCE $233.74
JODY BRIDGEWATER TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $108.50
JULIE CARSON EDUCATION & TRAINING $152.50
JULIENNE KABIKA TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $17.58
KAEGBEIN, DALLAS A GENERAL ASSISTANCE $1,110.00
KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY COMMISSARY ITEMS $2,740.80
KELLEY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GENERAL ASSISTANCE $450.00
KENNETH DAY AUGUST MILEAGE $244.16
EDUCATION & TRAINING $152.50
KIECKS BOOTS $135.00
KIESLER’S POLICE SUPPLY INC AMMO — LAW ENFOREMENT $134.70
KIRKWOOD ESTATES GENERAL ASSISTANCE $405.00
L L PELLING ASPHALT $44,564.97
SEALCOAT ALL AREAS $102,371.70
LANDON BARNES REIMB SAFETY BOOTS $226.29
LANE, BRENDA ROW PURCHASE $500.00
LEWIS, LEE C ROW PURCHASE $1,000.00
LINCOLN NATL LIFE INSURANCE LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $2,725.00
LINN COOP OIL INC #395000 (CONSERVATION) FUEL $2,199.67
LINN COUNTY RECORDER ROW PURCHASE ACQUISITION FEES $22.40
MADISON NATL LIFE — LTD/STD LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $18,831.14
MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO INC LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $10,551.50
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER USAGE $13.84
MARION JANITORIAL SUPPLY CO CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $215.36
MARTHA JANEY TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $57.40
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTION CO INC FOOD & PROVISIONS $3,776.99
MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $1,779.75
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC DUST CONTROL $1,551.59
ROCK $2,534.87
MEDIACOM 2 911 DEDICATED INTERNET 9/21 $400.00
MEGAN J HUCK TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $43.00
MERCY EAP SERVICES EAP SERVICES $1,096.50
MERCY MEDICAL CENTER HEALTH SERVICES $350.00
MICHAEL D.. ONNEN AUGUST 2021 MILEAGE $158.48
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY LINN COUNTY UTILITIES $26.00
MISSION OF HOPE SHELTER HOUSE 08/17/20-12/11/20 MEALS PHASE 38 $16,000.00
MOUNT VERNON FAMILY COUNSELING HEALTH ASSISTANCE $446.00
MURDOCH FUNERAL HOMES CREMATION $1,500.00
MURRIN, JOAN M CONTACT TRACING $900.00
NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $2,115.00
NICKOLAS MEHMEN AUGUST MILEAGE $89.04
NORTHWAY WELL & PUMP COMPANY WELL SUPPLIES $65.25
OBRIEN, CAROL CONTACT TRACING $265.00
ORTMANN, JOHN R ROW PURCHASE $13,491.37
OUTDOOR RECREATION PRODUCTS PLAY STRUCTURES & INSTALLATION $544,727.00
PAULSEN, CHERYL L CONTACT TRACING $800.00
PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC LOST-RCP 273(21) #2 $30,529.19
M-PCC BRIDGE REHAB(21) — FINAL $242,790.76
WORK COMPLETED THRU 8/11/21 $208,400.74
PHYSICIANS CLINIC OF IOWA PC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE $508.50
PIPE PRO INC PLUMBING/ REPAIRS $1,577.00
PITNEY BOWES POSTAGE METER RENTAL $162.60
POLK CO SHERIFF SERVICE FEES OF JUVENILE DOCUMENTS $52.40
POWELL CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC PC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE $65.05
PRAIRIEBURG TELE CO INC 911 TWO 911 TRUNKS $27.50
PRATUM INC MSSP VULNERABILITY SCANNING — AUG $50.00
PRIME BENEFIT SYSTEMS INC-CITY ASSESSOR CITY ASSR DAYCARE & MEDICAL FLEX $444.26
PRIME BENEFIT SYSTEMS INC-COUNTY LINN COUNTY DAYCARE & MEDICAL FLEX $16,115.53
PRISCILLA E HEPKER AUGUST 2021 MILEAGE $106.40
PUSH PEDAL PULL MAINTENANCE $930.00
QUALITY AUTO REBUILDERS INC REPAIRS/ PARTS $2,724.65
RADIOLOGY CONSULTANTS OF IOWA, PLC HEALTH ASSISTANCE $84.00
RATHJE CONSTRUCTION LOST-E AVE NW(21) #3 $192,108.85
RAY O’HERRON CO INC SUPPLIES $99.01
REINHART FOODSERVICE LLC FOOD & PROVISIONS $17,888.56
RESCUE 365 TOWING & SALVAGE LLC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $130.00
RICKELLE N. BELT AUGUST 2021 MILEAGE $198.24
RILEY, NANCY REISSUE LOST CHECK $25.00
RIVERVIEW CENTER INC FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT $11,000.00
ROWBOTHAM, SUSAN CONTACT TRACING $250.00
SAFE PLACE FOUNDATION, THE GENERAL ASSISTANCE $1,250.00
SAM’S CLUB COMMISSARY ITEMS $5,903.36
JAIL SUPPLIES $17.96
SARAH WENDT FITNESS REIMBURSEMENT — MAY — AUG 2021 $80.00
SAXTON INC CONFERENCE ROOM CHAIRS $5,042.60
SCOTT COUNTY SERVICE FEES OF JUVENILE DOCUMENTS $36.68
SECRETARY OF STATE APPLICATION FOR NOTARY PUBLIC $30.00
SEDGWICK CLAIMS MANAGEMENT — REIMB WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE $156,232.66
SHARON GONZALEZ TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $256.09
SHERIFFS PROTECTIVE ASSOC LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $1,368.00
SITEIMPROVE INC ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE FEE FY22 $14,433.99
SOUTH SLOPE COOP TELE 911 CIRCUIT SERVICE $203.30
SPEE-DEE DELIVERY RETURN POUCH TO DM $210.48
SPRINGVILLE COOP TELE ASSN 911 CIRCUITS FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 $81.24
SPRINGVILLE READY MIX CONCRETE MATERIAL $885.00
SQUAW CREEK PARTNERS LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE $440.00
ST LUKES DENTAL HEALTH CENTER SEPTEMBER 2021 SUPPORT ST LUKES DENTAL HEALTH CENTER $1,023.83
STANLEY MATHEW MD WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE $402.93
STEPHANIE LIENTZ TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $622.68
STEPHEN ERCEG TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $370.50
STEVE OKONEK REIMBURSEMENT $42.45
STOTELMYRE, DAVE OR HOLLY GENERAL ASSISTANCE $700.00
SUELLYN PARSON OUTREACH MILEAGE $51.63
SUPREME SALES COMMISSARY ITEMS $1,081.00
SWENEY GROUP LLC PREA AUDIT $3,301.80
TANAGER PLACE HEALTH ASSISTANCE $5,935.87
TEJAN PROPERTIES GENERAL ASSISTANCE $900.00
TENSION ENVELOPE CORPORATION WORKER ENVELOPES $897.50
TRACY HOUDESHELL TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $197.74
TRACY INGALLS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT $57.18
TWO RIVERS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT LLC HAZARDOUS MATERIALS COMMODITY FLOW STUDY $9,500.00
U S POSTMASTER ANNUAL RENT — LCSO $520.00
ULTRALAWN INC MOWING SERVICES $99.00
UNITED WAY OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $207.84
UNITYPOINT HEALTH JULY 2021 LC DETENTION BILLING HOURS $2,400.00
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA RECORD BOOK REPAIR $4,680.00
US CREMATION SOCIETY GENERAL ASSISTANCE $1,000.00
USA COMMUNICATIONS 911 SPECIAL CIRCUIT $67.78
USI INC SUPPLIES $110.38
VALIC/AIG RETIREMENT LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $348.50
VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC DATA PROCESSING SERVICES $10,587.50
VISION SERVICE PLAN LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $7,424.73
VOYA INSURANCE & ANNUITY COMPANY LINN COUNTY DEDUCTIONS $275.00
WAYPOINT AUGUST 2021 SUPPORT DV HOUSING ASSISTANCE $2,715.17
WEBER STONE CO INC ROCK $354.76
WEIBLE-JONES, ANGELA K DEPOSITIONS TRANSCRIPTS $170.00
WELTER SEED & HONEY EROSION CONTROL $584.00
WENDLING QUARRIES INC ROCK $6,057.49
WILLIS DADY EMERGENCY SHELTER LC MHA CENTER CLEANING PAY PERIOD PAID 09/03/21 $277.50
WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC 911 SPECIAL ACCESS LINE $175.98
WOODVIEW PROPERTIES LLC HAWKEYE DR WAREHOUSE LEASE COVID19 $5,066.66
Grand Total $2,601,469.62
Published in the Sun, Sept. 30, 2021
LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS,
LINN COUNTY, IOWA
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 11:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker, Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Zumbach. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Walker called the meeting to order and led the pledge of allegiance.
Public Comment: Don Raytora, 3443 Adeline Crt, SW, spoke with regard to the proposed road vacation of Timothy Lane. He understands that Mr. Unash stated that he will maintain the road once it is vacated. Raytora stated that if they all count on Unash and something would happen (property is sold, health issues, etc.) then they cannot rely on him. Another thing is that this is a democracy and there are four players in this game with three against the vacation. That says a lot. In closing, he stated that a vacated Timothy Lane benefits no one and devastates everyone.
Dan Stoner, VG Stoner and Sons, stated that he spoke on Monday about the four-acre lot that his son wants to build a house on. He is not sure a bank would loan money for a lot that is on a road that has been vacated.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Consent Agenda as follows:
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Vacancy Form requesting a Public Health Deputy Director for Public Health.
Receive and place on file the Treasurer’s (Auto Dept.) Report to the County Auditor Receipts and Disbursements for the Month of August 2021.
Resolution 2021-9-150
Resolution relating to financing of certain proposed Land and Water Legacy projects to be undertaken by Linn County, Iowa; establishing compliance with reimbursement bond regulations under the Internal Revenue Code
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors (the “Board”) of Linn County, Iowa (the “County”), as follows:
Recitals.
The Internal Revenue Service has issued Section 1.150-2 of the Income Tax Regulations (the “Regulations”) dealing with the issuance of bonds, all or a portion of the proceeds of which are to be used to reimburse a county for project expenditures made by a county prior to the date of issuance.
The Regulations generally require that a county make a prior declaration of its official intent to reimburse itself for such prior expenditures out of the proceeds of a subsequently issued borrowing and that the borrowing occur and the reimbursement allocation be made from the proceeds of such borrowing within a certain period after the payment of the expenditure or the date the projects are placed in service; and
The County desires to comply with requirements of the Regulations with respect to certain projects hereinafter identified.
Official Intent Declaration.
The County proposes to undertake the following projects and to make original expenditures with respect thereto prior to the issuance of bonds, notes or other obligations (the “Bonds”) and reasonably expects to issue the Bonds for such projects in the maximum principal amount shown below:
Maximum Amount of Bonds
Expected to be Issued for Projects — $7,000,000
Projects — Land and Water Legacy Conservation
Other than (i) expenditures to be paid or reimbursed from sources other than the Bonds or (ii) expenditures made not earlier than sixty days prior to the date of this Resolution or (iii) expenditures amounting to the lesser of $100,000 or 5% of the proceeds of the Bonds or (iv) expenditures constituting preliminary expenditures as defined in Section 1.150-2(f)(2) of the Regulations, no expenditures for the projects have heretofore been made by the County for which the County will seek reimbursement from the proceeds of the Bonds.
This declaration is a declaration of official intent adopted pursuant to Section 1.150-2 of the Regulations.
Budgetary Matters.
As of the date hereof, there are no County funds reserved, allocated on a long term basis or otherwise set aside (or reasonably expected to be reserved, allocated on a long term basis or otherwise set aside) to provide permanent financing for the expenditures related to the projects, other than pursuant to the issuance of the Bonds. This resolution, therefore, is determined to be consistent with the County’s budgetary and financial circumstances as they exist or are reasonably foreseeable on the date hereof, all within the meaning and content of the Regulations.
Reimbursement Allocations.
The County’s Finance Director shall be responsible for making the “reimbursement allocations” described in the Regulations, being generally the transfer of the appropriate amount of proceeds of the Bonds to reimburse the source of temporary financing used by the County to make payment of the prior costs of the projects. Each allocation shall be evidenced by an entry on the official books and records of the County maintained for the Bonds, shall specifically identify the actual prior expenditure being reimbursed or, in the case of reimbursement of a fund or account, the fund or account from which the expenditure was paid, and shall be effective to relieve the proceeds of the Bonds from any restriction under the bond resolution or
other relevant legal documents for the Bonds, and under any applicable state statute, which would apply to the unspent proceeds of the Bonds.
Repealer.
All resolutions, parts of resolutions, or actions of the Board in conflict herewith are hereby repealed, to the extent of such conflict.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign revised Linn County Commission of Veteran Affairs General Policy and Emergency Assistance Guidelines.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign change order from GovSense in the amount of $78,750 for additional implementation work performed.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign change order from GovSense in the amount of $21,000 for projects, grants, and contracts module enhancements.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign change order from GovSense in the amount of $57,414 for Public Health additional user licenses and integration of inspection fees.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a 28E agreement between Cedar Rapids Community School District and Linn County Child Development Center regarding a statewide voluntary preschool program for four-year old children.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a Shared Road Maintenance and Snow & Ice Control Agreement between Linn County and the City of Springville.
Approve and authorize Chair to sign a 36-month copier lease agreement at $331.21 per month with Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. for the Health Department.
Approve Dharma’s Class C Liquor License, 5898 Troy Mills Rd., Troy Mills, noting all conditions have been met.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve minutes of September 13 & 14, 2021 as printed.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Claims for AP checks #71004207-#71004264 in the amt. of $214,887.95 and AP ACH in the amt. of $1,355,586.81.
Pramod Dwivedi, Public Health Dir., gave the following Covid 19 update:
• Numbers are down slightly.
• The second largest school district is now mandating masks.
• Vaccinations are increasing slightly (1.2%).
• 59% of residents have had at least 1 vaccination (behind national average).
Discussion continued regarding the ancillary stress and impact on those in health care and the judge’s ruling to allow mask mandates in schools is a big victory for parents.
Joi Alexander, Communications Dir., gave a brief update regarding the upcoming website switch from dot org to dot gov. Also present: Phil Lowder, IT Dir. and Matt Warfield, Deputy Auditor.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to approve an agreement with Advocates for Social Justice to provide all necessary services related to the Linn County Expungement Clinic Program, for an amount not to exceed $8,000.
Discussion: Supervisor Zumbach stated that he has no problem with the Expungement Clinic but does have some concerns about the organization in this agreement. He hopes that it is a success. Supervisors Walker and Rogers discussed success stories as a result of past Expungement Clinics. VOTE: Walker & Rogers – Aye Zumbach — Nay
Brad Ketels, County Engineer, presented resolution to vacate excess road right-of-way of Old Dubuque Road right-of-way east of the right-of-way for Alderman Road and lying north of Iowa DOT right-of-way for Dubuque Road and recapped Monday’s public hearing.
Motion by Walker, seconded by Rogers to adopt Resolution 2021-9-151
WHEREAS, the Linn County Board of Supervisors desire to vacate a portion of excess road right-of-way, more particularly described as follows.
All of Old Dubuque Road right-of-way east of the right-of-way for Alderman Road and lying north of Iowa DOT right-of-way for Dubuque Road, located in the W ½ NW ¼, Section 27, Township 84 North, Range 05 West, Linn County, Iowa, extending 1200 feet east of the west line of said Section 27. WHEREAS, pursuant to Chapter 306.12 and 306.13 of the Code of Iowa, notice was published in the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a copy of said notice being attached hereto, and WHEREAS, all adjoining land owners, all utility companies and the Iowa Department of Transportation have been notified by certified mail pursuant to Chapter 306.12 of said vacation and the hearing thereon, and WHEREAS, the Linn County Board of Supervisors pursuant to the aforesaid notice held a hearing on the proposed vacation of the aforementioned right-of-way, and WHEREAS, it being deemed in the best interest of Linn County to vacate said right-of-way, and WHEREAS, this vacation is subject to easements of record at time of the public hearing including a utility easement, and
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Linn County Board of Supervisors this date met in lawful session to vacate as described below:
All of Old Dubuque Road right-of-way east of the right-of-way for Alderman Road and lying north of Iowa DOT right-of-way for Dubuque Road, located in the W ½ NW ¼, Section 27, Township 84 North, Range 05 West, Linn County, Iowa, extending 1200 feet east of the west line of said Section 27.
in Linn County, Iowa, be and the same is hereby vacated, and shall no longer be deemed public road right-of-way.
Ketels presented a resolution to vacate excess road right-of-way of Timothy Lane and recapped Monday’s public hearing. Three of the four property owners are opposed to the road vacation. Ketels explained that something that was not mentioned on Monday is that there is 400 ft. beyond the “End of County Maintenance” sign. The county does not maintain anything at this time and do not plan to. This 400 ft. section is not included in the proposed vacation.
A lengthy discussion continued regarding the 400 ft. section and how that would affect the four landowners compared to the proposed vacation described on today’s agenda.
Supervisor Zumbach proposed that the county change the road to a level B road rather than vacating the road. The Board agreed to explore the pros and cons of a level B road.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to deny the proposed Timothy Lane road vacation and direct the county Engineer to explore the last 400 ft. as a level B. road.
VOTE: All Aye
Asst. County Atty. Lisa Epp clarified that Supervisor Zumbach’s motion was to decide in the negative, which complies with today’s agenda item.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to adopt Resolution 2021-9-152
WHEREAS this Board previously proposed to convey to Lois M. Hart portions of a vacated alley and street right-of-way in the unincorporated town of Viola, Iowa in return for payment of all out-of-pocket costs incurred by the County in connection with the process; and, WHEREAS that proposal came on for public hearing this date as previously scheduled; and, WHEREAS no objections were voiced at the public hearing held this date to conveyance of the alleyway and street right-of-way in question to Ms. Hart; and,
WHEREAS this Board believes it would be in the County’s best interests to convey the portions of alley and street right-of-way in question to Ms. Hart;
BE IT RESOLVED, THEREFORE, that the Chairman of this Board execute and deliver to Lois M. Hart a quit claim deed for the following described real estate:
The East 80 feet of the vacated alley lying between John Street and Williams Street in Brown’s Addition to the unincorporated town of Viola, Iowa and all of vacated Williams Street lying West of Lots 42 and 43 of Brown’s Addition to the unincorporated town of Viola, Iowa and the West Half of the balance of vacated Williams Street to the North lying South of County Home Road, upon receipt from Ms. Hart of reimbursement for all out-of-pocket costs incurred by the County in connection with the transaction, payment of which shall be evidenced by the recording of the quit claim deed with the Linn County Recorder.
Motion by Zumbach, seconded by Rogers to adopt Resolution 2021-9-153
WHEREAS, there is presented to the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, for its approval, a quit claim deed executed and acknowledged by Stacey Walker, Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, and Joel D. Miller, County Auditor of Linn County, Iowa, conveying the interests of Linn County, Iowa, to Lois M. Hart
WHEREAS, said deed conveys the following real estate described as follows:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
The East 80 feet of the vacated alley running from John Street East to Williams Street in Brown’s Addition to the unincorporated town of Viola, Iowa; and,
All of vacated Williams Street lying West of Lots 42 and 43 of Brown’s Addition to the unincorporated town of Viola, Iowa and the West Half of the balance of vacated Williams Street to the North lying South of County Home Road.
WHEREAS, said deed was executed by Stacey Walker, Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, and Joel D. Miller, County Auditor of Linn County, Iowa, pursuant to resolution 2021-9-153 adopted by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, on the 15th day of September, 2021.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors, Linn County, Iowa, this date met in lawful session, that the above described quit claim deed, dated the 15th day of September, 2021, conveying whatever interest Linn County, Iowa, may have, to Lois M. Hart, be and the same is hereby approved.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to authorize Chair to sign a Quit Claim Deed to Lois M. Hart of Linn County, Iowa’s interest of vacated right-of-way as follows: The East 80 feet of the vacated alleyway lying between John Street to the West and Williams Street to the East in Brown’s Addition to the unincorporated town of Viola, Iowa along with all that part of vacated Williams Street lying West of Lots 42 and 43 of Brown’s Addition to the unincorporated town of Viola, Iowa and the West Half of the balance of Williams Street North thereof to the South right-of-way line of County Home Road
The Board received and placed on file the following correspondence: Invitation to the Feed Iowa First Shop; notice of proposed voluntary annexation to the city of Cedar Rapids; and notice of voluntary annexation to the city of Hiawatha.
Adjournment at 11:58 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
STACEY WALKER, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the Sun, Sept. 30, 2021
LINN COUNTY
NEWSPAPER REPORT
FOR 09-09-2021 THROUGH 09-15-2021
VENDOR DESCRIPTION TOTAL
A-1 DISPOSAL SERVICE INC GARBAGE & RECYCLING 9/21 329.28
GARBAGE & RECYCLING 9/21 2,498.44
ABC DISPOSAL SYSTEMS INC GARBAGE & RECYCLING 8/21 70.00
ABT WATER TREATMENT INC GENERAL ASSISTANCE 90.00
UTILITIES ASSISTANCE 213.58
ACCEL HOLDINGS INC INSURANCE RENEWAL 224,164.45
ADCRAFT PRINTING CO INC BUSINESS FORMS 565.00
AFFORDABLE HOUSING NETWORK FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT 18,000.00
GENERAL ASSISTANCE 525.00
AHLERS & COONEY PC TORT LIABILITY 11,048.24
ALANA M VARGAS MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 234.86
ALL HEART STAFFING INC OPTIONS NURSING SRVS 745.50
ALLIANT UTILITIES GENERAL ASSISTANCE 2,065.63
UTILITIES 3,909.57
UTILITIES ASSISTANCE 476.64
AMBER SUN PROPERTIES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE 450.00
AMERICAN TOWER INVESTMENTS LLC TOWER RENT 7,001.94
AMMT LLC RENT ASSISTANCE 1,015.00
ANTON SALES HARDWARE 88.22
ARVO LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE 450.00
AULD PROPERTY SERVICES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE 724.00
BAILEY, MERIL GENERAL ASSISTANCE 450.00
BALANCED FITNESS & HEALTH LLC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE 905.00
BALI HAI ESTATES GENERAL ASSISTANCE 350.00
BARBOUR, ALISA R GENERAL ASSISTANCE 234.00
BARRY SMITH PROPERTIES GENERAL ASSISTANCE 755.00
BIGLEY, LINDA M CONTACT TRACING 440.00
BRZEZINSKI, CRYSTAL CONTACT TRACING 580.00
C J COOPER & ASSOCIATES INC DRUG & ALCOHOL TESTING 60.00
CAPITAL SANITARY SUPPLY — CEDAR RAPIDS CLEANING SUPPLIES 2,595.80
CARDMEMBER SERVICE CARDMEMBER SRVS AUG STMT 190.00
CAROL SEEHUSEN PHD LMHC LCC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE 640.00
CARQUEST 1727 CREDIT MEMO -2.45
PARTS 207.32
CEDAR RAPIDS CITY OF AUG FUEL 6,307.77
BUILDING RENT 3,476.83
IT SERVICES 10,780.92
CEDAR VALLEY PATHOLOGISTS PC MED EXAM FEES 6,600.00
CENTRAL CITY CITY OF SENIOR DINING PROGRAM SUPPORT AUG 2,206.08
UTILITIES 56.96
CITY LAUNDERING CO UNIFORM SERVICE 378.71
COGGON MUNICIPAL LIGHT PLANT UTILITIES 360.06
COLTON DESMARAIS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT 192.50
CORRIDOR CAREERS CORRIDOR CAREERS 175.00
CR/LC SOLID WASTE AGENCY GARBAGE & RECYCLING 8/21 977.26
CRITICAL HIRE PLC PROFILE REPORTS 40.00
CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER SOFTNER & INSTALLATION 9,007.00
CUREMD.COM INC SERVICE CHARGES 813.16
DANIEL GIBBINS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT 26.00
DAVISON, ROBERT W ATTORNEY FEE 831.00
DELTA DENTAL LINN CO DENTAL JUL & AUG 2,732.26
DENNIS GOEMAAT TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT 26.00
EAGLE’S POINTE AT KIRKWOOD RENT ASSISTANCE 375.00
ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO INC FILLER PANEL 319.35
ELLA M HUFF CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 117.70
ERIN FOSTER MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 47.04
ESCO ELECTRIC CO BUILDING MAINTENANCE 645.76
FAMILIES INC CMHA REC 55.39
FEDERAL EXPRESS CORP SHIPPING SERVICE 22.77
FOUNDATION II INC AUG21 MHAC REIMB 12,856.32
FRIENDS OF MARION CARNEGIE LIBRARY FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT 5,000.00
GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS INC PUBLIC NOTICE 468.62
GERALD HANSEL CLOTHING ALLOWANCE FY22 600.00
GORDON FLESCH COMPANY INC OFFICE EQUIPMENT LEASE 1,187.03
GRAINGER W W INC SUPPLIES 956.95
GRIMM, GARRY RENT ASSISTANCE 775.00
GUARDIAN ALLIANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC SOFTWARE LICENSE 530.00
HACAP TRANSITIONAL HOUSING SUPPORT SEPT 2,740.58
HAMES COMMUNITIES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE 380.90
HANDS UP COMMUNICATIONS INTERPRETING SERVICE 824.54
HAPPEL, MARLA DEPOSITIONS 173.00
HISTORY CENTER THE FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT 10,000.00
HORIZONS A FAMILY SERVICE ALLIANCE NTS RIDES AUG 78.00
I W I MOTOR PARTS CREDIT MEMO -22.91
PARTS 1,128.70
IBOSS INC SOFTWARE ANNUAL MAINTENANCE 15,400.00
INDIAN CREEK NATURE CENTER FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT 5,000.00
IOWA FIRE PROTECTION ANNUAL SPRINKLER INSPECTIONS 590.00
IOWA STATE ASSOCIATION OF ASSESSORS ISAA CONFERENCE 325.00
IOWA STATE ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES CONFERENCE 240.00
CONFERENCE 240.00
SEAT TRAINING 50.00
SEAT TRAINING 100.00
J Z PROPERTIES LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE 900.00
JAMES ROBINSON TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT 137.50
JANE BOYD COMMUNITY HOUSE HARAMBEE HOUSE RENT SEPT 1,714.00
JOEL MILLER ELECTION CENTER TRAINING 1,205.01
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA JP MORGAN MONTHLY STATEMENT AUGUST 2021 326,717.16
JUNGE LINCOLN MERCURY PARTS 1,278.24
KELLEY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT RENT ASSISTANCE 455.00
KELLIE HUGHES TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT 302.50
KENDRA YAUSLIN MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 138.76
KIECKS UNIFORMS 131.70
KIRKWOOD ESTATES GENERAL ASSISTANCE 405.00
KOMPELLA, RAVIKANTH CLINIC REFUND 726.00
KWWL COVID RESPONSE ADVERTISING 3,300.00
L & L MURPHY ASSOCIATES LEGISLATIVE SERVICES OCTOBER 2021 5,000.00
UCC LEGISLATIVE SERVICES OCTOBER 2021 8,333.32
L L PELLING ROAD REPAIRS — DERECHO DAMAGE 122,912.70
LAW OFFICES OF JEFFREY L CLARK LLC ATTORNEY FEE 436.50
LINDEMAN LAW ATTORNEY FEE 112.50
LINDER DONALD J DO PC MED EXAM FEES 3,060.00
LINN COOP OIL INC #395000 (CONSERVATION) DIESEL 1,924.66
GASOHOL 4,449.18
LINN COUNTY REC INC UTILITIES 18,257.20
LINN COUNTY TREASURER GOLDEN GRAIN TAXES 8,782.00
MORRIS TAXES 444.00
LINN NEWSLETTER SEPT SPECIAL NOTICE 174.64
LISBON CITY OF GENERAL ASSISTANCE 88.41
LOGIC COMPENSATION GROUP LLC JOB EVALUATION CONSULTATION 150.00
MAJJARI, DEEPTHI CLINIC REFUND 242.00
MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 936.25
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC ROCK 2,325.11
MARTIN, ANNETTE ATTORNEY FEE 225.00
MATHESON TRI-GAS INC WELDING SUPPLIES AUG 107.19
WELDING SUPPLIES JULY 107.19
MATT WARFIELD TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT 207.12
MATTHEW 25 TOWN HALL ASSISTANCE 150.00
MCARTOR, CHRISTOPHER CLINIC REFUND 16.35
MCGRATH BUICK GMC CADILLAC KIA PARTS 109.16
MCGRATH CHEVYLAND PARTS 54.58
MCGRATH FORD HYUNDAI PARTS 643.25
MERCY MEDICAL CENTER HEALTH SERVICES 700.00
WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE 14,597.01
MHDS-ECR FUND BALANCE PROJECTS THRU JUNE 64,450.00
MICHAEL G.. WINDERS MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 47.60
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY GENERAL ASSISTANCE 71.25
MOLO OIL COMPANY CAR WASH EXPENSE 101.50
MONTAGUE, RYAN L GENERAL ASSISTANCE 800.00
NOVOTOCHINA, YEKATERINA CLINIC REFUND 190.54
NUCARA SPECIALTY PHARMACY HEALTH ASSISTANCE 49.99
OBRIEN, CAROL CONTACT TRACING 215.00
ORIGIN DESIGN CO BRIDGE INSPECTIONS 5,030.75
PALO COOPERATIVE TELEPHONE ASSOC 911 PHONE LINES 36.00
PAM GUSICK MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 440.16
PAULSEN, CHERYL L CONTACT TRACING 800.00
PEAK CONSTRUCTION GROUP INC COLD STORAGE BUILDINGS — CONSERVATION 118,354.62
PETERSON EYECARE PC HEALTH ASSISTANCE 25.00
PITTS, DAVID E GENERAL ASSISTANCE 350.00
POWELL CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC PC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE 69.19
PRISCILLA E HEPKER MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 10.64
PROSPECT MEADOWS SPORTS COMPLEX FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT 20,000.00
RAPIDS REPRODUCTIONS COLOR PRINT SETS 1,341.22
REDS TOWING/PETRO STOP INC OUTSIDE LABOR 807.50
ROWBOTHAM, SUSAN CONTACT TRACING 275.00
RSM US LLP FINANCE SYSTEMS JULY 622.50
SAFE PLACE FOUNDATION, THE GENERAL ASSISTANCE 400.00
SCOTT BISIG MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 67.20
SCOTT MEADOWS SENIOR HOUSING LTD GENERAL ASSISTANCE 690.00
SINCLAIR COMMUNICATIONS LLC COVID RESPONSE ADVERTISING JUNE 730.00
SKELTON, DEBORAH M ATTORNEY FEE 682.50
SKY AUTO MALL LLC VEHICLE PURCHASE 75,966.00
SOUTH SLOPE COOP TELE PHONE SERVICE 41.47
SPENCER A ROWELL TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT 335.50
SPLASHLIGHT LLC WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE 268.36
SPRINGVILLE READY MIX CONCRETE PATCH 5,236.88
SQUAW CREEK PARTNERS LLC GENERAL ASSISTANCE 810.00
ST LUKES HOSPITAL WORK COMP SELF INSURANCE 8,094.97
ST LUKES METHODIST HOSPITAL HEALTH SERVICES 128.82
ST LUKES WORK WELL SOLUTIONS DRUG SCREEN / PHYSICAL 175.00
SWANK MOTION PICTURES INC JDC PUBLIC PERFORMANCE LICENSE 519.00
TAMI MCFARLAND ISAC CONFERENCE 305.10
TANAGER PLACE FY22 ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEV. GRANT 15,000.00
U S CELLULAR 911 PHONE LINES 4,327.20
ULTRALAWN INC GROUNDS MAINTENANCE 826.39
US COFFEE AND TEA MHAC SUPPLIES 110.40
VAIRAMANI, VIJAY K CLINIC REFUND 416.34
VERIZON WIRELESS EQUIPMENT 189.50
WEBER STONE CO INC ROCK 3,980.12
WEBER, ALISHA MED EXAM FEES 4,366.11
WEDEL ELECTRIC & CONSULTING PERMIT REFUND 40.00
WEDNESDAY HARTMAN MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 112.90
WELAND CLINICAL LABORATORIES LAB TESTS 886.50
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD LINN CO HEALTH AUG 306,348.35
WEST PARK MHP LLC RENT ASSISTANCE 368.75
WHKS & CO PROFESSIONAL SERVICES JULY 4,744.48
Grand Total 1,570,474.76
Published in the Sun, Sept. 30, 2021
LINN COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 11:00 A.M.
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker (via phone), Vice Chairperson Rogers and Supervisor Zumbach. Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Vice Chairperson Rogers called the meeting to order.
Heidi Steffen, Jennifer Dunn and Matt Durian, Linn County Fair Association, gave a presentation for Legacy and Community Attraction Grant funding.
Phil Lowder, IT Dir., presented a Vacancy Form requesting an IT Project Manager for the IT Department. The Board will approve Wednesday.
Rhonda Betsworth, Deputy Auditor, presented Assessment Year 2021 Business Property Tax Credit Allowances and Disallowances. The Board will approve Wednesday.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Class C Liquor License for BK’s Bar, 803 Vernon Valley Dr., Cedar Rapids, retroactive to September 15, 2021, noting all conditions have been met.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve Employment Change Roster (payroll authorizations) as follows:
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputy Sheriff Kimberly Schmitz Step increase 10/5/21 DB $29.31–D1 $30.59
Deputy Sheriff Derek Palmquist Step increase 10/10/21 D4 $34.27–D5 $35.59
Deputy Sheriff Shiloh Herr Step increase 10/15/21 D2 $31.81–D3 $33.03
Deputy Sheriff Cole Burns Step increase 10/17/21 D4 $34.27–D5 $35.59
Deputy Sheriff James Walton Step increase 10/31/21 D5 $35.59–D6 $36.64
Deputy Sheriff Alan Johnson Step increase 10/29/21 D7 $36.79–D8 $37.90
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Community Project Director Amy Grunewaldt New hire 10/18/21 $83,758/annually Repl C. Kivett-Berry
PUBLIC HEALTH
Admin Division Manager Larry Hlavacek Termination/retirement 10/15/21
ENGINEERING
Temp Roadway Mtc Worker Joe Carper Termination/temp position ended 9/10/21
Temp Roadway Mtc Worker Daniel Cook Termination/temp position ended 9/10/21
Temp Roadway Mtc Worker Mark Lansing Termination/temp position ended 9/10/21
Temp Roadway Mtc Worker Mike Shoop Termination/temp position ended 9/7/21
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to approve payroll deduction checks #71004265-#71004284 in the amt. of $350,271.97; payroll deduction ACH in the amt. of $24,632.41; and payroll wires in the amt. of $1,848,714.49.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(k), discuss information contained in records in the custody of a governmental body that are confidential records pursuant to section 22.7, subsection 50.
VOTE: Walker – Aye Rogers – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to go out of closed session.
VOTE: Walker – Aye Rogers – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.(1)(j), discuss the purchase or sale or real estate.
VOTE: Walker – Aye Rogers – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Zumbach to go out of closed session.
VOTE: Walker – Aye Rogers – Aye Zumbach – Aye
Adjournment at 12:10 p.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
BEN ROGERS, Vice Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
Published in the Sun, Sept. 30, 2021