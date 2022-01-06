The 2022 League of Women Voters Linn County Legislative Forums will be on Saturday, Jan. 15, Saturday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, March 19, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The January Forum will be at the Kirkwood Regional Center, 1770 Boyson Rd. in Hiawatha. The February and March Forums will be at the downtown Cedar Rapids Library Beems Auditorium, 450 Fifth Avenue SE. There will be no forum in April because of the Easter and Passover holidays. Masking is required per city and county directive for all participants.
Senators Rob Hogg, Liz Mathis, Todd Taylor and Dan Zumbach and Representatives Liz Bennett, Molly Donahue, Tracy Ehlert, Eric Gjerde, Charlie McClintock, Kirstin Running-Marquardt and Art Staed have been invited.
These free public forums are a venue for state representatives and senators to discuss issues of concern and to answer questions from constituents. Pro Video will stream the forums live on the LWV Linn County and Pro Video Productions Facebook pages. Following the forum, a video of the event can be viewed via the Neighborhood Network News link on the League website http://www.lwvlinncounty.org. The forums are held on the third Saturday of the month while the Iowa Legislature is in session.
The forums are conducted by league members and community volunteers under LWV forum guidelines. The League of Women Voters of Linn County conducts the forums as part of its voter education program. The League of Women Voters Linn County is a non-profit volunteer political organization that neither supports or opposes any candidate or political party, encourages citizen participation in government and is open to everyone 16 years and older.