The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) recently determined to continue accreditation of Linn County Public Health. Linn County Public Health was originally accredited in 2015, and had submitted materials earlier this year to continue accreditation for another five years. Accreditation through PHAB demonstrates Linn County Public Health’s commitment to public health excellence in serving the community.
Established in 2007, PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.
“We are so pleased to be recognized, yet again, by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, Health Director at Linn County Public Health. “We hope this announcement, coming as it does in the midst of our rapidly unfolding public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reassure our community, our partner organizations, our funders, and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community. By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”
“The people of Linn County and surrounding areas are well served by Linn County Public Health,” said Stacey Walker, Chair of the Linn County Board of Supervisors, and member of the board of health for the county. “Under the leadership of Dr. Dwivedi and guidance from the board of health, our health department has become one of the most credible voices in the state on topics ranging from air quality to COVID-19. Given the rapidly changing environment in which we live, this nationally recognized re-accreditation speaks volumes about the standards of excellence maintained by the department.”
The national accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance. More than 80 percent of the U.S. population now reap the benefits of being served by a health department that has undergone PHAB’s rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets a set of quality standards and measures.