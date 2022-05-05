Starting May 9, the Linn County Secondary Road Department will begin conducting roadside spot herbicide application for noxious weeds, brush, and bare-ground treatment. The project is expected to run through mid-September.
Noxious weed application will take place in District 3, which includes the following townships: Jackson (East of Highway 13), Boulder, Maine (East of Highway 13), Buffalo, Marion (East of Highway 13 and North of US 151) and Brown (North of US 151).
Brush application will take place in District 1, which includes the following townships: Washington, Otter Creek, Fayette, Monroe, Marion, Clinton, and Fairfax.
View a map of the Linn County Secondary Road Department Districts and a map of Linn County townships on our website.
Bare-ground herbicide application will take place throughout the county at all bridges and guardrails on secondary roads.
Such treatments may contain the herbicide Milestone whose label contains restrictions for haying. Before haying in the County right-of-way, consult the herbicide label and contact the Linn County Secondary Road Department for more information.
All Linn County Secondary Road Department employees conducting spraying are trained and certified in strict conformance with the State of Iowa’s requirements and the manufacturer’s recommendations. Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) and herbicide product information sheets are available upon request by contacting Megan Huck at 319-892-6424 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday – Friday.