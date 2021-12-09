Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Linn County has a new opportunity for residents to get involved with their local county government. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is seeking voluntary applicants for the newly established Linn County Sustainability & Resiliency Advisory Committee. The purpose of the Advisory Committee is to complete an annual greenhouse gas inventory for Linn County, with support from the Linn County Office of Sustainability (LCOS), and the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), to help review and monitor progress toward the goals and objectives of Linn County’s climate resolutions.
“This opportunity will allow the public to directly be a part of the Linn County climate action planning process. By helping complete these annual inventories, the public will better understand the process of this work and will be able to apply it more effectively to their respective fields, increasing the impact of local greenhouse gas inventories. An improved sense of ownership over this work will also help continue to spread awareness of the importance of creating more resilient communities, and foster new collaborations between the urban and rural residential, industry, commercial and non-profit sectors.”
The Advisory Committee will comprise 15 diverse, sustainability-interested individuals with one-third membership from business and industry, one-third from vulnerable communities, and one-third from rural communities. Members will be appointed by the Board of Supervisors to serve one-year terms with the opportunity to serve an additional two terms for a total of three. Appointments are voluntary. Meetings will be scheduled either on a regular monthly basis, or as necessary, but at least once every six months beginning in January 2022.
Applicants must be residents of Linn County. To apply, submit an online application available on the Linn County website at LinnCountyIowa.gov or call the Board of Supervisors office at 319-892-5000. Deadline to apply is December 31, 2021. Linn County is committed to gender balance on all boards, commissions and advisory committees.