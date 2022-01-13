The Linn County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill a number of voluntary appointments on County boards and commissions.
Water & Land Legacy Bond Public Review Board – terms varyThere are five openings on this board with terms as follows:
• One 2-year term ending December 31, 2023
• Four 3-year terms ending December 31, 2024
The duties of the Water & Land Legacy Bond Public Review Board are to monitor compliance with the purposes for the issuance of the voter-approved Water & Land Legacy Bond — water quality and land protection, park improvements, and trail improvements — and the categorical spending guidelines established for those uses.
The Board consists of 15 members, appointed by the Board of Supervisors, who must live in Linn County. The Board meets once in April, and once in October, and by special meeting if needed.
Potential board members should have a demonstrated expertise in one of the following:
• Water and soil conservation
• Woodland or native prairie restoration or preservation
• Outdoor recreation
ADA Advisory Committee – three-year termsThere are two openings on the ADA Advisory Committee for the Linn County Board of Supervisors to appoint. Six members are appointed by the Mayor of Cedar Rapids and five members are appointed by the Linn County Board of Supervisors. Members serve a three-year term with a limit of two consecutive terms.
The ADA Advisory Committee is an 11 member committee providing input on Title II. The committee must be 51 percent comprised of individuals living with a disability as defined by the ADA.
Food Systems Council –
four-year terms There are five openings on the Food Systems Council. Individuals are appointed for four-year terms and may not serve more than two consecutive terms.
The Food Systems Council advises on policies and programs with the objective of making the Linn County food system economically, environmentally and socially sustainable. Members typically have expertise in various segments of the food system including banking, real estate, distribution, education, health, law, marketing, processing, procurement, production or waste management.
Board of Adjustment –
five-year termsThere is one opening on the Board of Adjustment. Individuals are appointed for five-year terms and may not serve more than two consecutive terms. Members must reside outside the corporate limits of any city in Linn County.
The Board of Adjustment (BOA) hears and decides on appeals for Variances and Special Exceptions for proposed improvements which do not meet Linn County Zoning regulations. The BOA also hears and decides on Conditional Use Permits and on appeals of the Zoning Administrator’s decision where an error of law is alleged in the decision.
Building Board of Appeals –
three-year termsThere is one opening on the Plumbing Board of Appeals. Individuals are appointed for three-year terms and may serve consecutive terms without limitation.
The Building Board of Appeals (BBOA) hears and decides on the suitability of alternate methods and materials for construction as adopted in the Linn County Building Code and participates in Code Development.
Plumbing Board of Appeals –
three-year termsThere is one opening on the Plumbing Board of Appeals. Individuals are appointed for three-year terms and may serve consecutive terms without limitation.
The Plumbing Board of Appeals (PBOA) hears and decides on the suitability of alternate methods and materials for compliance with the Linn County Plumbing Code. The Board also participates in Code Development and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.
Mechanical Board of Appeals – four-year terms There are two openings on the Mechanical Board of Appeals. Individuals are appointed for three-year terms and may serve consecutive terms without limitation.
The Mechanical Board of Appeals (MBOA) hears and decides on the suitability of alternate methods and materials for compliance with the Linn County Mechanical Code. The Board also participates in Code Development and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.
Applicants must be residents of Linn County and may submit an online application available on the Linn County website at LinnCountyIowa.gov. Linn County is committed to gender balance on all boards, commissions, and advisory committees. Women, minorities, and qualified individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Meeting times for each board and commission are available on the Linn County website.