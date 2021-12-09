Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
The Linn County Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) and Linn County Decategorization (Decat) boards are pleased to welcome Amy Grunewaldt as the new ECI / Decat Director for Linn County. As an experienced leader in the human service sector, Grunewaldt is excited to work with the boards and partners to continue ensuring children and families thrive in this community. Amy succeeds previous director Chris Kivett-Berry, who has embodied this work from its inception.
“The board was looking for a candidate who has demonstrated strategic leadership and has an ability to build relationships in the community to help children succeed, and Amy possesses those skill sets and many more,” says ECI board chair Andrea Rogers.
“I have been blessed enough to work in collaboration with many local partners in this community, and although the challenges with childcare, education, and children’s physical and mental health are multifaceted, the one thing I have learned working with these great organizations in this community is that they are all willing to work together in creating solutions that require cross-sector collaborative work,” states Grunewaldt. “It is not easy work, but with the business, healthcare and human service sectors working together, we will be able to ensure our children are healthy and successful.”
Linn County supports ECI and Decat by providing staff resources and office space. ECI and Decat are housed within Linn County Community Services.