On Dec. 31, 2021, Garth Fagerbakke will retire from his role as facilities manager, a position he has held for 22 years since first joining Linn County in 1999.
Following the historic flood of 2008, Fagerbakke was named construction services manager and oversaw the rebuilding of eight flood-damaged county buildings and two new construction projects (the Community Services Building and the Juvenile Justice Center). Following the conclusion of the 2008 flood recovery projects, Fagerbakke resumed his role as facilities manager.
Most recently, Fagerbakke managed the construction of the Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building that houses Linn County Public Health and Child & Youth Development Services. Under Fagerbakke’s leadership, three buildings achieved LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council for their efficient and responsible use of energy, lighting, water, and materials in the design and construction of the buildings. These buildings include the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, the Linn County Juvenile Justice Center, and the Linn County Community Services Building. The Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building is still in the certification process.
Fagerbakke was a member of the board support team, composed of department leaders, which formed in the days following the June 13, 2008, flood for the purpose of making recommendations to the board of supervisors on strategic level projects.
Fagerbakke played a critical role in leading the county through several natural disasters, including the 2008 and 2016 floods, and the August 2020 derecho.
“I will never be able to fully comprehend all of the challenges that Garth and his staff have faced throughout the years, and certainly from my time on the Board,” Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers said. “I came onto the board six months after the 2008 flood when we were all displaced and working from big box stores. Since then, we’ve had the 2016 flooding event and the derecho. Through it all, Garth and his staff worked to help the board recover and rebuild in a smarter, better, more energy efficient and resilient way. We’ve modernized many of our buildings under Garth’s leadership. I am extremely grateful for the care that Garth has for his staff and for his wisdom when guiding the board on the directions that we should take. I am excited for his future, but sad that we are losing the caliber and character that is Garth Fagerbakke. Garth’s hard work and dedication to Linn County is deeply and profoundly appreciated.”
“When I came to Linn County, my goal was to leave the county buildings in better condition than when I started. With the help of a great amount of people, we accomplished this,” Fagerbakke said.
Anthony (Tony) Rossetti will succeed Fagerbakke as the new facilities director. Rossetti’s first day with Linn County was Dec. 6, 2021. He previously served as regional facilities manager for Goodwill of the Heartland, where he was responsible for 26 buildings in the SE Iowa and Western Illinois region. Rossetti also served as facilities manager for the Cedar Rapids DoubleTree, a 500,000 square foot triplex arena, exhibit hall and 16-story 262-room hotel. Rossetti is a University of Iowa graduate.
Supervisor Rogers, who was a member of the hiring committee, said, “Tony is a great fit for Linn County. I was impressed by his level of understanding of complex mechanical structures, and I am excited to see how his dynamic personality and leadership skills will continue to advance our commitment to our infrastructure and our customer-centered culture.”