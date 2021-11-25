Lions girls basketball coach Diamond Boyd is gearing her team up for her fourth season with the club, and she sees the 2021-22 season as a good opportunity to build.
“This year we have 10 girls going out, so we’ve lost some numbers, and are hopeful to build with some new players this year and continue that positive progression,” said Boyd.
Boyd left unsaid that of the 10 players on the roster, five of them were returning letter-winners, Mia Petersen (senior), Kali Nelson (junior), Peyton Robinson (junior), Chloe Clausen (sophomore), and Addy Happel (sophomore).
“We are young, we have three players that started varsity and two more players that got minutes, and those five really know what being a role player in our program is. Then we have several freshmen that will play a role for us, also. We are looking forward to seeing what we are capable of.”
“In my time here, every year, we’ve progressively gotten better and improved our skill, our culture, and our passion for the sport,” Boyd said.
The fourth-year coach’s season doesn’t open until a Nov. 23 road contest at Midland High School, so she’s spending time working with her team on their shared goals, and making sure what they build is on a common foundation.
“Our goals for this year are to build a strong culture, continue to progress positively throughout the season, and to be really good teammates that constantly work hard,” said Boyd.
Additionally, Boyd said, she wanted to make an effort to continue to build the program “and make a stand in conference.”
“This year I think every team that we will play in the conference will be a challenge in a different way for us,” she said.
“Springville, Maquoketa Valley, and Bellevue Marquette are usually the top teams that we play, while Prince of Peace and Calamus Wheatland always challenge us and help to make us better, also,” said Boyd.
“We are in a year of rebuilding, and with our lower numbers will be challenged in different ways, but we are very much looking forward to facing those challenges.”
The Lions can be caught in action locally at their Thursday, Dec. 2, home opener against Iowa Valley Community.