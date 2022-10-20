The Lisbon Lions wrapped their regular 2022 gridiron season last Friday at home, improving to 4-3 with their fourth straight victory.
The Lions beat the visiting Starmont Stars 34-12.
“I thought our defense played a very good game,” said Lisbon coach Phil Whitman.
“Our defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and our linebackers did a really good job making tackles behind them.”
Cohen Kamaus collaborated with Tiernan Boots on the first and last touchdowns of the game, with the quarterback handing off to Boots for a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and capping it off with a 28-yard touchdown handoff in the third.
Luke Czarnecki caught a Kamaus pass in the second quarter for a 26-yard touchdown. Henry Neymeyer and Baylor Speidel received handoffs from Kamaus in the third quarter for touchdowns, with Neymeyer poking through the defense for a two-yard gain and Speidel nearly covering the field with a 90-yard gain for a score.
The Stars responded with a successful pass and 80-yard touchdown run minutes later, but with the second touchdown run from Boots, the Lions pulled away to 34-12.
Lions kicker Gage Holub succeeded in four of five poinvt-after efforts.
Senior Ben Morningstar and junior Mason Lehmer had seven and five tackles, respectively.
Lisbon will appear in the first round of Class A playoffs Friday, Oct. 21 at 7-1 East Buchanan for a 7 p.m. kickoff.