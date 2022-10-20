The Lisbon Lions wrapped their regular 2022 gridiron season last Friday at home, improving to 4-3 with their fourth straight victory.

Lisbon FB 1 Indiana Ferguson
Lisbon’s Indiana Ferguson (No. 65) looks to tackle the Starmont quarterback in play last week.

The Lions beat the visiting Starmont Stars 34-12.

Lisbon FB 2 Reid Fridley
Lisbon’s Reid Fridley (No. 10) advances the ball down the field.
Lisbon FB 3 Baylor Speidel
Lisbon’s Baylor Speidel (No. 22) reaches the end zone in play at home last week.
Lisbon FB 4 Tackle
A group of Lisbon players work at tackling a Starmont player in play last week.

