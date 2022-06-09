The Lions went 6-1 in contests last week. The team split with Alburnett Tuesday, and then won the remaining games for the week.
Tuesday, May 31The Lions won the first game against Alburnett 13-2 in five innings.
Hunter Clark pitched all five innings, scattering four hits and striking out six. Alex Bock led Lisbon with three hits and 2 RBIs. Tyson Scott had 3 RBIs.
Game Two The Lions lost the nightcap, 7-5.
Luke Czarnecki pitched 4 and 1/3 innings. Tyler Scott was charged with the loss in relief. Dillon Brayton pitched a scoreless 1 and 1/3 in relief, striking out 2. Cohen Kamaus led the Lions with 2 hits.
Thursday, June 2Lisbon swept Cal-Wheat in a varsity doubleheader on Thursday, 11-1 (5 innings) and 11-1 (6 innings).
In game one, Kaden Caspers and Hunter Clark each had two hits. Alex Bock contributed 3 RBIs. Tyson Scott pitched all six innings and struck out 10.
Game TwoCohen Kamaus pitched 5 innings, surrendering 1 run and striking out 9. Hunter Clark had 2 hits, including a solo HR, and 3 RBIs. Tyler Scott chipped in 2 hits and Luke Czarnecki had 2 RBIs.
Saturday, June 4 The Lions hosted Prince of Peace Irish in doubleheader action after defeating Mount Vernon the night before, hanging on to handily win both games in the Saturday home doubleheader
Game OneLisbon made short work of the visiting Prince of Peace team in the first game, putting up six runs in the first inning, and a pair of runs in each subsequent inning to win 10-0.
Alex Bock recorded the victory on the mound, surrendering 2 hits and striking out 8. Bock also recorded 2 hits. Tyson Scott homered and drove in 2 runs.
Game TwoThe Lions improved to 7-1 with the next game’s 12-1 rebuke of the traveling Prince of Peace team.
Hunter Clark pitched three innings to record the victory in Game 2, striking out six. Lincoln Stensland pitched two innings in relief. Tyson Scott hit a grand slam in the first inning, an inning which saw all nine Lisbon starters score. Isaac Stensland led the Lions with two hits.