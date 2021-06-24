The Lisbon Lions softball team had a split week, winning three games and losing three games. The Lions swept East Buchanan in a doubleheader and won against Durant in the week for their three wins.
The Lions hosted rival North Linn Thursday, June 17, squeezing in both games between raindrops. The Lynx have steadily moved up the Class 2A rankings, and they captured both games.
Jun. 14 Lions sweep doubleheader against East Buchanan Buccaneers Game one Lions win 3-1 The Buccaneers struck first with one run in the fifth inning, but the Lions retaliated with three of their own in the sixth to secure the 3-1 victory.
Paige Roos, a senior for the Lions, had two hits, including a double where she sent one of her teammates across home plate. Roos scored one run herself.
Blair Balter, a sophomore on the team, had one RBI for the day.
Another Lions sophomore, Ryleigh Allgood, pitched a little over three innings, striking out nine batters.
Game two Lisbon wins 8-0 at Buccaneers The Lions scored one run in the first, three more in the fourth, two in the fifth, and yet two more in the seventh for an 8-0 win over the Buccaneers.
The Lions outdid the Buccaneers by taking more bases than the Bucks, at a pace of 17-6.
Sophomore Ella Clark had a huge game, with four hits that included two home runs and three runs batted in.
Allgood produced for the Lions again, pitching just over three innings, and striking out six.
Jun. 17 Lynx topple Lions in doubleheader Game one Lynx won 4-3 Lisbon jumped out to a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning, at which point North Linn chalked up four runs compared to the Lions’ one. The Lions rallied for another run in the seventh, but fell short, dropping the contest 4-3.
Allgood put in a solid effort for the Lions with two hits, an RBI, and strong performance at the mound, pitching seven innings and fanning seven.
Clark had one hit which produced an RBI.
Game two Lynx take it 6-1 The Lynx’ bats overpowered the Lions’, and they came out on top in game two 6-1.
Taylor Techau, a Lions senior, had one hit in the game.
Kali Nelson, a sophomore, had a hit that produced an RBI.
Lions ninth-grader Addy Petersen pitched seven innings.
Jun. 19
Lions split wins Game one Wildcats win 6-0 The Davenport North Wildcats kept the Lions scoreless while chalking up one run in the second, another in the fifth, and four more runs in the sixth to win 6-0.
Stacia Hall, a senior, had a hit.
Allgood pitched six innings and struck out six batters.
Game two Lions win 8-7 Durant got off to an early lead, scoring a run in the second and run in the third, and yet four more in the fourth. The Lions also scored a run in the fourth to trail 6-1. But it was Lisbon who would surge in the game’s second half, scoring two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth, before Durant scored one more run in the seventh to tie the contest at seven.
The Lions scored one more crucial run in the additional eighth inning to win 8-7.
Mia Peterson, a junior, had two hits, including a double, and batted in two teammates, and scoring two runs herself.
Hall had one hit that produced two RBIs.
Allgood pitched three innings from the mound, striking out two.