The Lisbon Lions continued their wins this week, taking two wins against Maquoketa Valley, two wins against Midland and a win against Anamosa and North Fayette Valley.
The Lions began their postseason Wednesday, July 7, with a match against either Calamus Wheatland or Marquette Catholic. Results of that match were not available at press time.
Lisbon wins two over Maquoketa Valley Wildcats at home Game one
Lions take it 11-1
It would have been a low-scoring game when the Lions met the Wildcats at Lisbon City Park, Monday, June 28, if not for the third inning.
The Lions took a 1-0 lead after the first, but went on to score eight runs in the third to take a 9-0 lead.
Maquoketa Valley scored a run in the top of the fourth to make it 9-1, but Lisbon squashed their gain in the bottom of the inning with a run of their own, and a 10-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lions scored another run to win it 11-1.
Peyton Robinson, sophomore, had three hits, one of which was a home run, and drove three teammates home.
Ryleigh Allgood, also a sophomore, pitched five innings and struck out nine.
Game two
Lisbon wins 9-3
The Wildcats did all of their scoring upfront, with three runs scored at the top of the first inning. Lisbon scored two at the bottom of the first, with five more in the second, and two more in the third to take a 9-3 win.
Kali Nelson put in work in game two with four hits, driving home three Lions and stealing a base.
Allgood was again just that on the mound, throwing six innings and striking out 11.
The Lions are 15-1 when facing the Wildcats in historical matchups.
Lions take doubleheader at Midland EaglesGame one
Lisbon wins 12-0
The Lions took two consecutive games by a score of 12-0 when they traveled to take on the Midland Eagles Thursday, July 1.
In the first game, the Lions scored a run in the first, four more in the third, another two in the fourth, and yet five more runs in the fifth while holding the home team scoreless.
Robinson was a big presence for the visiting Lions. The sophomore had four hits with an RBI, and made it across home plate four times.
Allgood had one hit, which lead to two RBIs, and she pitched five innings, striking out eight.
Game two
Lions again take it 12-0
The Lions concentrated their runs in the first half of the second game, putting up four runs in the first, two more in the second, four in the third, and two more in the fourth to make the final score 12-0.
Blair Baltes had three hits and drove two teammates home.
Ella Clark had two hits, and drove in four.
Addy Petersen, a first year Lion, pitched four innings and struck out four.
The Lions are 21-0 when facing the Midland Eagles.
Lisbon takes doubleheader at homeLions win 13-3 over North Fayette Valley TigerHawks
A home doubleheader meant two more wins for Lisbon Friday, July 2. First up were the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks, who scored a run in the top of the first to take their only lead of the game. The Lions scored two runs in the bottom to take control 2-1.
Lisbon assumed a 3-1 lead after scoring a run in the second, and led 8-1 following a five-run inning in the third.
The TigerHawks scored single runs in the fourth and the fifth, but, unfortunately for them, as did the Lions. Already leading 10-3, Lisbon scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-3.
Stacia Hall, a senior, had three hits, which came with a double and an RBI.
Kali Nelson was again instrumental with three hits, including a home run and a double. Nelson also drove in three of her teammates.
Allgood was at the mound, pitching six innings and striking out the same number.
Game two
Lions 3-1 over Anamosa Blue Raiders
The Lions got through the final game of their week by following up their 13-3 romp with a much more understated 3-1 win over Anamosa, which was ranked sixth in Class 3A.
The Blue Raiders interrupted the scoreless game in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead, while Lisbon was able to answer with a run of their own at the top of the fifth to tie it up.
Two runs at the top of the seventh from the Lions went unanswered by the Blue Raiders in the bottom of the inning, and Lisbon clenched it 3-1.
Hall had three hits, yielding a double and an RBI.
Allgood had two hits of her own, also leading to an RBI. On the mound, she threw seven innings and struck out five batters.
After the win, Lisbon improved to 32-8 while Anamosa dropped to 29-9.